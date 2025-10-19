New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #101

What’s up, y’all? Like we always do around this time, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Alex Little Sounds Like a Deal – Single Rock CanCon Dave Mossing Homesteaders Jazz CanCon Caroline Parke Harvest Is Long – Single Folk CanCon Thunderor Cape Breton Home – Single Rock CanCon Victoria Bowlin Days With You Country No Hand on Heart Space Rock No Johnny Beachit Long Gone, Dog Gone, Cryin’ Shame – Single Country No Johnny Beachit Let Me Call You Sweetheart – Single Country No The Wesleys Explosive Device Rock CanCon Jay Williams ALL THE COOL STUFF – Single Pop No Stonegate Hope Dies Last Metal Tracks 5 and 8 are NSFR CanCon The Mendozaz An American Werewolf in London, Ontario – Single Punk Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Nora Joy What I Want – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Tom X. Chao Music for Downtown Theater Rock 1 NSFR Track, clean version available No Alex Cuba Palabras Vacias Latin CanCon prchr. Humpty Dumpty – Single Rock Radio Edit and Instrumental Available No Seth Anderson These Exact Days, These Peaceful Nights Folk Track 7 is explicit, clean version available CanCon Village Manor Mirakles Rock CanCon Phil Marinucci FLY Rock CanCon Danko Jones Diamond in the Rough – Single Rock CanCon Jaclyn Reinhart Hero Call – Single Rock CanCon John Muirhead The Nomad Folk CanCon Matias Roden The Verdict Pop CanCon Danny Miles Reckless Kids – Single Hip Hop CanCon Lisa SQ Make It Up To You – Single Rock CanCon Kid DET & Sad Classes Soul Food II – At the Cabin Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Flood Plain Boom Town Rock Title track is NSFR; radio edit available CanCon Kat Krys The Briefcase – Single Country CanCon Luke Elliott Jesus Christ – Single Folk CanCon Tarzan Grip All But More Rock No Melkus Discografia Due Rock No American Lips On Strike! Punk CanCon Sandy Lecour Listen T’ Me Folk CanCon The Necks Disquiet Jazz No Amir ElSaffar Autumn Comes – Single Jazz No Sonya Belaya Dacha Jazz No Steve Ross Steve Ross Sings Sondheim Soundtrack No Nick Bellerose Only Way Through Folk CanCon Carina Through Your Eyes – Single Pop CanCon The World Provider THEMES Rock CanCon Ugly Stick Absinthe Punk Originally released in 1993 No The Barr Brothers Let It Hiss Folk CanCon Messlure Messlure Radio Punk Track 5 is explicit CanCon Jade Elephant Too Loud Rock CanCon Overthrow Setting the Price Metal Tracks 5 and 8 are NSFR No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Andy LaVerne – Sounds of Music

Amir ElSaffar – Autumn Comes

Ona Ensemble – Boca de leao

Elina Cuevas & Jorge Glem – El Cuatro Venezolano

Alex Cuba – Una Montana

Nora Joy – What I Want

Kat Krys – The Briefcase

Seth Anderson – Lawn Smokes

Nick Bellerose – Walk Like a Man

Luke Elliott – Jesus Christ

Caroline Parke – Harvest Is Long (feat. Jay Ungar & Molly Mason)

Lillian King – Underwater

The Rabbit Council – The Endless Line

Tiller’s Folly – Dancing With the Dead

John Muirhead – Kitchen Floor

Overthrow – What Lies Ahead

Stonegate – Somewhere Between

Cordyceps Corpse – Stomach Bile For Miles

The Mendozaz – An American Werewolf in London, Ontario

American Lips – Record Store Day

Ugly Stick – Party Party Get High

Messlure – Cow Song

Little King – Who’s Illegal

Martyrs – October Kind

Prchr. – Humpty Dumpty

The World Provider – Ur the 1

Jade Elephant – Pay the Piper (Live)

Tarzan Grip – All But More

Phil Marinucci – FLY

Wade Easy – Wild Eden

Next Week’s Washing – To Carry On

Mark Dillon – Deadman’s Blues

Splitsville – I Was a Teenage Frankenstein

See y’all next time!