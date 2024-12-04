NO CRAP RADIO VER. 3.51 SAT. DEC. 7/24 12AM

A couple of old skasters got loose in the house tonight. Catch’em for good luck!

A Paul Simon profile! Poetry and Music from this understated elder statesman of song. A wonderful career filled with multi-levels of meanings in the notes and words. Giving and outgoing with a honourable life. Listen for that deep African soul that he has been gifted with. Ancient and wise.

This weeks recommended website. https://www.tameri.com/exist/. Everything you’ll ever want to know about Existentialism. And more…

I’m happy to say that I’ve gifted the station with my digital library. Over 20,000 songs ranging from T Texas Tyler to Philip Glass. Music of Mali to obscure 7” punk singles. All sorts of jazz from the thirties to fifties, Monk, Coltrane and Davis. Tom Waits and the Stranglers. And probably more styles than you can think of.

In the future you won’t be able to hear this material unless you pay for it on some streaming service. I hope years from now you and your children will be able to enjoy it. Over 40 years of collecting.

You can find my shows at my dropbox address – https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0

“The whole secret of existence is to have no fear.” Buddha

dylan-Boots Of Spanish Leather

hip-bobcayjan

m knofler-wanderlust

Alpha blondy-wish you were here

Fan tan moja-will I see you again

Lucky dube-house of exile

Jimmy cliff-the love I need

Joe Jackson-Jumpin’ Jive

d reese-fine sugar

ernestine anderson-it dont mean a thing

cab calloway-we the cats shall hep you

joe turner-jumping tonight

eddy clearwater-party at my house

Paul Simon-cool cool river

Paul simon-Further to fly

Paul simon-You’re the one

801-falling feeling

David Sylvain-red guitar

Dead can dance-the snake and the moon

morphine-take me with you

t waits-till the money runs out

j strummer-forbidden city

Equals-Police On My Back

Eddy Grant-Baby, Come Ba

Rico-Sea Cruise

Prince Buster-Madness

inspector-Dark Angel

Movie of the week. The Name of the Rose with the immortal Sean Connery. Written by the brilliant Umberto Eco. Please go to Wiki to look him up. Twisted mystery set in a 14th century monastery. As convoluted as the labyrinth of the library. Everyone is Guilty and are Consumed. The story of early thought control by the church. The denial of knowledge should be a sin.