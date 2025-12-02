Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 139, 12/1/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RadioNowhere251201Episode139.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

1:10 Four Minute Mile Anthony D’Alessandro
6:01 Does Anybody Really Know What Time it is Chicago
9:21 Papa’s Got a Brand New Pig Bag Pigbag
15:23 Here for You Neil Young
19:51 Dinero Doug Sahm
22:34 Breakfast in America Supertramp
25:10 Tangled and Dark Bonnie Raitt
31:13 I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself Dionne Warwick
33:58 I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself White Stripes
36:39 Miss Ann Delaney & Bonnie
41:36 Monkey Jump Junior Walker & The All Stars
43:40 The Beginning/Lovely To See You Again The Moody Blues
48:09 Push Pull Purity Ring
51:35 Tiger’s Eye Carly Dow
54:39 Embryonic Journey Jefferson Airplane

