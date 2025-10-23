The Clean Up Hour, Mix 341 — RIP D’Angelo

What’s up, y’all? As I promised last week, tonight’s show is The Clean Up Hour’s dedication to D’Angelo, an absolute titan in music, who leaves behind an unimpeachable discography. His passing at just 51 is a tragedy unto itself, and doubly a tragedy for the entire musical canon. RIP D’Angelo.

Tracklist:

Unshaken

Devil’s Pie

1000 Deaths

Cold World (GZA, Inspectah Deck, & D’Angelo) [RZA Mix]

Imagine (Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, & D’Angelo)

Brown Sugar

The Hypnotic (The Roots & D’Angelo)

Jonz In My Bonz

Till It’s Done (Tutu)

Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine (feat. Redman) [Def Squad Remix]

Sugah Daddy

So Far To Go (Common & D’Angelo)

Cruisin (Cut the Sax Remix)

Lady

Betray My Heart

S**t, D**n, Motherf***er (Live at the Jazz Room Cafe, London, 1995)

Break Ups 2 Make Ups (Method Man & D’Angelo)

One Mo Gin

Really Love

The Root

Medley: Greatdayndamornin’/Booty

Lady (Live at the Jazz Room Cafe, London, 1995)

I Found My Smile Again (Radio Edit)

Believe (Q-Tip & D’Angelo)

Geto Heaven (OG) [Common & D’Angelo]

Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine

Untitled (How Does It Feel)

See y’all next time! Heads up the show will be uploaded next week, but will not air live, in order to give DJ Carmelo more time for his event. Also, I’m going to finally start posting the covers I use on soundcloud as of today.