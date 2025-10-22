Through the Static Episode 70 – 22/10/25

Helllooooooooo listeners I am BACK (finally!!!) After a 2 month hiatus as I’ve gone through a number of changes, Through the Static is finally back and I’ve got so many tunes to bring to you!

Unfortunately, due to some slight tech issues with remote broadcasting, you won’t hear my usual lovable commentary, but nevertheless I’ve brought you a fun and seasonal slate of tunes to enjoy this week!

October All Over – Unwound

Cross Your Mind – Shelly

These Lights – The Forecast

And Dream Of Sheep – Kate Bush

Purple – Wunderhorse

The Sound of Settling – Death Cab for Cutie

Cities In Dust – Siouxsie and the Banshees

Lady Brown – Nujabes (feat. Cise Starr)

Her and I (Slow Jam 2) – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Saturday Night – Yukon Blonde

Helena – My Chemical Romance

Aerials – System of a Down

My Fault My Fault – NoSo

