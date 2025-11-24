Reader’s Delight Episode 24, November 23, 2025

Episode XXIV of Reader’s Delight features authors Aamir Hussain, Susan Salomonsson, and Margo LaPierre.

Aamir Hussain joins us to talk about the development of his debut novel Under the Full and Crescent Moon (Dundurn Press, 2025), especially the influence of family on the novel, and reads an excerpt focusing on the main character.

Website: https://aamiranauthor.ca/

Book Site: https://www.dundurn.com/books_/t22117/a9781459754447-under-the-full-and-crescent-moon

Susan Salomonsson shares the second part of her Thread Through Time Series A Lemon Pie Life and explains the significance of the title before reading from the first chapter of the novel.

Margo LaPierre tells our listeners about her new poetry collection Ajar (Guernica Editions, 2025), her publishing journey and the background to the creation of the collection, then reads several pieces from the collection.

Website: Margo LaPierre Linktree

Book Site: Ajar