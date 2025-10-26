New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #102

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Mendozaz The Completely Fiction History of This Great Nation of Canada Punk CanCon Mason Lowe Crashes Your Party Rock No C.Ross Future Site of C. Ross Folk CanCon Monique Hunsley Crying in the Rain – Single Country CanCon The Whythouse Like a 90’s Tune – Single Country CanCon/KWCon ff8282 a thin membrane between her hands Ambient No Faultlines Habits – Single Folk No Gareth Inkster Steeples – Single Pop CanCon OTHEOSE Make It Better – Single Electronic CanCon Half Dollar Dog Empty – Single Rock No Julie Hanney Impressions New Age No Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton How the Light Gets In – Single New Age No The Cross Sea Just Like Adrianne – Single Folk CanCon Norman Brule Such a Lovely Dream – Single Religious CanCon Dandelion Highway Either Way – Single Folk CanCon Cerae Bittersweet – Single R&B CanCon Cerae Blessing on Blessing – Single R&B CanCon Cerae Clocks (Loving With You) – Single R&B CanCon Cerae Foolishly In Love – Single R&B CanCon Cerae Jersey Boi – Single R&B CanCon Cerae Rain – Single R&B CanCon Crissi Cochrane Meet Me At Malden – Single Soul CanCon COIO3 (SOYUZ) KROK World No Mystic Aura Shine – Single Alternative No Jay Williams Dark Sex Mythology – Single Pop No Johnny Beachit She’s Gone Country – Single Country No Johnny Beachit Overserved – Single Country No Johnny Beachit I’m Sufferin From Rumnesia – Single Country No Aretha Tillotson Kinda Out West Jazz CanCon MilkHouse Chillers Oh My Baby – Single Rock No Brian Carter Kenan Bagatelles Classical No Brian Tremblay Peachie Pie – Single Folk CanCon Jennifer K Austin Guilty Pleasure – Single Pop CanCon Floyce Alley We’re Getting Dumber – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Sandra Lamb In Your Presence – Single Religious No Sandra Lamb You Keep On Blessing Me – Single Religious No OTHEOSE Continental Drift – Single Electronic CanCon OTHEOSE No Answers Given – Single Electronic CanCon OTHEOSE Sundown – Single Electronic CanCon Dual Variant A Better Tomorrow – Single Rock CanCon Ligament Used as Nutrient – Single Metal CanCon Gary Bartz Monsoon Jazz No Rich Perry Dream Jazz No Pierre Dorge Songs for Mbizo Jazz No Eric Rasmussen School of Tristano 4 Jazz No Sun Fantasia Anastasia Jazz CanCon Hilla Peer Airport – Single Pop No Rejean Lau Blue Jays Way 2025 – Single Hip Hop CanCon Lost Pitch Bumpy Ride Alternative CanCon Jory Nash The Light Still Shines On The Main Folk CanCon Drea Lake A Call From Somewhere Else Folk CanCon Scarlet Street No Alternative Punk No Signee Florence Better Like That – Single Pop CanCon Really Cute Cats Mentirosa Electronic No Liliths Army DOLL Rock Clean and Explicit versions available No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Brian Carter Keenan – No One Knows

Julie Hanney – Monet’s Garden

Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton – How the Light Gets In

ff8282 – deep, wonderful, pregnant

Aretha Tillotson – Cricklewood Lane

Sun Fantasia – B for Another Bite

Eric Rasmussen – Oof My Pants Are Tight

Dave Mossing – HOMESTEADERS SUITE: III. ST-Olaf

OTHEOSE – Make It Better

Really Cute Cats – Mentirosa

Cerae – Jersey Boi

Carina – Through Your Eyes

Jay Williams – Dark Sex Mythology

Miss C-Line – Coz It’s Love

Crissi Cochrane – Meet Me At Malden

The Whythouse – Like a 90’s Tune

Nora Joy – What I Want

Dandelion Highway – Either Way

C. Ross – Faster Than the Light

Faultlines – Habits

Gareth Inkster – Steeples

Brian Tremblay – Peachie Pie

Tom X. Chao – Lower Your Standards

Floyce Alley – We’re Getting Dumber

MILKHOUSE CHILLERS – Oh My Baby

Dual Variant – A Better Tomorrow

Ligament – Used As Nutrient

Lost Pitch- Lulu and Her Multicouloured Scarf

Mystic Aura – SHINE

Lilliths Army – Eat My TV

See y’all next time! Also, heads up that we begin fundraising next week, please consider supporting!