New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #104

What’s up, y’all? Before diving in, we hit our fundraising goal earlier today (I didn’t know until the show was already recorded, sorry about that)! That said, we are still fundraising until the end of the week; times are hard for everyone, your favorite radio station included, so please consider donating to help us power up the listening experience for you.

Business as usual, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

King of Foxes Hall of Shame Rock CanCon Jonathan Bauer We Need To Do Better – Single Jazz CanCon Personality Smoke Alarms – Single Punk No Miss Emily The Medicine Folk CanCon Greg Carroll Writing on the Wall Country CanCon Whitney Ross-Barris Curtains of Light Jazz CanCon Juliet Ruin Regime Metal CanCon Liminal Spirit Unwell Metal No Born Divided Chronicle of a Shipwreck Metal CanCon Merfolk Sundaland Metal CanCon Phaeton Neurogenesis Metal CanCon Softlung Midnight Mountains – Single Alternative CanCon Eddie Bullen Show Us The Way – Single Reggae CanCon Cedar Roots Notes of Honey – Single Folk CanCon Lorrie Matheson Mission to Inglewood Rock CanCon Jennarie Never Been Small Pop CanCon Joseph Schertz Weird Heart – single Rock No Duke & Goldie Romance and Ramblin’ Country CanCon Rosewater Park Reckoning – Single Rock CanCon Celine Rudolphe, Henrique Gomide, & Joao Luis Nogueira Amare Jazz No Erick Leuthauser Quality Time in NYC Jazz No George Kontomichalis First Flight Jazz No Blessing Tangban God Of… – Single Religious CanCon No Breaks Jake Trouble – Single Rock CanCon JEEN For the Romance Alternative CanCon Arkells What Good – Single Rock CanCon Pennan Brae Paint Rock CanCon The Gold Needles MOOD ELEVATOR Rock No Under the Bus How It’s Goin – Single Rock CanCon Amir ElSaffar New Quartet Live at Pierre Boulez Saal Jazz No Tara Leavey & Amanda Jean Line of Fire – Single Folk CanCon JMMR Resistance is Fertile World No Deer Fang So Surreal – Single Rock CanCon Guest Room Status Eventually? – EP Rock No Iyan Bruvold Little Miss Takes Country CanCon Liona Boyd This Thing Called Love Pop CanCon Monotronic Illusions – Single Electronic No Martyrs Delta Rain – Single Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jonathan Bauer – We Need to Do Better

Whitney Ross-Barris – Midwinter Blue

Amir ElSaffar – For the Victims of Genocide (Alternate Take)

Pierre Dorge – Wish You Sunshine

Celine Rudolphe, Henrique Gomide, & Joao Luis Nogueira – Toca de Arara

JMMR – Climate Wars

Cloud Tangle – Desire Path

Miss Emily – Smith’s Bay Drowning

Cedar Roots – Notes of Honey

Tara Leavey & Amanda Jean – Line of Fire

Iyan Bruvold – S****y Car

Johnny Beachit – I’m Sufferin From Rumnesia

Personality – Smoke Alarms

Deer Fang – So Surreal

Guest Room Status – How We Hold On

Under the Bus – How It’s Goin

Pennan Brae – It Ain’t Perfect But It’s Free

Rosewater Park – Reckoning

JEEN – For the Romance

King of Foxes – FMLU

Joseph Schertz – Weird Heart (feat. Delilah Steenberg)

Softlung – Midnight Mountains

Overnight – Strong and Good

0Stella – Died In Your Arms Tonight

Juliet Ruin – The Art of Being Wise

Born Divided – Subterranean Corridors

Merfolk – The Plowing Sea

The Mendozaz – The Bell Tower Killer

See y’all next time!