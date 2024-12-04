NO CRAP RADIO VER. 3.51 SAT. DEC. 7/24 12AM

A couple of old skasters got loose in the house tonight. Catch’em for good luck!
A Paul Simon profile! Poetry and Music from this understated elder statesman of song. A wonderful career filled with multi-levels of meanings in the notes and words. Giving and outgoing with a honourable life. Listen for that deep African soul that he has been gifted with. Ancient and wise.
This weeks recommended website. https://www.tameri.com/exist/. Everything you’ll ever want to know about Existentialism. And more…
I’m happy to say that I’ve gifted the station with my digital library. Over 20,000 songs ranging from T Texas Tyler to Philip Glass. Music of Mali to obscure 7” punk singles. All sorts of jazz from the thirties to fifties, Monk, Coltrane and Davis. Tom Waits and the Stranglers. And probably more styles than you can think of.
In the future you won’t be able to hear this material unless you pay for it on some streaming service. I hope years from now you and your children will be able to enjoy it. Over 40 years of collecting.
You can find my shows at my dropbox address – https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0
“The whole secret of existence is to have no fear.” Buddha
dylan-Boots Of Spanish Leather
hip-bobcayjan
m knofler-wanderlust
Alpha blondy-wish you were here
Fan tan moja-will I see you again
Lucky dube-house of exile
Jimmy cliff-the love I need
Joe Jackson-Jumpin’ Jive
d reese-fine sugar
ernestine anderson-it dont mean a thing
cab calloway-we the cats shall hep you
joe turner-jumping tonight
eddy clearwater-party at my house
Paul Simon-cool cool river
Paul simon-Further to fly
Paul simon-You’re the one
801-falling feeling
David Sylvain-red guitar
Dead can dance-the snake and the moon
morphine-take me with you
t waits-till the money runs out
j strummer-forbidden city
Equals-Police On My Back
Eddy Grant-Baby, Come Ba
Rico-Sea Cruise
Prince Buster-Madness
inspector-Dark Angel
Movie of the week. The Name of the Rose with the immortal Sean Connery. Written by the brilliant Umberto Eco. Please go to Wiki to look him up. Twisted mystery set in a 14th century monastery. As convoluted as the labyrinth of the library. Everyone is Guilty and are Consumed. The story of early thought control by the church. The denial of knowledge should be a sin.