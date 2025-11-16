The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #105

What’s up, y’all? Our Power Up Community Radio Fundraiser was a success, so we’re back on regular business tonight. First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Jody Peck Wild Nothern Way Country CanCon
Cassidy Taylor Hysteria – Single Pop CanCon
Igor Lisul Somewhere in Time, Vol. 1 Rock/Instrumental No
The Commoners Just Watch Me – Single Rock CanCon
Tim Brady For Electric Guitar Classical CanCon
Johnny Beachit Bobby Mackey’s – Single Country No
Alex Little Spider in the Sink Pop CanCon
Pierpont & Helgeson Of Time Instrumental No
Skylar Regan Lost + Found Rock No
Up Dog Going Nowhere Fast Rock No
Dominique Clair When We Get Older – Single Country CanCon
Fatspoon Pensei per Sensei World No
SoulParlor Day By Day World No
Charles Webster & the South African Connection From the Hill World No
William Prince Further From the Country Country CanCon
Chris Portka The Album Everyone Wants Pop No
Ana Marija Sir Danas te ne volim – Single Pop No
Sierra Peaks In Bloom Rock No
kpec3 arrival Lock My Eyes – Single Religious No
Elisa Thorn xiik Folk 1 NSFR Track CanCon
Heliara I Know That You Love Me – Single Pop CanCon
Jeffery Straker Never Too Old To Wish – Single Folk CanCon
Debra-Jean Creelman Bloom – Single Country CanCon
Optikz The Optikz EP Hip Hop CanCon
Justin Maki Nine Lives – Single Pop CanCon
Original Pairs Surface Tension Rock CanCon
City Builders No Sleep – Single Pop CanCon
Jont Let’s Just Be Friends – Single Folk CanCon
Dynasty The Well – Single Pop CanCon
Trevor Howlett & The Cruz Bros Nowhere Fast – Single Rock CanCon
Scarlet Butler Bridges – Single Country CanCon
Norine Braun A Hero In The Wind Folk CanCon
Mogipbob High on the Hog Pop AICon, except for the lyrics CanCon
Shoko Nagai Forbidden Flowers Jazz No
Kalia Vandever Another View Jazz No
Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones Live in Vilnius Jazz No
Ayola x Amaka Bout U – Single Pop NSFR CanCon
Elephanthump Telekomander World No
Siibii Siibii Pop CanCon
The Abramason Sisters Spider on the Moon – Single Folk CanCon
Billy Yfantis 2015-2015 The First Years in Space Electronic No
Engrupid Pipol Quadrangeta at Finen Mundi Metal No
Cepheidae Variable Primordial Reverie Metal CanCon
Stellvris Shatter and Bloom Metal Clean and Explicit versions available No
The Judge the Juror Primitive Minds Metal CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mark Fenster – Heavenly Bliss
Tim Brady – 9.75 Pieces About Change no. 2.5
Pierpont & Helgeson – Baffo Returns
Shoko Nagai – What Are The Hidden Things Of Life?
Erik Leuthaseur – Feet Do Your Stuff
Rich Perry – Donna Lee
Cassidy Taylor – Hysteria
Justin Maki – Nine Lives
Ayola x Amaka – Bout U
Sir – Danas te ne volim (feat. Aleksandra Nabiullin)
Monotronic – Illusions
SoulParlor – Elevator Jazz Dance (feat. Nico Hering)
FatSpoon – Erotico & Sensual (feat. David Bruno)
Elisa Thorn – Idle Talk
Norine Braun – Bird With A Song To Sing (Remix)
The Abramson Sisters – Spider on the Moon
Dominique Claire – When We Get Older
William Prince – Flowers on the Dash
Johnny Beachit – Bobby Mackey’s
Victoria Bowlin – You’ll Never Fall
Scarlett Butler – Bridges
Up Dog – It’s the Bat Signal (RUN!!!)
Skylar Regan – White Corridor
Sierra Peaks – Stay A While
Original Pairs – Black Fiat
The Gold Needles – Keep On Telling Me Why
Alex Little – Spider In The Sink
Igor Lisul – Happy Birthday, Maron
Drop Dead Georges – I’ve Come Here To Die
The Judge The Juror – HYPERCUBE (Unfolding)

See y’all next time!

