Meet The Candidate: Maya Bozorgzad, NDP candidate for Kitchener — Conestoga

A woman with long black hair wearing a black sweater on the left, a man with a beard and moustache wearing a plaid jacket and headphones on the left. Both are speaking into microphones.
Maya Bozorgzad and Darren Bondy

Maya Bozorgzad, the New Democratic Party candidate for Kitchener — Conestoga, came to the CKMS-FM studio to speak to the voters on Wednesday, 9 April 2025. She was accompanied by Darren Bondy.

Download: maya-bozorgzad-ndp-candidate-for-kitchener-conestoga.mp3, 23 MBytes.

YouTube: Meet The Candidate: Maya Borzorgzad, NDP candidate for Kitchener — Conestoga

All candidates in Waterloo Region were invited by e-mail, the party’s online contact form, or on social media. Some have declined to participate, others have not responded.

