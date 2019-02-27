The Lost Indie City “Lost & Found Indie” Set list

Bastille – Pompeii

The War On Drugs – Red Eyes

Lee Fields & The Expressions – Wish you were here

Andrew Bird & Fiona Apple – Left Handed Kisses

The Beaches – Fascination

Wild Nothing – Golden Haze

London Grammar – Wasting my Young Years

The Field Mice – Emma’s House

Hadley McCall Thackston – Slowburn

Men I Trust – I Hope to be Around

The Wet Secrets – Well Make a Plan

Carbon Leaf – Let Your Troubles Roll By

The Lovely Feathers – Finders Fee

Wolf Parade – Shine a Light

Cherry Glazzer – Told You I’d be with the Guys

Kaiser Chiefs – Ruby

The National – Daughters of the SoHo Riots

Elbow – My Sad Captains

Old Kid – Ok, okay

Carolyn Mark & NQ Arbuckle – Officer Down

The Curse – Shoeshine Boys

The Lucky Ones – St.Paul & Queen

The Dirty Nil – Zombie Eyes

Foxy Shazam – I Like It

Leon Bridges – River

Sadies – Strange eyes

Hollerado – Pick me up

Mutemath – Typical