The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #107

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week (like always!):

Faultlines Don’t Say I Love You – Single Folk No
Jeff Johnston with the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra Sinfonia Avalon – Single Classical CanCon
Ryan McMahon There She Is – Single Folk CanCon
jeniverse FREAK OF NATURE – Single Rock NSFR No
The Deefons Sunrise Punk 1 NSFR track CanCon
Touched Fables The Sum of All Wounds Electronic CanCon
Velvetcut The Great Chameleon (New Skin) Rock No
Hannah Acfield Golden Light Pop 1 NSFR track No
The Nolas So Much Fun This Christmas New Year’s Party Rock Anthem – Single Rock / Christmas No
Blaine Sharp The First Snowfall – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon
Donald Vega All Is Merry and Bright Jazz / Christmas No
Alex Bird & the Jazz Mavericks Another Christmas Day Jazz / Christmas CanCon
Ryan Dsouza My Children Found My Gummies – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon
Angie Faith This Christmas Album Religious / Christmas CanCon
Noelly Christmas Just Wouldn’t Be Christmas Without You – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon
Noelly 4 De Love: Tennis – Single Pop CanCon
Noelle O Canada – Single Pop CanCon
Michael Whalen Heart of the Holidays New Age / Christmas No
Robert Peterson and the Crusade Joys of Christmastime – Single Rock / Christmas No
Fingerless Grotesque – Single Rock No
Margaret Dorn and the Accidentals Acapella Holiday Classics Christmas No
VISSIA Snowed In – Single Pop CanCon
One Hundred Moons Black Avalanche Rock CanCon
Kathy Stock & Doug White Hope at Christmas – Single Folk / Christmas CanCon
M0b II World No
The Big Christmas Crew Our 12 Month Christmas Rock / Christmas CanCon
Julian Loida December Dreams – Single Folk No
Allegories Mid Century Nothing – Single Rock CanCon
Lisa SQ Reel Me In Rock CanCon
Danko Jones Leo Rising Rock CanCon
Doug Raney Quartet Never Say Yes — 1986 Jazz Unreleased recordings from 1986 No
Rosalia de Souza Quarteto 55 Rosalia de Souza Quarteto 55 Jazz No
Ginman Blachman Dahl Play Ballads Jazz No
Peppermoth Albedo Ambient Guelph CanCon
AV & the Inner City Dinner With the Lord – Single Soul CanCon
Kim Kaskiw The Latin Jazz Fusion Project Latin CanCon
Nicholas Campbell I’ll Regret It In The Morning – Single Rock CanCon
Hot Mud Shiny Songs Rock CanCon
Cat Wells Blues Band Merry Lil Christmas – Single Blues / Christmas Originally released in 2003 CanCon
Fresh Finesse Trap Noir Hip Hop / Instrumental CanCon
Ordinary Birds Ordinary Birds Rock CanCon
Carry the Sky Sunday Morning – Single Rock CanCon
Dazz-B MusiQ Meropa World No
Cappy and the Sunseekaz Caribbean Christmas – Single Reggae / Christmas No
Maggie’s Wake Close to Home Folk / Christmas CanCon
Grant Abbott Bridges Across The Bays – Single Rock AI Session Musicians (all selections) CanCon
Grant Abbott Channel of Disturbance – Single Rock CanCon
Grant Abbott Climate Rage – Single Folk CanCon
Sofia Abbott Closer Every Day – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Eagle and Condor – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Fish Fog and Farewells – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Flags in the Cold – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott God Over Gavel – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Grassy Ass Amor – Single Folk NSFR CanCon
Grant Abbott Great Day At The Beach – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Heartbreak at the Gate – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Law of the Land – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott I Raise My Voice To Keep From Crying – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Love Courageously – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Musgraves Arms – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Never Far From Home – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Rebuilding Me – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Seeded Skies – Single Folk CanCon
Sofia Abbott Spirits Calling – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Stouts – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Tether to the Quiet – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Up Behind Pine Pond – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott Walk the Line – Single Folk CanCon
Grant Abbott You Think You Own It – Single Folk CanCon
Steve Holt Jazz Christmas Jazz / Christmas CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jeff Johnston with the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra Sinfonia – Avalon
Kim Kaskiw – Rise Up
Doug Raney Quartet – Get Out of Town
M0b – Echoing
Sonya Belaya – In the Garden
Rosalia de Souza Quarteto 55 – Dorme, Dorme Meu Menino
Peppermoth – Did We Ever Dance?
Noelly – 4 De Love: Tennis
AnAkA – CLEAR EYEZ (feat. NoGum Hundo)
PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER – Can’t Compare (Freestyle)
Fresh Finesse – Cowboy Drip
Optikz – Champion
Hollie Cook – Night Night
Eddie Bullen – Show Us the Way (feat. Mel Dube, Kandice Kash, & Tasha T)
Cappy and the Sunseekaz – Caribbean Christmas
Faultlines – Don’t Say I Love You
Julian Loida – December Dreams (feat. Don Mitchell)
Grant Abbott – Up Behind Pine Pond
Jody Peck – Cook Shack
Duke & Goldie – Small Town Talk
Greg Carroll – Never Coming Back From Vietnam
Jolie Anastasia – Winter’s Song
The Deefons – Might as Well F***ing Dance
Muhnday – Straight Face
Jeniverse – FREAK OF NATURE
PHAETON – Augmented
Hot Mud – The Town That Fun Forgot
Ordinary Birds – F*K U POSER!!!
Fingerless – Grotesque
One Hundred Moons – Chairmen of the Bored

See y’all next time!

