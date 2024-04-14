New Music Added to Libretime

What’s up, y’all? First things first, reminder that Bob Jonkman is taking over the Horizon Broadening Hour for me throughout the month — make sure to tune into his variation of the show at 10:00 PM tonight!
I am still adding some music to Libretime when I can, here is what I added in the past week:
|Dave Teichroeb
|Road Poets
|Rock
|CanCon
|John Canning Yates
|The Quiet Portraits
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Trina Chakrabarti
|Calling – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon/KWCon
|Trina Chakrabarti
|Is This Human? – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon/KWCon
|Funeral Lakes
|North American Martyrs
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Salwa
|Flicker – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|River Honey
|Billy the Bronco
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Beams
|Requiem for a Planet
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Omnivide
|A Tale of Fire
|Metal
|CanCon
|Jay Danley
|Nova
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Vailhalen
|EP001
|Rock
|CanCon
|Stritz
|Detuned Synchronicities
|Rock
|CanCon
|Alix Firnz
|Bizou
|Rock
|CanCon
|Brad Rushing
|Black and White – Single
|Rock
|No
|Calvin Swyers
|Sweet Morning Air – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Foghat
|Sonic Mojo
|Blues
|No
|Tammy Huggan
|Candle-Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Nutty P Beats
|Traffic (EP)
|Hip Hop/Instrumental
|No
|Olcay Bayir
|Tu Guli
|World
|No
|Rum Ragged
|Gone Jiggin
|Folk
|CanCon
|Pixie Moonshine
|Ocean
|Rock
|CanCon
|Townies
|Of This I Am Certain
|Rock
|No
|remember whales
|perpetual nostalgia machine
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Feed
|mAn is Five – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
See y’all next time!