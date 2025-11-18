RadioNowhere Episode 137, 11/17/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/RadioNowhere251117Episode137.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:10
|So, It’s Like That
|Joe Bonamassa
|4:06
|Django
|Joe Bonamassa
|7:46
|The Ballad Of John Henry
|Joe Bonamassa
|14:31
|Show Some Emotion
|Joan Armitrading
|18:01
|I Don’t Know That You Don’t Know My Name
|Ten Years After
|19:59
|Natalia
|Van Morrison
|23:57
|Nautical Disaster
|The Tragically Hip
|28:33
|I Am Stretched on Your Grave
|Sinéad O’Connor
|35:33
|All I Really Want To Do
|Bob Dylan
|39:36
|All I Really Want to Do
|The Byrds
|41:35
|Juan “N” Guerra
|Los Jilgueros del Pico Real
|45:12
|Sailin’ Shoes
|Little Feat
|47:59
|Somebody Stole My Thunder
|Georgie Fame
|51:03
|Lets Stay Together
|Al Green
|52:14
|Must Be Nice
|Midnight Channel