A photograph from the screening of the IMPACT 09 documentary. In the far background there is a stained glass window which is partially blocked in the near background by a movie screen that has a scene from the documentary of a man with glasses in a shirt and sweater sitting down, in front of bric-a-brac. In the dark foreground are the heads and upper bodies of people who are sitting in chairs watching the documentary.
CKMS Community News, Newsroom, Shows

CKMS News -2024-10-16- MT Space screens recently rediscovered documentary following capacity boost from resiliency fund

Leave a comment

CKMS News -2024-10-16- MT Space screens recently rediscovered documentary following capacity boost from resiliency fund.

dan kellar
Waterloo, ON – The rediscovery and presentation of a piece of local theatre history are the latest results of a resiliency grant for the MT Space theater company.  The 2022 grant from the Ontario Trillium Fund, added 3 apprenticeship positions to the group. This boost to organizational capacity led to the rediscovery of a documentary which was filmed during the first IMPACT festival that MT Space organized in 2009.

On October 4th, at the First United church in Waterloo, MT Space presented the documentary, which invited viewers to “See the vision that our Founding Artistic Director Majdi Bou-Matar had laid out for MT Space”. Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife spoke at the event which also celebrated the organization’s 20th year of producing theater.

This show features an interview with Yazan Maarouf, MT Space’s Associate Producer. Maarouf speaks about the funding’s effects, the documentary screening, the fundraising events which run until November, and upcoming projects from MT Space.

A black and white near-profile headshot photograph of Yazan Maarouf who has short hair and a beard and is wearing a dark shirt. The background is black.
Photo courtesy of Yazan Maarouf

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.