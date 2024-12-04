Local politicians say they’re working to keep All Day Kitchener Go train service on track

Host: Leah Gerber

It’s been over seven years since the federal government committed over 750 million dollars to Kitchener’s two-way-all-day Go Train service, and ten since the provincial government originally committed to the project – so why the long wait?

Radio Waterloo spoke with conservative member of provincial parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga Mike Harris about what the hold up is, and when riders can expect to see this service, as well as Kitchener-Centre MP Mike Morrice who has been advocating for the project for two years. Radio Waterloo also communicated with Metrolinx to hear about the progress on the Kitchener portion of the line. MPP Harris outlined the challenges faced when implementing the project and says he is optimistic about the progress he expects to see this coming year.