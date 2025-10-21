Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 133, 10/20/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/RadioNowhere251020Episode133.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

1:27 Memo From Turner Mick Jagger & Ry Cooder
5:25 She’s a Beauty The Tubes
8:44 Hold That Snake Ry Cooder
11:19 There’s a Hardship Daniel Romano
14:37 Jambalaya (On the Bayou) The Plainsmen
16:35 Paul B. Allen, Omaha, Nebraska Buddy Miles
22:02 Dirty Blvd. Lou Reed
25:31 Hot Pants… I’m Coming I’m Coming Bobby Byrd
27:57 Mi Plato de Barro Chicha Libre
31:51 Ain’t No Sunshine Bill Withers
33:53 Ain’t no Sunshine DMX
38:09 You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me The Miracles
41:02 Guitar Man Bread
44:43 Pink Moon Nick Drake
46:45 Pink Cadillac Bruce Springsteen
50:15 Ven Hacia Mi (Come Unto Me) The Mavericks
54:41 You Can’t Do That The Beatles

