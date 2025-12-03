Through the Static Episode 74 – 03/12/25

Taking you through the static (quite literally) to show you some of my favourite music this year. Mostly songs that have come out this year, but also some older favourites of mine, so sit back and enjoy the sonic journey!
- II. Solar System – The Microphones
- This Is The World (I Made It For You) – Magdalena Bay
- Paint Me A Picture – Magdalena Bay
- La Rumba Del Perdon – Rosalia
- I Appear Missing – Queens of the Stone Age
- Afterlife – Sharon Van Etten
- Out In The World – GUM
Check out the podcast!