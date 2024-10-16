Local Award-Winning Horror Film @ Princess Cinema on Thursday, October 17th!

This Thursday, come see the KW Film Festival-awarded film “Demento” at Princess Cinema Original up-town Waterloo!

It’s an action horror movie and it’s a great time. Get your pre-Halloween shudders and shivers in while having a laugh. You may even know someone in the film as it’s a totally local, KW production.

The majority of the movie was filmed inside a (Kitchener) Heritage house, built in the 1880s! (Yes, there is a big, creepy basement involved) :O