A handwritten note: "For David -- I look forward to your career with some impatience -RW" with a caricature of a man in a flat cap pointing at the letters.
Classical Muse, Syndicated

Classical Muse

Join Host David Cavlovic for some Caricature of a man wearing a flat cap.Classical Muse; great music from the vast domain of Euro- Classical music, and other styles as well when the muse feels right. Famous, not-so-famous, and even infamous!, recordings from all over the place that have managed to find a home in David’s personal CD collection, tune in for two hours of music and muse, delight and edification; music that is meant to be heard and enjoyed. Cup of tea while you listen is optional..

Classical Muse is hosted by David Cavlovic and airs on CKMS-FM on alternate Mondays from 10:00pm to Midnight.

