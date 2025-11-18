Radio Nowhere

RadioNowhere Episode 137, 11/17/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/RadioNowhere251117Episode137.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

1:10 So, It’s Like That Joe Bonamassa
4:06 Django Joe Bonamassa
7:46 The Ballad Of John Henry Joe Bonamassa
14:31 Show Some Emotion Joan Armitrading
18:01 I Don’t Know That You Don’t Know My Name Ten Years After
19:59 Natalia Van Morrison
23:57 Nautical Disaster The Tragically Hip
28:33 I Am Stretched on Your Grave Sinéad O’Connor
35:33 All I Really Want To Do Bob Dylan
39:36 All I Really Want to Do The Byrds
41:35 Juan “N” Guerra Los Jilgueros del Pico Real
45:12 Sailin’ Shoes Little Feat
47:59 Somebody Stole My Thunder Georgie Fame
51:03 Lets Stay Together Al Green
52:14 Must Be Nice Midnight Channel

