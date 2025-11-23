The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #106

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Horse Chops Hinterland Rock CanCon
vintage credenza Drone Prompts II Ambient No
Nadia Labrie Hommage a Claude Bolling Classical CanCon
An Vedi Underneath – Single New Age CanCon
Mark Veldhoven Wait It Out – Single Rock CanCon
S-Pazz Birth of Light – EP World No
BoonDog Jam House Rock First two tracks are NSFR CanCon
prhcr. No One’s Coming – Single Rock Radio Edit and Instrumental Available No
Henry Lees Smoke – Single Folk CanCon
Beta Voids Scrape It Off – EP Punk No
Big Big Furnace Fall Music Sampler Rock No
Sia Shells Riding The Wave – Single Pop No
Neil Haverty What I Don’t Need – Single Rock CanCon
Dan Pallotta Working Man’s Son Folk No
Libby Ember To Her – Single Pop CanCon
Dylan Ella Pocket Sized Rock CanCon
BEIBEI YOU, HERE – Single Pop CanCon
Alexander Saint Alexander Saint EP Folk CanCon
Private Name Private Number Can’t Compare (Freestyle) – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Jambal x Kenai Shogun Men of Average Nature Jazz No
Duane Andrews Duane Andrews and the Hot Club of Conception Bay Folk CanCon
9ope Somebody’s Something – Single Pop CanCon
Muhnday Before We Met Rock 3 NSFR Tracks No
Julia Dawson Guilty – Single Pop CanCon
Motorists Cristobal – Single Rock CanCon
Shiny Cote Memores – Single Electronic No
Johnny Beachit Please, Not Another Rom Com Country Song  – Single Country No
AnAkA Crisis of the Concrete Electronic No
Bad Trips Nothing But Trouble Rock No
Jamie Lidell and Luke Schneider A Companion for the Spaces Between Dreams Ambient No
peopling Catatonia Estates Rock 1 NSFR track No
Helene Barbier Panorama Folk CanCon
Sam Salmon and the Grand Manan Bandits Down for Life Folk CanCon
Burning Hand Jawbreaker Rock 2 NSFR Tracks No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Billy Yfantis – Cat’s Eye Nebula
An Vedi – Underneath
Nadia Labrie – Suite no. 2 for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio: Part 4: Vagabonde
Vintage Credenza & Chris Perrin – Aren’t We In Love
Jambal x Kenai Shogun – moan
George Kontomichalis – You Stepped Out Of a Dream
Kalia Vandever – Withholding
BeiBei – YOU, HERE
9ope – Somebody’s Something
Julia Dawson – Guilty
Libby Ember – To Her
Sia Shells – Riding the Wave
Liona Boyd – Summer Dreams (feat. Olivia Newton-John)
Blessing Tangban – God Of…
Kpec3 arrival – lock my eyes
Alexander Saint – Slow Down Boy
Sam Salmon and the Grand Manan Bandits – No One Likes Losing
Duane Andrews – I’m Gonna Sit Down and Write Myself a Letter
Johnny Beachit – Please, Not Another Rom Com Country Song
Henry Lees – Smoke
Dan Pallotta – 24 Kenmore Road
Horse Chops – Salt in the Baltic
Beta Voids – Baby’s in Detox
Helene Barbier – A House
Elephanthump – Late Night Brainstorm
Trevor Howlett & the Cruz Bros – Nowhere Fast
Mark Veldhoven – Wait It Out
Dylan Ella – Sushi Joint in a Western Town
Big Big Furnace – I Would
Motorists – Cristobal
Burning Hand – Off the Tracks
Cepheidae Variable – Carving a Dragon

See y’all next time!

