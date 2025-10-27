Episode XXIII of Reader’s Delight features authors Maria Sayde, Jane Ann McLachlan, and Tolu Oloruntoba.
Maria Sayde joins us her introduce her new manuscript, a Greek-Phoenician mythology retelling titled Sea Of Stars and reads from the Prologue and Chapter 1 of the book.
Website: http://linktr.ee/mariasayde
IG: http://instagram.com/mariaasayde
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mariaasayde
Jane Ann McLachlan talks about writing in a variety of genres and reads from her latest medieval historical fiction novel, The Lode Stone.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZR9RDQD
http://www.janeannmclachlan.com/
Tolu Oloruntoba discusses his approach to writing poetry and discusses his latest poetry collection Unravel (McClelland and Stewart, 2025) before reading a selection of pieces from the work.
https://www.tolu.ca
2 thoughts on “Reader’s Delight Episode 23, October 26, 2025”
Having a background of Phoenician roots. I appreciate Maria’s introduction to the love between Adonis and Aphrodite. The fields she incorporated earth, water, moon.
Mystery, love, and freedom.
It’s truly beautiful imagery!