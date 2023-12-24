New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #11

What’s up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead. First and foremost, I forgot to post what was added to Libretime last week, so I have some catching up to do here.
Next up, here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Manitoba Hal – 30 Odd Days
Manitoba Hal – When Leadbelly Walked the River
Unfaithful Servants – Baracuda
The Marrieds – Lying Next to Me
Katherine Fischer – Mess for Two
Son Roberts – Not ‘Nuff Night
The Bluesland Horn Band – Stone Man Blues
The Sturgeons – Drunk On Wine
The Black Fever – Marketing
Eamon McGrath – Yellow Sticker on an Empty Fridge
Eamon McGrath – This Town Dies When Festival Season Ends
Deep Cover – Nature Makes a Scene
Bridal Party – Jukebox Cutie
Science is Fiction – Getting Late
Fred Fortin – Redneck (Microdose)
Bretton Lee John – Hospital Coffee
Ken Stead – Be Peaced
The New Project Alternative – Sunshine & Lies
Carter & the Capitals – The Roller
Andre Akinyele – Call Me
Busty and the Bass – Dance With Someone!!! (Live from London)
Busty and the Bass – Dead Poet
Mary-Catherine Pazzano – Manhattan/New York State of Mind
Exdream – $exdreams$
Josh Ritchie – Paid What I Owe
Ostrea Lake – Grind Your Teeth
Adrian House – Short Back & Sides
Shotgun Jimmie – Tumbleweed
The Jump Off – Pasture
The Fizzgigs – End of the World
Rachelle Van Zanten – Peace for the Children
Heads up that The Horizon Broadening Hour is not on next week, so see y’all in the new year!