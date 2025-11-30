New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #107

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week (like always!):

Faultlines Don’t Say I Love You – Single Folk No Jeff Johnston with the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra Sinfonia Avalon – Single Classical CanCon Ryan McMahon There She Is – Single Folk CanCon jeniverse FREAK OF NATURE – Single Rock NSFR No The Deefons Sunrise Punk 1 NSFR track CanCon Touched Fables The Sum of All Wounds Electronic CanCon Velvetcut The Great Chameleon (New Skin) Rock No Hannah Acfield Golden Light Pop 1 NSFR track No The Nolas So Much Fun This Christmas New Year’s Party Rock Anthem – Single Rock / Christmas No Blaine Sharp The First Snowfall – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon Donald Vega All Is Merry and Bright Jazz / Christmas No Alex Bird & the Jazz Mavericks Another Christmas Day Jazz / Christmas CanCon Ryan Dsouza My Children Found My Gummies – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon Angie Faith This Christmas Album Religious / Christmas CanCon Noelly Christmas Just Wouldn’t Be Christmas Without You – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon Noelly 4 De Love: Tennis – Single Pop CanCon Noelle O Canada – Single Pop CanCon Michael Whalen Heart of the Holidays New Age / Christmas No Robert Peterson and the Crusade Joys of Christmastime – Single Rock / Christmas No Fingerless Grotesque – Single Rock No Margaret Dorn and the Accidentals Acapella Holiday Classics Christmas No VISSIA Snowed In – Single Pop CanCon One Hundred Moons Black Avalanche Rock CanCon Kathy Stock & Doug White Hope at Christmas – Single Folk / Christmas CanCon M0b II World No The Big Christmas Crew Our 12 Month Christmas Rock / Christmas CanCon Julian Loida December Dreams – Single Folk No Allegories Mid Century Nothing – Single Rock CanCon Lisa SQ Reel Me In Rock CanCon Danko Jones Leo Rising Rock CanCon Doug Raney Quartet Never Say Yes — 1986 Jazz Unreleased recordings from 1986 No Rosalia de Souza Quarteto 55 Rosalia de Souza Quarteto 55 Jazz No Ginman Blachman Dahl Play Ballads Jazz No Peppermoth Albedo Ambient Guelph CanCon AV & the Inner City Dinner With the Lord – Single Soul CanCon Kim Kaskiw The Latin Jazz Fusion Project Latin CanCon Nicholas Campbell I’ll Regret It In The Morning – Single Rock CanCon Hot Mud Shiny Songs Rock CanCon Cat Wells Blues Band Merry Lil Christmas – Single Blues / Christmas Originally released in 2003 CanCon Fresh Finesse Trap Noir Hip Hop / Instrumental CanCon Ordinary Birds Ordinary Birds Rock CanCon Carry the Sky Sunday Morning – Single Rock CanCon Dazz-B MusiQ Meropa World No Cappy and the Sunseekaz Caribbean Christmas – Single Reggae / Christmas No Maggie’s Wake Close to Home Folk / Christmas CanCon Grant Abbott Bridges Across The Bays – Single Rock AI Session Musicians (all selections) CanCon Grant Abbott Channel of Disturbance – Single Rock CanCon Grant Abbott Climate Rage – Single Folk CanCon Sofia Abbott Closer Every Day – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Eagle and Condor – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Fish Fog and Farewells – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Flags in the Cold – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott God Over Gavel – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Grassy Ass Amor – Single Folk NSFR CanCon Grant Abbott Great Day At The Beach – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Heartbreak at the Gate – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Law of the Land – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott I Raise My Voice To Keep From Crying – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Love Courageously – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Musgraves Arms – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Never Far From Home – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Rebuilding Me – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Seeded Skies – Single Folk CanCon Sofia Abbott Spirits Calling – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Stouts – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Tether to the Quiet – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Up Behind Pine Pond – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott Walk the Line – Single Folk CanCon Grant Abbott You Think You Own It – Single Folk CanCon Steve Holt Jazz Christmas Jazz / Christmas CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jeff Johnston with the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra Sinfonia – Avalon

Kim Kaskiw – Rise Up

Doug Raney Quartet – Get Out of Town

M0b – Echoing

Sonya Belaya – In the Garden

Rosalia de Souza Quarteto 55 – Dorme, Dorme Meu Menino

Peppermoth – Did We Ever Dance?

Noelly – 4 De Love: Tennis

AnAkA – CLEAR EYEZ (feat. NoGum Hundo)

PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER – Can’t Compare (Freestyle)

Fresh Finesse – Cowboy Drip

Optikz – Champion

Hollie Cook – Night Night

Eddie Bullen – Show Us the Way (feat. Mel Dube, Kandice Kash, & Tasha T)

Cappy and the Sunseekaz – Caribbean Christmas

Faultlines – Don’t Say I Love You

Julian Loida – December Dreams (feat. Don Mitchell)

Grant Abbott – Up Behind Pine Pond

Jody Peck – Cook Shack

Duke & Goldie – Small Town Talk

Greg Carroll – Never Coming Back From Vietnam

Jolie Anastasia – Winter’s Song

The Deefons – Might as Well F***ing Dance

Muhnday – Straight Face

Jeniverse – FREAK OF NATURE

PHAETON – Augmented

Hot Mud – The Town That Fun Forgot

Ordinary Birds – F*K U POSER!!!

Fingerless – Grotesque

One Hundred Moons – Chairmen of the Bored

