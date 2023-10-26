Shows

LISTEN for the SPECIAL 100TH EDITION of Smooth and Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ

Saturday October 28, 2023 at 9AM Replay Sunday October 29, 2023 at 4PMAfter broadcast on SoundCloud
[https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz]

🍁Gabriel Mark Hasselbach Chill Will TOUGUE AND GROOVE 2021
gabrieljazz.com
🍁Darren Rahn Midnight Sun ROCK THE WORLD 2022
www.darrenrahn.com
🍁Four 80 East This Time Around GONNA BE ALRIGHT Four 80 East This Time Around GONNA BE ALRIGHT 2023 four80east.com
Tape 5 Duesenburg THE ROARING 2020’S 2016 tapefive.com
🍁Joy Lapps Find Your Place GIRL IN THE YARD 2023 www.joylapps.com
🍁Astrocolor Star Swing MOONLIGHTING VOL1 2022 www.astrocolormusic.com/about
Herbie Hancock Watermelon Man HEAD HUNTERS 1992 herbiehoncock.com
🍁Laila Biali Wind LAILA BIALI 2019 lailabiali.com/bio
🍁Sanah Kadoura The Seer, the Soarer DUALITY 2023 sanahmusic.com/BIO
Jaco Pastorius KURU/Speak Like A Child JACO PASTORIUS 1976
jacopastorius.com
Kim Scott I’m Every Woman SHINE 2022 kimscottmusic.com
Michael Lington Baker Street ALONE TOGETHER michaellington.com

