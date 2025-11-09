New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #104

What’s up, y’all? Before diving in, we hit our fundraising goal earlier today (I didn’t know until the show was already recorded, sorry about that)! That said, we are still fundraising until the end of the week; times are hard for everyone, your favorite radio station included, so please consider donating to help us power up the listening experience for you.
Business as usual, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|King of Foxes
|Hall of Shame
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jonathan Bauer
|We Need To Do Better – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Personality
|Smoke Alarms – Single
|Punk
|No
|Miss Emily
|The Medicine
|Folk
|CanCon
|Greg Carroll
|Writing on the Wall
|Country
|CanCon
|Whitney Ross-Barris
|Curtains of Light
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Juliet Ruin
|Regime
|Metal
|CanCon
|Liminal Spirit
|Unwell
|Metal
|No
|Born Divided
|Chronicle of a Shipwreck
|Metal
|CanCon
|Merfolk
|Sundaland
|Metal
|CanCon
|Phaeton
|Neurogenesis
|Metal
|CanCon
|Softlung
|Midnight Mountains – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Eddie Bullen
|Show Us The Way – Single
|Reggae
|CanCon
|Cedar Roots
|Notes of Honey – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Lorrie Matheson
|Mission to Inglewood
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jennarie
|Never Been Small
|Pop
|CanCon
|Joseph Schertz
|Weird Heart – single
|Rock
|No
|Duke & Goldie
|Romance and Ramblin’
|Country
|CanCon
|Rosewater Park
|Reckoning – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Celine Rudolphe, Henrique Gomide, & Joao Luis Nogueira
|Amare
|Jazz
|No
|Erick Leuthauser
|Quality Time in NYC
|Jazz
|No
|George Kontomichalis
|First Flight
|Jazz
|No
|Blessing Tangban
|God Of… – Single
|Religious
|CanCon
|No Breaks Jake
|Trouble – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|JEEN
|For the Romance
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Arkells
|What Good – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Pennan Brae
|Paint
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Gold Needles
|MOOD ELEVATOR
|Rock
|No
|Under the Bus
|How It’s Goin – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Amir ElSaffar
|New Quartet Live at Pierre Boulez Saal
|Jazz
|No
|Tara Leavey & Amanda Jean
|Line of Fire – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|JMMR
|Resistance is Fertile
|World
|No
|Deer Fang
|So Surreal – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Guest Room Status
|Eventually? – EP
|Rock
|No
|Iyan Bruvold
|Little Miss Takes
|Country
|CanCon
|Liona Boyd
|This Thing Called Love
|Pop
|CanCon
|Monotronic
|Illusions – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Martyrs
|Delta Rain – Single
|Rock
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Jonathan Bauer – We Need to Do Better
Whitney Ross-Barris – Midwinter Blue
Amir ElSaffar – For the Victims of Genocide (Alternate Take)
Pierre Dorge – Wish You Sunshine
Celine Rudolphe, Henrique Gomide, & Joao Luis Nogueira – Toca de Arara
JMMR – Climate Wars
Cloud Tangle – Desire Path
Miss Emily – Smith’s Bay Drowning
Cedar Roots – Notes of Honey
Tara Leavey & Amanda Jean – Line of Fire
Iyan Bruvold – S****y Car
Johnny Beachit – I’m Sufferin From Rumnesia
Personality – Smoke Alarms
Deer Fang – So Surreal
Guest Room Status – How We Hold On
Under the Bus – How It’s Goin
Pennan Brae – It Ain’t Perfect But It’s Free
Rosewater Park – Reckoning
JEEN – For the Romance
King of Foxes – FMLU
Joseph Schertz – Weird Heart (feat. Delilah Steenberg)
Softlung – Midnight Mountains
Overnight – Strong and Good
0Stella – Died In Your Arms Tonight
Juliet Ruin – The Art of Being Wise
Born Divided – Subterranean Corridors
Merfolk – The Plowing Sea
The Mendozaz – The Bell Tower Killer
See y’all next time!