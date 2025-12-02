CKMS News -2025-12-02- Kitchener fast tracking new housing through the federal Housing Design Catalogue

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – Adding to the tool box to build housing in Kitchener faster, the city has fully endorsed the federal government’s new Housing Design Catalogue, which makes full “off the shelf” building design plans available free of charge. Further the city has fast tracked parts of the application process to make sure that zoning compliance approval is done within 15 days of application, and building permit review is completed within 10 days.

In a recent press release from the city, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said “Together, with Kitchener’s flexible planning frameworks and resources and Canada’s new guide, we’re making it easier to build more housing across our city.”

The press release also claims that the housing design catalogue “aims to make housing more affordable and accessible, providing pre-designed, adaptable housing plans for homeowners and builders, including backyard homes, fourplexes, stacked townhouses and sixplexes.

You can check out the approved designs on the City of Kitchener’s and the CHMC’s websites.

This show features an interview with Katie Anderl from Kitchener’s housing and policy division and Tim Benedict, the manager of building in the city’s building division.