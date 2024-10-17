The Clean Up Hour, Mix 288

What’s up, y’all? Here’s tonight’s Clean Up Hour — straight to business with a mix of tunes that are mostly from the past 6 or 7 weeks.

Tracklist:

The Kid Laroi – BABY I’M BACK

Eric Reprid – LIKE A ***** ***** (G6)

Big Sean – Yes

Drake, Young Thug, & 21 Savage – It’s Up

Latto & Young Nudy – Shrimp & Grits

Future – MADE MY *** FAINT

RiTchie & FearDorian – Broke the Mold

YG & Ty Dolla Sign – RESCUE ME

Curren$y, Jay Worthy, & DJ Fresh – If I Ever Take You Home

Tinashe – When I Get You Alone

YG & Larry June – PUT IT IN MY HANDS

NePh & GiTori & TFM Moose – S**Bot

LL Cool J & Eminem – Murdergram Deux

JPEGMAFIA – it’s dark and hell it hot

John Wells – PELOTON

Serengeti – places places

Blu & Exile, KXNG CROOKED, & Kurupt – Chucks

Phiik & Lungs & Michael Christmas – John Taffer

Ransom & V Don – Mid Life Crisis

The Alchemist & Havoc – Scientology

A-F-R-O, Blu, 60 East, & Elena Charis – Across the Universe

Phonte – 5:55am

Spice Programmers, Declaime, & M.E.D – All Y’all

Curren$y, DJ Fresh, & Paul Wall – Stay the Course

Calez – Mew Mew

Serengeti – no way jose

Heems & Vijay Iyer – Manto

SkyBlew & DJ Reimei – Intergalactic [GW2]

Jay Worthy & MadeInTYO – School Daze

Dom Kennedy – Loved

Juicy J, Robert Glapser, & Emi Secrest – To You

Shad & 14kt – Keep Going (And Don’t Forget)

Calez – Missing Ju (Nobody Feel)

Julian Malone & Calez – Good Living

Warm Brew – Staples Center

See y’all next time!