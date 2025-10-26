New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #102

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|The Mendozaz
|The Completely Fiction History of This Great Nation of Canada
|Punk
|CanCon
|Mason Lowe
|Crashes Your Party
|Rock
|No
|C.Ross
|Future Site of C. Ross
|Folk
|CanCon
|Monique Hunsley
|Crying in the Rain – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|The Whythouse
|Like a 90’s Tune – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KWCon
|ff8282
|a thin membrane between her hands
|Ambient
|No
|Faultlines
|Habits – Single
|Folk
|No
|Gareth Inkster
|Steeples – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|OTHEOSE
|Make It Better – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Half Dollar Dog
|Empty – Single
|Rock
|No
|Julie Hanney
|Impressions
|New Age
|No
|Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton
|How the Light Gets In – Single
|New Age
|No
|The Cross Sea
|Just Like Adrianne – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Norman Brule
|Such a Lovely Dream – Single
|Religious
|CanCon
|Dandelion Highway
|Either Way – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Cerae
|Bittersweet – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Cerae
|Blessing on Blessing – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Cerae
|Clocks (Loving With You) – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Cerae
|Foolishly In Love – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Cerae
|Jersey Boi – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Cerae
|Rain – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Crissi Cochrane
|Meet Me At Malden – Single
|Soul
|CanCon
|COIO3 (SOYUZ)
|KROK
|World
|No
|Mystic Aura
|Shine – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Jay Williams
|Dark Sex Mythology – Single
|Pop
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|She’s Gone Country – Single
|Country
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Overserved – Single
|Country
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|I’m Sufferin From Rumnesia – Single
|Country
|No
|Aretha Tillotson
|Kinda Out West
|Jazz
|CanCon
|MilkHouse Chillers
|Oh My Baby – Single
|Rock
|No
|Brian Carter Kenan
|Bagatelles
|Classical
|No
|Brian Tremblay
|Peachie Pie – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jennifer K Austin
|Guilty Pleasure – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Floyce Alley
|We’re Getting Dumber – Single
|Rock
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Sandra Lamb
|In Your Presence – Single
|Religious
|No
|Sandra Lamb
|You Keep On Blessing Me – Single
|Religious
|No
|OTHEOSE
|Continental Drift – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|OTHEOSE
|No Answers Given – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|OTHEOSE
|Sundown – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Dual Variant
|A Better Tomorrow – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ligament
|Used as Nutrient – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Gary Bartz
|Monsoon
|Jazz
|No
|Rich Perry
|Dream
|Jazz
|No
|Pierre Dorge
|Songs for Mbizo
|Jazz
|No
|Eric Rasmussen
|School of Tristano 4
|Jazz
|No
|Sun Fantasia
|Anastasia
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Hilla Peer
|Airport – Single
|Pop
|No
|Rejean Lau
|Blue Jays Way 2025 – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Lost Pitch
|Bumpy Ride
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Jory Nash
|The Light Still Shines On The Main
|Folk
|CanCon
|Drea Lake
|A Call From Somewhere Else
|Folk
|CanCon
|Scarlet Street
|No Alternative
|Punk
|No
|Signee Florence
|Better Like That – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Really Cute Cats
|Mentirosa
|Electronic
|No
|Liliths Army
|DOLL
|Rock
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Brian Carter Keenan – No One Knows
Julie Hanney – Monet’s Garden
Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton – How the Light Gets In
ff8282 – deep, wonderful, pregnant
Aretha Tillotson – Cricklewood Lane
Sun Fantasia – B for Another Bite
Eric Rasmussen – Oof My Pants Are Tight
Dave Mossing – HOMESTEADERS SUITE: III. ST-Olaf
OTHEOSE – Make It Better
Really Cute Cats – Mentirosa
Cerae – Jersey Boi
Carina – Through Your Eyes
Jay Williams – Dark Sex Mythology
Miss C-Line – Coz It’s Love
Crissi Cochrane – Meet Me At Malden
The Whythouse – Like a 90’s Tune
Nora Joy – What I Want
Dandelion Highway – Either Way
C. Ross – Faster Than the Light
Faultlines – Habits
Gareth Inkster – Steeples
Brian Tremblay – Peachie Pie
Tom X. Chao – Lower Your Standards
Floyce Alley – We’re Getting Dumber
MILKHOUSE CHILLERS – Oh My Baby
Dual Variant – A Better Tomorrow
Ligament – Used As Nutrient
Lost Pitch- Lulu and Her Multicouloured Scarf
Mystic Aura – SHINE
Lilliths Army – Eat My TV
See y’all next time! Also, heads up that we begin fundraising next week, please consider supporting!