Radio Nowhere Episode 136, 11/10/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/RadioNowhere251110Episode136.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

1:19 Fortunate Son Creedence Clearwater Revival
3:33 Eve Of Destruction Barry McGuire
7:02 War Edwin Starr
10:20 War Pigs Black Sabbath
18:12 Generals and Majors XTC
22:15 Blowin’ in the Wind Bob Dylan
24:59 Handsome Johnny Richie Havens
30:09 Masters of War Bob Dylan
34:40 The War Drags On Donovan
38:17 The Unknown Soldier The Doors
41:30 With God on Our Side The Neville Brothers
48:02 It’s a Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall Leon Russell
53:02 2+2= Bob Seger System
56:09 Soldier Of Peace Mahatma Ghandi

