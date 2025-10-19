The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #101

What’s up, y’all? Like we always do around this time, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Alex Little Sounds Like a Deal – Single Rock CanCon
Dave Mossing Homesteaders Jazz CanCon
Caroline Parke Harvest Is Long – Single Folk CanCon
Thunderor Cape Breton Home – Single Rock CanCon
Victoria Bowlin Days With You Country No
Hand on Heart Space Rock No
Johnny Beachit Long Gone, Dog Gone, Cryin’ Shame – Single Country No
Johnny Beachit Let Me Call You Sweetheart – Single Country No
The Wesleys Explosive Device Rock CanCon
Jay Williams ALL THE COOL STUFF – Single Pop No
Stonegate Hope Dies Last Metal Tracks 5 and 8 are NSFR CanCon
The Mendozaz An American Werewolf in London, Ontario – Single Punk Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Nora Joy What I Want – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Tom X. Chao Music for Downtown Theater Rock 1 NSFR Track, clean version available No
Alex Cuba Palabras Vacias Latin CanCon
prchr. Humpty Dumpty – Single Rock Radio Edit and Instrumental Available No
Seth Anderson These Exact Days, These Peaceful Nights Folk Track 7 is explicit, clean version available CanCon
Village Manor Mirakles Rock CanCon
Phil Marinucci FLY Rock CanCon
Danko Jones Diamond in the Rough – Single Rock CanCon
Jaclyn Reinhart Hero Call – Single Rock CanCon
John Muirhead The Nomad Folk CanCon
Matias Roden The Verdict Pop CanCon
Danny Miles Reckless Kids – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Lisa SQ Make It Up To You – Single Rock CanCon
Kid DET & Sad Classes Soul Food II – At the Cabin Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Flood Plain Boom Town Rock Title track is NSFR; radio edit available CanCon
Kat Krys The Briefcase – Single Country CanCon
Luke Elliott Jesus Christ – Single Folk CanCon
Tarzan Grip All But More Rock No
Melkus Discografia Due Rock No
American Lips On Strike! Punk CanCon
Sandy Lecour Listen T’ Me Folk CanCon
The Necks Disquiet Jazz No
Amir ElSaffar Autumn Comes – Single Jazz No
Sonya Belaya Dacha Jazz No
Steve Ross Steve Ross Sings Sondheim Soundtrack No
Nick Bellerose Only Way Through Folk CanCon
Carina Through Your Eyes – Single Pop CanCon
The World Provider THEMES Rock CanCon
Ugly Stick Absinthe Punk Originally released in 1993 No
The Barr Brothers Let It Hiss Folk CanCon
Messlure Messlure Radio Punk Track 5 is explicit CanCon
Jade Elephant Too Loud Rock CanCon
Overthrow Setting the Price Metal Tracks 5 and 8 are NSFR No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Andy LaVerne – Sounds of Music
Amir ElSaffar – Autumn Comes
Ona Ensemble – Boca de leao
Elina Cuevas & Jorge Glem – El Cuatro Venezolano
Alex Cuba – Una Montana
Nora Joy – What I Want
Kat Krys – The Briefcase
Seth Anderson – Lawn Smokes
Nick Bellerose – Walk Like a Man
Luke Elliott – Jesus Christ
Caroline Parke – Harvest Is Long (feat. Jay Ungar & Molly Mason)
Lillian King – Underwater
The Rabbit Council – The Endless Line
Tiller’s Folly – Dancing With the Dead
John Muirhead – Kitchen Floor
Overthrow – What Lies Ahead
Stonegate – Somewhere Between
Cordyceps Corpse – Stomach Bile For Miles
The Mendozaz – An American Werewolf in London, Ontario
American Lips – Record Store Day
Ugly Stick – Party Party Get High
Messlure – Cow Song
Little King – Who’s Illegal
Martyrs – October Kind
Prchr. – Humpty Dumpty
The World Provider – Ur the 1
Jade Elephant – Pay the Piper (Live)
Tarzan Grip – All But More
Phil Marinucci – FLY
Wade Easy – Wild Eden
Next Week’s Washing – To Carry On
Mark Dillon – Deadman’s Blues
Splitsville – I Was a Teenage Frankenstein

See y’all next time!

