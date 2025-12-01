Regime Radio, Shows

Housing segment with Dr. Laura Pin, Political Science & Policy Expert – also: Regan Sunshine Brusse. Music: Adam Wedd (UK) & Local: JewelzRiley

Leave a comment
Segment starts with Adam Wedd – This Christmas  (drinking 4 2).

Followed by information from Professor Laura Pin, bringing some clarity to local housing issues. Including why housing is a Human Rights, and explaining what an encampment is, some discussion about project and pending report.
We then speak with Regan Sunshine Brusse – mymothernamedmesunshine.ca regarding her recent attendance at Montreal housing conference, and her local advocacy.
Two songs by local to Kitchener, JewelzRiley: Tell ‘Em Ah! and Mary Down The River We Go!

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.