New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #105

What’s up, y’all? Our Power Up Community Radio Fundraiser was a success, so we’re back on regular business tonight. First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Jody Peck Wild Nothern Way Country CanCon Cassidy Taylor Hysteria – Single Pop CanCon Igor Lisul Somewhere in Time, Vol. 1 Rock/Instrumental No The Commoners Just Watch Me – Single Rock CanCon Tim Brady For Electric Guitar Classical CanCon Johnny Beachit Bobby Mackey’s – Single Country No Alex Little Spider in the Sink Pop CanCon Pierpont & Helgeson Of Time Instrumental No Skylar Regan Lost + Found Rock No Up Dog Going Nowhere Fast Rock No Dominique Clair When We Get Older – Single Country CanCon Fatspoon Pensei per Sensei World No SoulParlor Day By Day World No Charles Webster & the South African Connection From the Hill World No William Prince Further From the Country Country CanCon Chris Portka The Album Everyone Wants Pop No Ana Marija Sir Danas te ne volim – Single Pop No Sierra Peaks In Bloom Rock No kpec3 arrival Lock My Eyes – Single Religious No Elisa Thorn xiik Folk 1 NSFR Track CanCon Heliara I Know That You Love Me – Single Pop CanCon Jeffery Straker Never Too Old To Wish – Single Folk CanCon Debra-Jean Creelman Bloom – Single Country CanCon Optikz The Optikz EP Hip Hop CanCon Justin Maki Nine Lives – Single Pop CanCon Original Pairs Surface Tension Rock CanCon City Builders No Sleep – Single Pop CanCon Jont Let’s Just Be Friends – Single Folk CanCon Dynasty The Well – Single Pop CanCon Trevor Howlett & The Cruz Bros Nowhere Fast – Single Rock CanCon Scarlet Butler Bridges – Single Country CanCon Norine Braun A Hero In The Wind Folk CanCon Mogipbob High on the Hog Pop AICon, except for the lyrics CanCon Shoko Nagai Forbidden Flowers Jazz No Kalia Vandever Another View Jazz No Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones Live in Vilnius Jazz No Ayola x Amaka Bout U – Single Pop NSFR CanCon Elephanthump Telekomander World No Siibii Siibii Pop CanCon The Abramason Sisters Spider on the Moon – Single Folk CanCon Billy Yfantis 2015-2015 The First Years in Space Electronic No Engrupid Pipol Quadrangeta at Finen Mundi Metal No Cepheidae Variable Primordial Reverie Metal CanCon Stellvris Shatter and Bloom Metal Clean and Explicit versions available No The Judge the Juror Primitive Minds Metal CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mark Fenster – Heavenly Bliss

Tim Brady – 9.75 Pieces About Change no. 2.5

Pierpont & Helgeson – Baffo Returns

Shoko Nagai – What Are The Hidden Things Of Life?

Erik Leuthaseur – Feet Do Your Stuff

Rich Perry – Donna Lee

Cassidy Taylor – Hysteria

Justin Maki – Nine Lives

Ayola x Amaka – Bout U

Sir – Danas te ne volim (feat. Aleksandra Nabiullin)

Monotronic – Illusions

SoulParlor – Elevator Jazz Dance (feat. Nico Hering)

FatSpoon – Erotico & Sensual (feat. David Bruno)

Elisa Thorn – Idle Talk

Norine Braun – Bird With A Song To Sing (Remix)

The Abramson Sisters – Spider on the Moon

Dominique Claire – When We Get Older

William Prince – Flowers on the Dash

Johnny Beachit – Bobby Mackey’s

Victoria Bowlin – You’ll Never Fall

Scarlett Butler – Bridges

Up Dog – It’s the Bat Signal (RUN!!!)

Skylar Regan – White Corridor

Sierra Peaks – Stay A While

Original Pairs – Black Fiat

The Gold Needles – Keep On Telling Me Why

Alex Little – Spider In The Sink

Igor Lisul – Happy Birthday, Maron

Drop Dead Georges – I’ve Come Here To Die

The Judge The Juror – HYPERCUBE (Unfolding)

See y’all next time!