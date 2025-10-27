Readers Delight, Shows

Reader’s Delight Episode 23, October 26, 2025

Episode XXIII of Reader’s Delight features authors Maria Sayde, Jane Ann McLachlan, and Tolu Oloruntoba.

Maria Sayde joins us her introduce her new manuscript, a Greek-Phoenician mythology retelling titled Sea Of Stars and reads from the Prologue and Chapter 1 of the book.
Website: http://linktr.ee/mariasayde
IG: http://instagram.com/mariaasayde
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mariaasayde

Jane Ann McLachlan talks about writing in a variety of genres and reads from her latest medieval historical fiction novel, The Lode Stone.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZR9RDQD

http://www.janeannmclachlan.com/

Tolu Oloruntoba discusses his approach to writing poetry and discusses his latest poetry collection Unravel (McClelland and Stewart, 2025) before reading a selection of pieces from the work.
https://www.tolu.ca

  1. Having a background of Phoenician roots. I appreciate Maria’s introduction to the love between Adonis and Aphrodite. The fields she incorporated earth, water, moon.
    Mystery, love, and freedom.

