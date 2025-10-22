Through the Static Episode 70 – 22/10/25

Helllooooooooo listeners I am BACK (finally!!!) After a 2 month hiatus as I’ve gone through a number of changes, Through the Static is finally back and I’ve got so many tunes to bring to you!
Unfortunately, due to some slight tech issues with remote broadcasting, you won’t hear my usual lovable commentary, but nevertheless I’ve brought you a fun and seasonal slate of tunes to enjoy this week!
- October All Over – Unwound
- Cross Your Mind – Shelly
- These Lights – The Forecast
- And Dream Of Sheep – Kate Bush
- Purple – Wunderhorse
- The Sound of Settling – Death Cab for Cutie
- Cities In Dust – Siouxsie and the Banshees
- Lady Brown – Nujabes (feat. Cise Starr)
- Her and I (Slow Jam 2) – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Saturday Night – Yukon Blonde
- Helena – My Chemical Romance
- Aerials – System of a Down
- My Fault My Fault – NoSo
Check out the podcast!