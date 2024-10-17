The Clean Up Hour, Mix 288

What’s up, y’all? Here’s tonight’s Clean Up Hour — straight to business with a mix of tunes that are mostly from the past 6 or 7 weeks.
Tracklist:
The Kid Laroi – BABY I’M BACK
Eric Reprid – LIKE A ***** ***** (G6)
Big Sean – Yes
Drake, Young Thug, & 21 Savage – It’s Up
Latto & Young Nudy – Shrimp & Grits
Future – MADE MY *** FAINT
RiTchie & FearDorian – Broke the Mold
YG & Ty Dolla Sign – RESCUE ME
Curren$y, Jay Worthy, & DJ Fresh – If I Ever Take You Home
Tinashe – When I Get You Alone
YG & Larry June – PUT IT IN MY HANDS
NePh & GiTori & TFM Moose – S**Bot
LL Cool J & Eminem – Murdergram Deux
JPEGMAFIA – it’s dark and hell it hot
John Wells – PELOTON
Serengeti – places places
Blu & Exile, KXNG CROOKED, & Kurupt – Chucks
Phiik & Lungs & Michael Christmas – John Taffer
Ransom & V Don – Mid Life Crisis
The Alchemist & Havoc – Scientology
A-F-R-O, Blu, 60 East, & Elena Charis – Across the Universe
Phonte – 5:55am
Spice Programmers, Declaime, & M.E.D – All Y’all
Curren$y, DJ Fresh, & Paul Wall – Stay the Course
Calez – Mew Mew
Serengeti – no way jose
Heems & Vijay Iyer – Manto
SkyBlew & DJ Reimei – Intergalactic [GW2]
Jay Worthy & MadeInTYO – School Daze
Dom Kennedy – Loved
Juicy J, Robert Glapser, & Emi Secrest – To You
Shad & 14kt – Keep Going (And Don’t Forget)
Calez – Missing Ju (Nobody Feel)
Julian Malone & Calez – Good Living
Warm Brew – Staples Center
See y’all next time!