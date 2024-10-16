CKMS News -2024-10-16- MT Space screens recently rediscovered documentary following capacity boost from resiliency fund.

dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – The rediscovery and presentation of a piece of local theatre history are the latest results of a resiliency grant for the MT Space theater company. The 2022 grant from the Ontario Trillium Fund, added 3 apprenticeship positions to the group. This boost to organizational capacity led to the rediscovery of a documentary which was filmed during the first IMPACT festival that MT Space organized in 2009.

On October 4th, at the First United church in Waterloo, MT Space presented the documentary, which invited viewers to “See the vision that our Founding Artistic Director Majdi Bou-Matar had laid out for MT Space”. Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife spoke at the event which also celebrated the organization’s 20th year of producing theater.

This show features an interview with Yazan Maarouf, MT Space’s Associate Producer. Maarouf speaks about the funding’s effects, the documentary screening, the fundraising events which run until November, and upcoming projects from MT Space.