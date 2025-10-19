New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #101

What’s up, y’all? Like we always do around this time, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Alex Little
|Sounds Like a Deal – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dave Mossing
|Homesteaders
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Caroline Parke
|Harvest Is Long – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Thunderor
|Cape Breton Home – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Victoria Bowlin
|Days With You
|Country
|No
|Hand on Heart
|Space
|Rock
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Long Gone, Dog Gone, Cryin’ Shame – Single
|Country
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Let Me Call You Sweetheart – Single
|Country
|No
|The Wesleys
|Explosive Device
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jay Williams
|ALL THE COOL STUFF – Single
|Pop
|No
|Stonegate
|Hope Dies Last
|Metal
|Tracks 5 and 8 are NSFR
|CanCon
|The Mendozaz
|An American Werewolf in London, Ontario – Single
|Punk
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Nora Joy
|What I Want – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Tom X. Chao
|Music for Downtown Theater
|Rock
|1 NSFR Track, clean version available
|No
|Alex Cuba
|Palabras Vacias
|Latin
|CanCon
|prchr.
|Humpty Dumpty – Single
|Rock
|Radio Edit and Instrumental Available
|No
|Seth Anderson
|These Exact Days, These Peaceful Nights
|Folk
|Track 7 is explicit, clean version available
|CanCon
|Village Manor
|Mirakles
|Rock
|CanCon
|Phil Marinucci
|FLY
|Rock
|CanCon
|Danko Jones
|Diamond in the Rough – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jaclyn Reinhart
|Hero Call – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|John Muirhead
|The Nomad
|Folk
|CanCon
|Matias Roden
|The Verdict
|Pop
|CanCon
|Danny Miles
|Reckless Kids – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Lisa SQ
|Make It Up To You – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kid DET & Sad Classes
|Soul Food II – At the Cabin
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Flood Plain
|Boom Town
|Rock
|Title track is NSFR; radio edit available
|CanCon
|Kat Krys
|The Briefcase – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Luke Elliott
|Jesus Christ – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Tarzan Grip
|All But More
|Rock
|No
|Melkus
|Discografia Due
|Rock
|No
|American Lips
|On Strike!
|Punk
|CanCon
|Sandy Lecour
|Listen T’ Me
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Necks
|Disquiet
|Jazz
|No
|Amir ElSaffar
|Autumn Comes – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Sonya Belaya
|Dacha
|Jazz
|No
|Steve Ross
|Steve Ross Sings Sondheim
|Soundtrack
|No
|Nick Bellerose
|Only Way Through
|Folk
|CanCon
|Carina
|Through Your Eyes – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The World Provider
|THEMES
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ugly Stick
|Absinthe
|Punk
|Originally released in 1993
|No
|The Barr Brothers
|Let It Hiss
|Folk
|CanCon
|Messlure
|Messlure Radio
|Punk
|Track 5 is explicit
|CanCon
|Jade Elephant
|Too Loud
|Rock
|CanCon
|Overthrow
|Setting the Price
|Metal
|Tracks 5 and 8 are NSFR
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Andy LaVerne – Sounds of Music
Amir ElSaffar – Autumn Comes
Ona Ensemble – Boca de leao
Elina Cuevas & Jorge Glem – El Cuatro Venezolano
Alex Cuba – Una Montana
Nora Joy – What I Want
Kat Krys – The Briefcase
Seth Anderson – Lawn Smokes
Nick Bellerose – Walk Like a Man
Luke Elliott – Jesus Christ
Caroline Parke – Harvest Is Long (feat. Jay Ungar & Molly Mason)
Lillian King – Underwater
The Rabbit Council – The Endless Line
Tiller’s Folly – Dancing With the Dead
John Muirhead – Kitchen Floor
Overthrow – What Lies Ahead
Stonegate – Somewhere Between
Cordyceps Corpse – Stomach Bile For Miles
The Mendozaz – An American Werewolf in London, Ontario
American Lips – Record Store Day
Ugly Stick – Party Party Get High
Messlure – Cow Song
Little King – Who’s Illegal
Martyrs – October Kind
Prchr. – Humpty Dumpty
The World Provider – Ur the 1
Jade Elephant – Pay the Piper (Live)
Tarzan Grip – All But More
Phil Marinucci – FLY
Wade Easy – Wild Eden
Next Week’s Washing – To Carry On
Mark Dillon – Deadman’s Blues
Splitsville – I Was a Teenage Frankenstein
See y’all next time!