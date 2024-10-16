Local Award-Winning Horror Film @ Princess Cinema on Thursday, October 17th!

This Thursday, come see the KW Film Festival-awarded film “Demento” at Princess Cinema Original up-town Waterloo!
It’s an action horror movie and it’s a great time. Get your pre-Halloween shudders and shivers in while having a laugh. You may even know someone in the film as it’s a totally local, KW production.
The majority of the movie was filmed inside a (Kitchener) Heritage house, built in the 1880s! (Yes, there is a big, creepy basement involved) :O
Additionally, all of the music and audio editing was created and produced by Dr Tikl of the Monday night CKMS show “the Klausterfokken”.
Thursday, October 17th 2024
7PM @ The Princess Original Cinema
6 Princess Street West Waterloo, ON N2L 2X8
If you’re unable to afford the ticket price, come out anyway and pay what you can, if you can… or enjoy a free movie night out, on us.