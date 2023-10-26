Saturday October 28, 2023 at 9AM Replay Sunday October 29, 2023 at 4PMAfter broadcast on SoundCloud
[https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz]
🍁Gabriel Mark Hasselbach Chill Will TOUGUE AND GROOVE 2021
gabrieljazz.com
🍁Darren Rahn Midnight Sun ROCK THE WORLD 2022
www.darrenrahn.com
🍁Four 80 East This Time Around GONNA BE ALRIGHT Four 80 East This Time Around GONNA BE ALRIGHT 2023 four80east.com
Tape 5 Duesenburg THE ROARING 2020’S 2016 tapefive.com
🍁Joy Lapps Find Your Place GIRL IN THE YARD 2023 www.joylapps.com
🍁Astrocolor Star Swing MOONLIGHTING VOL1 2022 www.astrocolormusic.com/about
Herbie Hancock Watermelon Man HEAD HUNTERS 1992 herbiehoncock.com
🍁Laila Biali Wind LAILA BIALI 2019 lailabiali.com/bio
🍁Sanah Kadoura The Seer, the Soarer DUALITY 2023 sanahmusic.com/BIO
Jaco Pastorius KURU/Speak Like A Child JACO PASTORIUS 1976
jacopastorius.com
Kim Scott I’m Every Woman SHINE 2022 kimscottmusic.com
Michael Lington Baker Street ALONE TOGETHER michaellington.com
LISTEN for the SPECIAL 100TH EDITION of Smooth and Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ
Saturday October 28, 2023 at 9AM Replay Sunday October 29, 2023 at 4PMAfter broadcast on SoundCloud