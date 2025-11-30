New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #107

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week (like always!):
|Faultlines
|Don’t Say I Love You – Single
|Folk
|No
|Jeff Johnston with the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra Sinfonia
|Avalon – Single
|Classical
|CanCon
|Ryan McMahon
|There She Is – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|jeniverse
|FREAK OF NATURE – Single
|Rock
|NSFR
|No
|The Deefons
|Sunrise
|Punk
|1 NSFR track
|CanCon
|Touched Fables
|The Sum of All Wounds
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Velvetcut
|The Great Chameleon (New Skin)
|Rock
|No
|Hannah Acfield
|Golden Light
|Pop
|1 NSFR track
|No
|The Nolas
|So Much Fun This Christmas New Year’s Party Rock Anthem – Single
|Rock / Christmas
|No
|Blaine Sharp
|The First Snowfall – Single
|Pop / Christmas
|CanCon
|Donald Vega
|All Is Merry and Bright
|Jazz / Christmas
|No
|Alex Bird & the Jazz Mavericks
|Another Christmas Day
|Jazz / Christmas
|CanCon
|Ryan Dsouza
|My Children Found My Gummies – Single
|Pop / Christmas
|CanCon
|Angie Faith
|This Christmas Album
|Religious / Christmas
|CanCon
|Noelly
|Christmas Just Wouldn’t Be Christmas Without You – Single
|Pop / Christmas
|CanCon
|Noelly
|4 De Love: Tennis – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Noelle
|O Canada – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Michael Whalen
|Heart of the Holidays
|New Age / Christmas
|No
|Robert Peterson and the Crusade
|Joys of Christmastime – Single
|Rock / Christmas
|No
|Fingerless
|Grotesque – Single
|Rock
|No
|Margaret Dorn and the Accidentals
|Acapella Holiday Classics
|Christmas
|No
|VISSIA
|Snowed In – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|One Hundred Moons
|Black Avalanche
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kathy Stock & Doug White
|Hope at Christmas – Single
|Folk / Christmas
|CanCon
|M0b
|II
|World
|No
|The Big Christmas Crew
|Our 12 Month Christmas
|Rock / Christmas
|CanCon
|Julian Loida
|December Dreams – Single
|Folk
|No
|Allegories
|Mid Century Nothing – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lisa SQ
|Reel Me In
|Rock
|CanCon
|Danko Jones
|Leo Rising
|Rock
|CanCon
|Doug Raney Quartet
|Never Say Yes — 1986
|Jazz
|Unreleased recordings from 1986
|No
|Rosalia de Souza Quarteto 55
|Rosalia de Souza Quarteto 55
|Jazz
|No
|Ginman Blachman Dahl
|Play Ballads
|Jazz
|No
|Peppermoth
|Albedo
|Ambient
|Guelph
|CanCon
|AV & the Inner City
|Dinner With the Lord – Single
|Soul
|CanCon
|Kim Kaskiw
|The Latin Jazz Fusion Project
|Latin
|CanCon
|Nicholas Campbell
|I’ll Regret It In The Morning – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Hot Mud
|Shiny Songs
|Rock
|CanCon
|Cat Wells Blues Band
|Merry Lil Christmas – Single
|Blues / Christmas
|Originally released in 2003
|CanCon
|Fresh Finesse
|Trap Noir
|Hip Hop / Instrumental
|CanCon
|Ordinary Birds
|Ordinary Birds
|Rock
|CanCon
|Carry the Sky
|Sunday Morning – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dazz-B MusiQ
|Meropa
|World
|No
|Cappy and the Sunseekaz
|Caribbean Christmas – Single
|Reggae / Christmas
|No
|Maggie’s Wake
|Close to Home
|Folk / Christmas
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Bridges Across The Bays – Single
|Rock
|AI Session Musicians (all selections)
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Channel of Disturbance – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Climate Rage – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sofia Abbott
|Closer Every Day – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Eagle and Condor – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Fish Fog and Farewells – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Flags in the Cold – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|God Over Gavel – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Grassy Ass Amor – Single
|Folk
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Great Day At The Beach – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Heartbreak at the Gate – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Law of the Land – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|I Raise My Voice To Keep From Crying – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Love Courageously – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Musgraves Arms – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Never Far From Home – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Rebuilding Me – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Seeded Skies – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sofia Abbott
|Spirits Calling – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Stouts – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Tether to the Quiet – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Up Behind Pine Pond – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|Walk the Line – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Grant Abbott
|You Think You Own It – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Steve Holt
|Jazz Christmas
|Jazz / Christmas
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Jeff Johnston with the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra Sinfonia – Avalon
Kim Kaskiw – Rise Up
Doug Raney Quartet – Get Out of Town
M0b – Echoing
Sonya Belaya – In the Garden
Rosalia de Souza Quarteto 55 – Dorme, Dorme Meu Menino
Peppermoth – Did We Ever Dance?
Noelly – 4 De Love: Tennis
AnAkA – CLEAR EYEZ (feat. NoGum Hundo)
PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER – Can’t Compare (Freestyle)
Fresh Finesse – Cowboy Drip
Optikz – Champion
Hollie Cook – Night Night
Eddie Bullen – Show Us the Way (feat. Mel Dube, Kandice Kash, & Tasha T)
Cappy and the Sunseekaz – Caribbean Christmas
Faultlines – Don’t Say I Love You
Julian Loida – December Dreams (feat. Don Mitchell)
Grant Abbott – Up Behind Pine Pond
Jody Peck – Cook Shack
Duke & Goldie – Small Town Talk
Greg Carroll – Never Coming Back From Vietnam
Jolie Anastasia – Winter’s Song
The Deefons – Might as Well F***ing Dance
Muhnday – Straight Face
Jeniverse – FREAK OF NATURE
PHAETON – Augmented
Hot Mud – The Town That Fun Forgot
Ordinary Birds – F*K U POSER!!!
Fingerless – Grotesque
One Hundred Moons – Chairmen of the Bored
See y’all next time!