New Music Added to Libretime

What’s up, y’all? First things first, reminder that Bob Jonkman is taking over the Horizon Broadening Hour for me throughout the month — make sure to tune into his variation of the show at 10:00 PM tonight!

I am still adding some music to Libretime when I can, here is what I added in the past week:

Dave Teichroeb Road Poets Rock CanCon John Canning Yates The Quiet Portraits Singer-Songwriter No Trina Chakrabarti Calling – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon Trina Chakrabarti Is This Human? – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon Funeral Lakes North American Martyrs Alternative CanCon Salwa Flicker – Single Alternative CanCon River Honey Billy the Bronco Alternative CanCon Beams Requiem for a Planet Alternative CanCon Omnivide A Tale of Fire Metal CanCon Jay Danley Nova Jazz CanCon Vailhalen EP001 Rock CanCon Stritz Detuned Synchronicities Rock CanCon Alix Firnz Bizou Rock CanCon Brad Rushing Black and White – Single Rock No Calvin Swyers Sweet Morning Air – Single Country CanCon Foghat Sonic Mojo Blues No Tammy Huggan Candle-Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Nutty P Beats Traffic (EP) Hip Hop/Instrumental No Olcay Bayir Tu Guli World No Rum Ragged Gone Jiggin Folk CanCon Pixie Moonshine Ocean Rock CanCon Townies Of This I Am Certain Rock No remember whales perpetual nostalgia machine Alternative CanCon Feed mAn is Five – Single Rock CanCon

See y’all next time!