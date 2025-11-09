The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #104

What’s up, y’all? Before diving in, we hit our fundraising goal earlier today (I didn’t know until the show was already recorded, sorry about that)! That said, we are still fundraising until the end of the week; times are hard for everyone, your favorite radio station included, so please consider donating to help us power up the listening experience for you.

Business as usual, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

King of Foxes Hall of Shame Rock CanCon
Jonathan Bauer We Need To Do Better – Single Jazz CanCon
Personality Smoke Alarms – Single Punk No
Miss Emily The Medicine Folk CanCon
Greg Carroll Writing on the Wall Country CanCon
Whitney Ross-Barris Curtains of Light Jazz CanCon
Juliet Ruin Regime Metal CanCon
Liminal Spirit Unwell Metal No
Born Divided Chronicle of a Shipwreck Metal CanCon
Merfolk Sundaland Metal CanCon
Phaeton Neurogenesis Metal CanCon
Softlung Midnight Mountains – Single Alternative CanCon
Eddie Bullen Show Us The Way – Single Reggae CanCon
Cedar Roots Notes of Honey – Single Folk CanCon
Lorrie Matheson Mission to Inglewood Rock CanCon
Jennarie Never Been Small Pop CanCon
Joseph Schertz Weird Heart – single Rock No
Duke & Goldie Romance and Ramblin’ Country CanCon
Rosewater Park Reckoning – Single Rock CanCon
Celine Rudolphe, Henrique Gomide, & Joao Luis Nogueira Amare Jazz No
Erick Leuthauser Quality Time in NYC Jazz No
George Kontomichalis First Flight Jazz No
Blessing Tangban God Of… – Single Religious CanCon
No Breaks Jake Trouble – Single Rock CanCon
JEEN For the Romance Alternative CanCon
Arkells What Good – Single Rock CanCon
Pennan Brae Paint Rock CanCon
The Gold Needles MOOD ELEVATOR Rock No
Under the Bus How It’s Goin – Single Rock CanCon
Amir ElSaffar New Quartet Live at Pierre Boulez Saal Jazz No
Tara Leavey & Amanda Jean Line of Fire – Single Folk CanCon
JMMR Resistance is Fertile World No
Deer Fang So Surreal – Single Rock CanCon
Guest Room Status Eventually? – EP Rock No
Iyan Bruvold Little Miss Takes Country CanCon
Liona Boyd This Thing Called Love Pop CanCon
Monotronic Illusions – Single Electronic No
Martyrs Delta Rain – Single Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jonathan Bauer – We Need to Do Better
Whitney Ross-Barris – Midwinter Blue
Amir ElSaffar – For the Victims of Genocide (Alternate Take)
Pierre Dorge – Wish You Sunshine
Celine Rudolphe, Henrique Gomide, & Joao Luis Nogueira – Toca de Arara
JMMR – Climate Wars
Cloud Tangle – Desire Path
Miss Emily – Smith’s Bay Drowning
Cedar Roots – Notes of Honey
Tara Leavey & Amanda Jean – Line of Fire
Iyan Bruvold – S****y Car
Johnny Beachit – I’m Sufferin From Rumnesia
Personality – Smoke Alarms
Deer Fang – So Surreal
Guest Room Status – How We Hold On
Under the Bus – How It’s Goin
Pennan Brae – It Ain’t Perfect But It’s Free
Rosewater Park – Reckoning
JEEN – For the Romance
King of Foxes – FMLU
Joseph Schertz – Weird Heart (feat. Delilah Steenberg)
Softlung – Midnight Mountains
Overnight – Strong and Good
0Stella – Died In Your Arms Tonight
Juliet Ruin – The Art of Being Wise
Born Divided – Subterranean Corridors
Merfolk – The Plowing Sea
The Mendozaz – The Bell Tower Killer

See y’all next time!

