LISTEN for the SPECIAL 100TH EDITION of Smooth and Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ

Saturday October 28, 2023 at 9AM Replay Sunday October 29, 2023 at 4PMAfter broadcast on SoundCloud

[https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz]



🍁Gabriel Mark Hasselbach Chill Will TOUGUE AND GROOVE 2021

gabrieljazz.com

🍁Darren Rahn Midnight Sun ROCK THE WORLD 2022

www.darrenrahn.com

🍁Four 80 East This Time Around GONNA BE ALRIGHT Four 80 East This Time Around GONNA BE ALRIGHT 2023 four80east.com

Tape 5 Duesenburg THE ROARING 2020’S 2016 tapefive.com

🍁Joy Lapps Find Your Place GIRL IN THE YARD 2023 www.joylapps.com

🍁Astrocolor Star Swing MOONLIGHTING VOL1 2022 www.astrocolormusic.com/about

Herbie Hancock Watermelon Man HEAD HUNTERS 1992 herbiehoncock.com

🍁Laila Biali Wind LAILA BIALI 2019 lailabiali.com/bio

🍁Sanah Kadoura The Seer, the Soarer DUALITY 2023 sanahmusic.com/BIO

Jaco Pastorius KURU/Speak Like A Child JACO PASTORIUS 1976

jacopastorius.com

Kim Scott I’m Every Woman SHINE 2022 kimscottmusic.com

Michael Lington Baker Street ALONE TOGETHER michaellington.com

