New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #106

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Horse Chops Hinterland Rock CanCon vintage credenza Drone Prompts II Ambient No Nadia Labrie Hommage a Claude Bolling Classical CanCon An Vedi Underneath – Single New Age CanCon Mark Veldhoven Wait It Out – Single Rock CanCon S-Pazz Birth of Light – EP World No BoonDog Jam House Rock First two tracks are NSFR CanCon prhcr. No One’s Coming – Single Rock Radio Edit and Instrumental Available No Henry Lees Smoke – Single Folk CanCon Beta Voids Scrape It Off – EP Punk No Big Big Furnace Fall Music Sampler Rock No Sia Shells Riding The Wave – Single Pop No Neil Haverty What I Don’t Need – Single Rock CanCon Dan Pallotta Working Man’s Son Folk No Libby Ember To Her – Single Pop CanCon Dylan Ella Pocket Sized Rock CanCon BEIBEI YOU, HERE – Single Pop CanCon Alexander Saint Alexander Saint EP Folk CanCon Private Name Private Number Can’t Compare (Freestyle) – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Jambal x Kenai Shogun Men of Average Nature Jazz No Duane Andrews Duane Andrews and the Hot Club of Conception Bay Folk CanCon 9ope Somebody’s Something – Single Pop CanCon Muhnday Before We Met Rock 3 NSFR Tracks No Julia Dawson Guilty – Single Pop CanCon Motorists Cristobal – Single Rock CanCon Shiny Cote Memores – Single Electronic No Johnny Beachit Please, Not Another Rom Com Country Song – Single Country No AnAkA Crisis of the Concrete Electronic No Bad Trips Nothing But Trouble Rock No Jamie Lidell and Luke Schneider A Companion for the Spaces Between Dreams Ambient No peopling Catatonia Estates Rock 1 NSFR track No Helene Barbier Panorama Folk CanCon Sam Salmon and the Grand Manan Bandits Down for Life Folk CanCon Burning Hand Jawbreaker Rock 2 NSFR Tracks No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Billy Yfantis – Cat’s Eye Nebula

An Vedi – Underneath

Nadia Labrie – Suite no. 2 for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio: Part 4: Vagabonde

Vintage Credenza & Chris Perrin – Aren’t We In Love

Jambal x Kenai Shogun – moan

George Kontomichalis – You Stepped Out Of a Dream

Kalia Vandever – Withholding

BeiBei – YOU, HERE

9ope – Somebody’s Something

Julia Dawson – Guilty

Libby Ember – To Her

Sia Shells – Riding the Wave

Liona Boyd – Summer Dreams (feat. Olivia Newton-John)

Blessing Tangban – God Of…

Kpec3 arrival – lock my eyes

Alexander Saint – Slow Down Boy

Sam Salmon and the Grand Manan Bandits – No One Likes Losing

Duane Andrews – I’m Gonna Sit Down and Write Myself a Letter

Johnny Beachit – Please, Not Another Rom Com Country Song

Henry Lees – Smoke

Dan Pallotta – 24 Kenmore Road

Horse Chops – Salt in the Baltic

Beta Voids – Baby’s in Detox

Helene Barbier – A House

Elephanthump – Late Night Brainstorm

Trevor Howlett & the Cruz Bros – Nowhere Fast

Mark Veldhoven – Wait It Out

Dylan Ella – Sushi Joint in a Western Town

Big Big Furnace – I Would

Motorists – Cristobal

Burning Hand – Off the Tracks

Cepheidae Variable – Carving a Dragon

See y’all next time!