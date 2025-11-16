New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #105

What’s up, y’all? Our Power Up Community Radio Fundraiser was a success, so we’re back on regular business tonight. First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Jody Peck
|Wild Nothern Way
|Country
|CanCon
|Cassidy Taylor
|Hysteria – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Igor Lisul
|Somewhere in Time, Vol. 1
|Rock/Instrumental
|No
|The Commoners
|Just Watch Me – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Tim Brady
|For Electric Guitar
|Classical
|CanCon
|Johnny Beachit
|Bobby Mackey’s – Single
|Country
|No
|Alex Little
|Spider in the Sink
|Pop
|CanCon
|Pierpont & Helgeson
|Of Time
|Instrumental
|No
|Skylar Regan
|Lost + Found
|Rock
|No
|Up Dog
|Going Nowhere Fast
|Rock
|No
|Dominique Clair
|When We Get Older – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Fatspoon
|Pensei per Sensei
|World
|No
|SoulParlor
|Day By Day
|World
|No
|Charles Webster & the South African Connection
|From the Hill
|World
|No
|William Prince
|Further From the Country
|Country
|CanCon
|Chris Portka
|The Album Everyone Wants
|Pop
|No
|Ana Marija Sir
|Danas te ne volim – Single
|Pop
|No
|Sierra Peaks
|In Bloom
|Rock
|No
|kpec3 arrival
|Lock My Eyes – Single
|Religious
|No
|Elisa Thorn
|xiik
|Folk
|1 NSFR Track
|CanCon
|Heliara
|I Know That You Love Me – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jeffery Straker
|Never Too Old To Wish – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Debra-Jean Creelman
|Bloom – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Optikz
|The Optikz EP
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Justin Maki
|Nine Lives – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Original Pairs
|Surface Tension
|Rock
|CanCon
|City Builders
|No Sleep – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jont
|Let’s Just Be Friends – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Dynasty
|The Well – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Trevor Howlett & The Cruz Bros
|Nowhere Fast – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Scarlet Butler
|Bridges – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Norine Braun
|A Hero In The Wind
|Folk
|CanCon
|Mogipbob
|High on the Hog
|Pop
|AICon, except for the lyrics
|CanCon
|Shoko Nagai
|Forbidden Flowers
|Jazz
|No
|Kalia Vandever
|Another View
|Jazz
|No
|Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones
|Live in Vilnius
|Jazz
|No
|Ayola x Amaka
|Bout U – Single
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Elephanthump
|Telekomander
|World
|No
|Siibii
|Siibii
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Abramason Sisters
|Spider on the Moon – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Billy Yfantis
|2015-2015 The First Years in Space
|Electronic
|No
|Engrupid Pipol
|Quadrangeta at Finen Mundi
|Metal
|No
|Cepheidae Variable
|Primordial Reverie
|Metal
|CanCon
|Stellvris
|Shatter and Bloom
|Metal
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|No
|The Judge the Juror
|Primitive Minds
|Metal
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Mark Fenster – Heavenly Bliss
Tim Brady – 9.75 Pieces About Change no. 2.5
Pierpont & Helgeson – Baffo Returns
Shoko Nagai – What Are The Hidden Things Of Life?
Erik Leuthaseur – Feet Do Your Stuff
Rich Perry – Donna Lee
Cassidy Taylor – Hysteria
Justin Maki – Nine Lives
Ayola x Amaka – Bout U
Sir – Danas te ne volim (feat. Aleksandra Nabiullin)
Monotronic – Illusions
SoulParlor – Elevator Jazz Dance (feat. Nico Hering)
FatSpoon – Erotico & Sensual (feat. David Bruno)
Elisa Thorn – Idle Talk
Norine Braun – Bird With A Song To Sing (Remix)
The Abramson Sisters – Spider on the Moon
Dominique Claire – When We Get Older
William Prince – Flowers on the Dash
Johnny Beachit – Bobby Mackey’s
Victoria Bowlin – You’ll Never Fall
Scarlett Butler – Bridges
Up Dog – It’s the Bat Signal (RUN!!!)
Skylar Regan – White Corridor
Sierra Peaks – Stay A While
Original Pairs – Black Fiat
The Gold Needles – Keep On Telling Me Why
Alex Little – Spider In The Sink
Igor Lisul – Happy Birthday, Maron
Drop Dead Georges – I’ve Come Here To Die
The Judge The Juror – HYPERCUBE (Unfolding)
See y’all next time!