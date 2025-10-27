Reader’s Delight Episode 23, October 26, 2025

Episode XXIII of Reader’s Delight features authors Maria Sayde, Jane Ann McLachlan, and Tolu Oloruntoba.

Maria Sayde joins us her introduce her new manuscript, a Greek-Phoenician mythology retelling titled Sea Of Stars and reads from the Prologue and Chapter 1 of the book.

Website: http://linktr.ee/mariasayde

IG: http://instagram.com/mariaasayde

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mariaasayde



Jane Ann McLachlan talks about writing in a variety of genres and reads from her latest medieval historical fiction novel, The Lode Stone.