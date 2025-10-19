Join Host David Cavlovic for some Classical Muse; great music from the vast domain of Euro- Classical music, and other styles as well when the muse feels right. Famous, not-so-famous, and even infamous!, recordings from all over the place that have managed to find a home in David’s personal CD collection, tune in for two hours of music and muse, delight and edification; music that is meant to be heard and enjoyed. Cup of tea while you listen is optional..

Classical Muse is hosted by David Cavlovic and airs on CKMS-FM on alternate Mondays from 10:00pm to Midnight.