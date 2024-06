From mg08.site:

“Hailing from the frozen depths of Canada, MG 08 is a one-man war metal band formed in 2023 by Tom.Kpfw. MG 08 attempts to capture the essence of brutality and horror that is warfare.

The name, MG 08, draws its moniker from the iconic Maschinengewehr 08, a German machine gun used in the First and Second World Wars.

Through blistering guitar riffs, thunderous percussion, and screeching vocals, MG 08 pays homage to military history in every song.”