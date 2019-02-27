The Lost Indie City “Lost & Found Indie” Set list
Bastille – Pompeii
The War On Drugs – Red Eyes
Lee Fields & The Expressions – Wish you were here
Andrew Bird & Fiona Apple – Left Handed Kisses
The Beaches – Fascination
Wild Nothing – Golden Haze
London Grammar – Wasting my Young Years
The Field Mice – Emma’s House
Hadley McCall Thackston – Slowburn
Men I Trust – I Hope to be Around
The Wet Secrets – Well Make a Plan
Carbon Leaf – Let Your Troubles Roll By
The Lovely Feathers – Finders Fee
Wolf Parade – Shine a Light
Cherry Glazzer – Told You I’d be with the Guys
Kaiser Chiefs – Ruby
The National – Daughters of the SoHo Riots
Elbow – My Sad Captains
Old Kid – Ok, okay
Carolyn Mark & NQ Arbuckle – Officer Down
The Curse – Shoeshine Boys
The Lucky Ones – St.Paul & Queen
The Dirty Nil – Zombie Eyes
Foxy Shazam – I Like It
Leon Bridges – River
Sadies – Strange eyes
Hollerado – Pick me up
Mutemath – Typical