New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #102

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Mendozaz The Completely Fiction History of This Great Nation of Canada Punk CanCon
Mason Lowe Crashes Your Party Rock No
C.Ross Future Site of C. Ross Folk CanCon
Monique Hunsley Crying in the Rain – Single Country CanCon
The Whythouse Like a 90’s Tune – Single Country CanCon/KWCon
ff8282 a thin membrane between her hands Ambient No
Faultlines Habits – Single Folk No
Gareth Inkster Steeples – Single Pop CanCon
OTHEOSE Make It Better – Single Electronic CanCon
Half Dollar Dog Empty – Single Rock No
Julie Hanney Impressions New Age No
Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton How the Light Gets In – Single New Age No
The Cross Sea Just Like Adrianne – Single Folk CanCon
Norman Brule Such a Lovely Dream – Single Religious CanCon
Dandelion Highway Either Way – Single Folk CanCon
Cerae Bittersweet – Single R&B CanCon
Cerae Blessing on Blessing – Single R&B CanCon
Cerae Clocks (Loving With You) – Single R&B CanCon
Cerae Foolishly In Love – Single R&B CanCon
Cerae Jersey Boi – Single R&B CanCon
Cerae Rain – Single R&B CanCon
Crissi Cochrane Meet Me At Malden – Single Soul CanCon
COIO3 (SOYUZ) KROK World No
Mystic Aura Shine – Single Alternative No
Jay Williams Dark Sex Mythology – Single Pop No
Johnny Beachit She’s Gone Country – Single Country No
Johnny Beachit Overserved – Single Country No
Johnny Beachit I’m Sufferin From Rumnesia – Single Country No
Aretha Tillotson Kinda Out West Jazz CanCon
MilkHouse Chillers Oh My Baby – Single Rock No
Brian Carter Kenan Bagatelles Classical No
Brian Tremblay Peachie Pie – Single Folk CanCon
Jennifer K Austin Guilty Pleasure – Single Pop CanCon
Floyce Alley We’re Getting Dumber – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Sandra Lamb In Your Presence – Single Religious No
Sandra Lamb You Keep On Blessing Me – Single Religious No
OTHEOSE Continental Drift – Single Electronic CanCon
OTHEOSE No Answers Given – Single Electronic CanCon
OTHEOSE Sundown – Single Electronic CanCon
Dual Variant A Better Tomorrow – Single Rock CanCon
Ligament Used as Nutrient – Single Metal CanCon
Gary Bartz Monsoon Jazz No
Rich Perry Dream Jazz No
Pierre Dorge Songs for Mbizo Jazz No
Eric Rasmussen School of Tristano 4 Jazz No
Sun Fantasia Anastasia Jazz CanCon
Hilla Peer Airport – Single Pop No
Rejean Lau Blue Jays Way 2025 – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Lost Pitch Bumpy Ride Alternative CanCon
Jory Nash The Light Still Shines On The Main Folk CanCon
Drea Lake A Call From Somewhere Else Folk CanCon
Scarlet Street No Alternative Punk No
Signee Florence Better Like That – Single Pop CanCon
Really Cute Cats Mentirosa Electronic No
Liliths Army DOLL Rock Clean and Explicit versions available No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Brian Carter Keenan – No One Knows
Julie Hanney – Monet’s Garden
Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton – How the Light Gets In
ff8282 – deep, wonderful, pregnant
Aretha Tillotson – Cricklewood Lane
Sun Fantasia – B for Another Bite
Eric Rasmussen – Oof My Pants Are Tight
Dave Mossing – HOMESTEADERS SUITE: III. ST-Olaf
OTHEOSE – Make It Better
Really Cute Cats – Mentirosa
Cerae – Jersey Boi
Carina – Through Your Eyes
Jay Williams – Dark Sex Mythology
Miss C-Line – Coz It’s Love
Crissi Cochrane – Meet Me At Malden
The Whythouse – Like a 90’s Tune
Nora Joy – What I Want
Dandelion Highway – Either Way
C. Ross – Faster Than the Light
Faultlines – Habits
Gareth Inkster – Steeples
Brian Tremblay – Peachie Pie
Tom X. Chao – Lower Your Standards
Floyce Alley – We’re Getting Dumber
MILKHOUSE CHILLERS – Oh My Baby
Dual Variant – A Better Tomorrow
Ligament – Used As Nutrient
Lost Pitch- Lulu and Her Multicouloured Scarf
Mystic Aura – SHINE
Lilliths Army – Eat My TV

See y’all next time! Also, heads up that we begin fundraising next week, please consider supporting!

