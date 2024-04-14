New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime

What’s up, y’all? First things first, reminder that Bob Jonkman is taking over the Horizon Broadening Hour for me throughout the month — make sure to tune into his variation of the show at 10:00 PM tonight!

I am still adding some music to Libretime when I can, here is what I added in the past week:

Dave Teichroeb Road Poets Rock CanCon
John Canning Yates The Quiet Portraits Singer-Songwriter No
Trina Chakrabarti Calling – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon
Trina Chakrabarti Is This Human? – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon
Funeral Lakes North American Martyrs Alternative CanCon
Salwa Flicker – Single Alternative CanCon
River Honey Billy the Bronco Alternative CanCon
Beams Requiem for a Planet Alternative CanCon
Omnivide A Tale of Fire Metal CanCon
Jay Danley Nova Jazz CanCon
Vailhalen EP001 Rock CanCon
Stritz Detuned Synchronicities Rock CanCon
Alix Firnz Bizou Rock CanCon
Brad Rushing Black and White – Single Rock No
Calvin Swyers Sweet Morning Air – Single Country CanCon
Foghat Sonic Mojo Blues No
Tammy Huggan Candle-Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Nutty P Beats Traffic (EP) Hip Hop/Instrumental No
Olcay Bayir Tu Guli World No
Rum Ragged Gone Jiggin Folk CanCon
Pixie Moonshine Ocean Rock CanCon
Townies Of This I Am Certain Rock No
remember whales perpetual nostalgia machine Alternative CanCon
Feed mAn is Five – Single Rock CanCon

See y’all next time!

