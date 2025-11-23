New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #106

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Horse Chops
|Hinterland
|Rock
|CanCon
|vintage credenza
|Drone Prompts II
|Ambient
|No
|Nadia Labrie
|Hommage a Claude Bolling
|Classical
|CanCon
|An Vedi
|Underneath – Single
|New Age
|CanCon
|Mark Veldhoven
|Wait It Out – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|S-Pazz
|Birth of Light – EP
|World
|No
|BoonDog
|Jam House
|Rock
|First two tracks are NSFR
|CanCon
|prhcr.
|No One’s Coming – Single
|Rock
|Radio Edit and Instrumental Available
|No
|Henry Lees
|Smoke – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Beta Voids
|Scrape It Off – EP
|Punk
|No
|Big Big Furnace
|Fall Music Sampler
|Rock
|No
|Sia Shells
|Riding The Wave – Single
|Pop
|No
|Neil Haverty
|What I Don’t Need – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dan Pallotta
|Working Man’s Son
|Folk
|No
|Libby Ember
|To Her – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Dylan Ella
|Pocket Sized
|Rock
|CanCon
|BEIBEI
|YOU, HERE – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Alexander Saint
|Alexander Saint EP
|Folk
|CanCon
|Private Name Private Number
|Can’t Compare (Freestyle) – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Jambal x Kenai Shogun
|Men of Average Nature
|Jazz
|No
|Duane Andrews
|Duane Andrews and the Hot Club of Conception Bay
|Folk
|CanCon
|9ope
|Somebody’s Something – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Muhnday
|Before We Met
|Rock
|3 NSFR Tracks
|No
|Julia Dawson
|Guilty – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Motorists
|Cristobal – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Shiny Cote
|Memores – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Please, Not Another Rom Com Country Song – Single
|Country
|No
|AnAkA
|Crisis of the Concrete
|Electronic
|No
|Bad Trips
|Nothing But Trouble
|Rock
|No
|Jamie Lidell and Luke Schneider
|A Companion for the Spaces Between Dreams
|Ambient
|No
|peopling
|Catatonia Estates
|Rock
|1 NSFR track
|No
|Helene Barbier
|Panorama
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sam Salmon and the Grand Manan Bandits
|Down for Life
|Folk
|CanCon
|Burning Hand
|Jawbreaker
|Rock
|2 NSFR Tracks
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Billy Yfantis – Cat’s Eye Nebula
An Vedi – Underneath
Nadia Labrie – Suite no. 2 for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio: Part 4: Vagabonde
Vintage Credenza & Chris Perrin – Aren’t We In Love
Jambal x Kenai Shogun – moan
George Kontomichalis – You Stepped Out Of a Dream
Kalia Vandever – Withholding
BeiBei – YOU, HERE
9ope – Somebody’s Something
Julia Dawson – Guilty
Libby Ember – To Her
Sia Shells – Riding the Wave
Liona Boyd – Summer Dreams (feat. Olivia Newton-John)
Blessing Tangban – God Of…
Kpec3 arrival – lock my eyes
Alexander Saint – Slow Down Boy
Sam Salmon and the Grand Manan Bandits – No One Likes Losing
Duane Andrews – I’m Gonna Sit Down and Write Myself a Letter
Johnny Beachit – Please, Not Another Rom Com Country Song
Henry Lees – Smoke
Dan Pallotta – 24 Kenmore Road
Horse Chops – Salt in the Baltic
Beta Voids – Baby’s in Detox
Helene Barbier – A House
Elephanthump – Late Night Brainstorm
Trevor Howlett & the Cruz Bros – Nowhere Fast
Mark Veldhoven – Wait It Out
Dylan Ella – Sushi Joint in a Western Town
Big Big Furnace – I Would
Motorists – Cristobal
Burning Hand – Off the Tracks
Cepheidae Variable – Carving a Dragon
See y’all next time!