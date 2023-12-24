New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #11

What’s up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead. First and foremost, I forgot to post what was added to Libretime last week, so I have some catching up to do here.

Sludgehammer Antechamber Metal CanCon Jean Leloup L’etrange Pays Traditional CanCon Allison Lupton Words of Love Folk with Elements of the Irish CanCon Carl Chesna & Co. Prayer to the Black Madonna Alterna-Folk/Americana/Rock No Vonreason Boughs & Eros Folk CanCon Basic White The Second Half Rock CanCon Lungbutter Honey Indie Rock CanCon Rhett Repko Lately Baby – Single Rock Unknown City on Down Used to Be Young Alternative/Synth-Pop No THNDR Plus Electronic CanCon Sunday Brave Taking Over Alternative No Mark Schirmacher Bird in Your Tree Pop No Everett Bird People Person Indie Rock CanCon Chastity Death Lust Indie Rock CanCon The Blaze Velluto Collection Weatherman Indie Rock CanCon Avi Granite 6 Orbit Jazz CanCon Nicholas Krgovich Ouch Indie Rock Unknown Ways in Waves Bloodless Arches Rock CanCon Bleeding Horse Experiment Going South Rock Unknown Jo Passed Their Prime Indie Rock CanCon Julian Taylor Band Avalanche Rock CanCon Deer Tick Hit Kringles Rock (Christmas) No Vintage Lapointe No Forgiveness Within Me Unknown Unknown Matthew Chaim Homemade Unknown Unknown John Paul Kleiner Intercity Rock CanCon Big Little Lions Alive and Well Country/Folk CanCon Tracy Lynn The Young Old Woman Country/Folk CanCon Cliff Grant Sweet Lover Woman Indie Rock No John Lewitt All Good Things Country No Steve Poltz Shine On Pop No Among the Automated Schematic Electronic Unknown Benedikt Fascia Alternative Unknown Eric Chenaux Slowly Paradise [EP] Indie Rock CanCon Dorjee Tsering Thank You Canada Traditional CanCon Omhouse Eye to Eye Rock CanCon Jay Ross vs. Teekay Str8 6 Shoota EP Rap NSFR (likely) CanCon The Faps Grimelda Punk CanCon Barbara Lica You’re Fine Jazz CanCon Various Artists New Soul R&B CanCon Backstabber Conspiracy Theorist Metal CanCon Emily Jean Flack Throwing Shapes EP Country/Folk CanCon Anything But Do or Try Rock CanCon Les Lepages There’s Two Sides to the Story & Then There’s the Truth Country CanCon Sabo Forte The Most Obvious Loophole Hip Hop NSFR CanCon The Steady Rebels Common Ground REggae CanCon Gen Gorman For a Friend Rock Tracks 5 contains the word “sh*t” in the opening second CanCon Astin Clark Love & Self-Loating Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Bloom Filter Bloom Filter Metal CanCon Adrian Underhill CU Again Alternative CanCon Haviah Mighty Flower City Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Honey Beard Dreamless Sleep Alternative CanCon Kubla Khan One of These Days Alternative CanCon Busty and the Bass Uncommon Good R&B CanCon Ramon Taranco Desperate Love and Devil Can Blues Blues CanCon Warcall Invaders Metal CanCon Mary-Catherine Pazzano You’re Gonna Hear From ME R&B CanCon Shadow of Whales What we Do Rock Unknown The Real McKenzies Two Devils Will Talk Punk CanCon Saltland A Common Truth Indie Rock CanCon Dante Mantas Midnight Sun Pop CanCon Eamon McGrath Tantramar Folk CanCon The New Customs All Walls Fall Rock CanCon Rory Taillon Only Whispers Alternative Folk CanCon The Utilities Heavy South Folk CanCon The Velveteins Slow Wave Indie Rock CanCon David Mott & Vinny Goila “Have You Heard?” Jazz Unknown Dom Mar KZ Destiny Rock CanCon

Next up, here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Manitoba Hal – 30 Odd Days

Manitoba Hal – When Leadbelly Walked the River

Unfaithful Servants – Baracuda

The Marrieds – Lying Next to Me

Katherine Fischer – Mess for Two

Son Roberts – Not ‘Nuff Night

The Bluesland Horn Band – Stone Man Blues

The Sturgeons – Drunk On Wine

The Black Fever – Marketing

Eamon McGrath – Yellow Sticker on an Empty Fridge

Eamon McGrath – This Town Dies When Festival Season Ends

Deep Cover – Nature Makes a Scene

Bridal Party – Jukebox Cutie

Science is Fiction – Getting Late

Fred Fortin – Redneck (Microdose)

Bretton Lee John – Hospital Coffee

Ken Stead – Be Peaced

The New Project Alternative – Sunshine & Lies

Carter & the Capitals – The Roller

Andre Akinyele – Call Me

Busty and the Bass – Dance With Someone!!! (Live from London)

Busty and the Bass – Dead Poet

Mary-Catherine Pazzano – Manhattan/New York State of Mind

Exdream – $exdreams$

Josh Ritchie – Paid What I Owe

Ostrea Lake – Grind Your Teeth

Adrian House – Short Back & Sides

Shotgun Jimmie – Tumbleweed

The Jump Off – Pasture

The Fizzgigs – End of the World

Rachelle Van Zanten – Peace for the Children

Heads up that The Horizon Broadening Hour is not on next week, so see y’all in the new year!