Radio Nowhere Episode 133, 10/20/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/RadioNowhere251020Episode133.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:27
|Memo From Turner
|Mick Jagger & Ry Cooder
|5:25
|She’s a Beauty
|The Tubes
|8:44
|Hold That Snake
|Ry Cooder
|11:19
|There’s a Hardship
|Daniel Romano
|14:37
|Jambalaya (On the Bayou)
|The Plainsmen
|16:35
|Paul B. Allen, Omaha, Nebraska
|Buddy Miles
|22:02
|Dirty Blvd.
|Lou Reed
|25:31
|Hot Pants… I’m Coming I’m Coming
|Bobby Byrd
|27:57
|Mi Plato de Barro
|Chicha Libre
|31:51
|Ain’t No Sunshine
|Bill Withers
|33:53
|Ain’t no Sunshine
|DMX
|38:09
|You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me
|The Miracles
|41:02
|Guitar Man
|Bread
|44:43
|Pink Moon
|Nick Drake
|46:45
|Pink Cadillac
|Bruce Springsteen
|50:15
|Ven Hacia Mi (Come Unto Me)
|The Mavericks
|54:41
|You Can’t Do That
|The Beatles