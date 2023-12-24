New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #11

What’s up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead. First and foremost, I forgot to post what was added to Libretime last week, so I have some catching up to do here.

Sludgehammer Antechamber Metal CanCon
Jean Leloup L’etrange Pays Traditional CanCon
Allison Lupton Words of Love Folk with Elements of the Irish CanCon
Carl Chesna & Co. Prayer to the Black Madonna Alterna-Folk/Americana/Rock No
Vonreason Boughs & Eros Folk CanCon
Basic White The Second Half Rock CanCon
Lungbutter Honey Indie Rock CanCon
Rhett Repko Lately Baby – Single Rock Unknown
City on Down Used to Be Young Alternative/Synth-Pop No
THNDR Plus Electronic CanCon
Sunday Brave Taking Over Alternative No
Mark Schirmacher Bird in Your Tree Pop No
Everett Bird People Person Indie Rock CanCon
Chastity Death Lust Indie Rock CanCon
The Blaze Velluto Collection Weatherman Indie Rock CanCon
Avi Granite 6 Orbit Jazz CanCon
Nicholas Krgovich Ouch Indie Rock Unknown
Ways in Waves Bloodless Arches Rock CanCon
Bleeding Horse Experiment Going South Rock Unknown
Jo Passed Their Prime Indie Rock CanCon
Julian Taylor Band Avalanche Rock CanCon
Deer Tick Hit Kringles Rock (Christmas) No
Vintage Lapointe No Forgiveness Within Me Unknown Unknown
Matthew Chaim Homemade Unknown Unknown
John Paul Kleiner Intercity Rock CanCon
Big Little Lions Alive and Well Country/Folk CanCon
Tracy Lynn The Young Old Woman Country/Folk CanCon
Cliff Grant Sweet Lover Woman Indie Rock No
John Lewitt All Good Things Country No
Steve Poltz Shine On Pop No
Among the Automated Schematic Electronic Unknown
Benedikt Fascia Alternative Unknown
Eric Chenaux Slowly Paradise [EP] Indie Rock CanCon
Dorjee Tsering Thank You Canada Traditional CanCon
Omhouse Eye to Eye Rock CanCon
Jay Ross vs. Teekay Str8 6 Shoota EP Rap NSFR (likely) CanCon
The Faps Grimelda Punk CanCon
Barbara Lica You’re Fine Jazz CanCon
Various Artists New Soul R&B CanCon
Backstabber Conspiracy Theorist Metal CanCon
Emily Jean Flack Throwing Shapes EP Country/Folk CanCon
Anything But Do or Try Rock CanCon
Les Lepages There’s Two Sides to the Story & Then There’s the Truth Country CanCon
Sabo Forte The Most Obvious Loophole Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
The Steady Rebels Common Ground REggae CanCon
Gen Gorman For a Friend Rock Tracks 5 contains the word “sh*t” in the opening second CanCon
Astin Clark Love & Self-Loating Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Bloom Filter Bloom Filter Metal CanCon
Adrian Underhill CU Again Alternative CanCon
Haviah Mighty Flower City Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Honey Beard Dreamless Sleep Alternative CanCon
Kubla Khan One of These Days Alternative CanCon
Busty and the Bass Uncommon Good R&B CanCon
Ramon Taranco Desperate Love and Devil Can Blues Blues CanCon
Warcall Invaders Metal CanCon
Mary-Catherine Pazzano You’re Gonna Hear From ME R&B CanCon
Shadow of Whales What we Do Rock Unknown
The Real McKenzies Two Devils Will Talk Punk CanCon
Saltland A Common Truth Indie Rock CanCon
Dante Mantas Midnight Sun Pop CanCon
Eamon McGrath Tantramar Folk CanCon
The New Customs All Walls Fall Rock CanCon
Rory Taillon Only Whispers Alternative Folk CanCon
The Utilities Heavy South Folk CanCon
The Velveteins Slow Wave Indie Rock CanCon
David Mott & Vinny Goila “Have You Heard?” Jazz Unknown
Dom Mar KZ Destiny Rock CanCon

Next up, here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Manitoba Hal – 30 Odd Days
Manitoba Hal – When Leadbelly Walked the River
Unfaithful Servants – Baracuda
The Marrieds – Lying Next to Me
Katherine Fischer – Mess for Two
Son Roberts – Not ‘Nuff Night
The Bluesland Horn Band – Stone Man Blues
The Sturgeons – Drunk On Wine
The Black Fever – Marketing
Eamon McGrath – Yellow Sticker on an Empty Fridge
Eamon McGrath – This Town Dies When Festival Season Ends
Deep Cover – Nature Makes a Scene
Bridal Party – Jukebox Cutie
Science is Fiction – Getting Late
Fred Fortin – Redneck (Microdose)
Bretton Lee John – Hospital Coffee
Ken Stead – Be Peaced
The New Project Alternative – Sunshine & Lies
Carter & the Capitals – The Roller
Andre Akinyele – Call Me
Busty and the Bass – Dance With Someone!!! (Live from London)
Busty and the Bass – Dead Poet
Mary-Catherine Pazzano – Manhattan/New York State of Mind
Exdream – $exdreams$
Josh Ritchie – Paid What I Owe
Ostrea Lake – Grind Your Teeth
Adrian House – Short Back & Sides
Shotgun Jimmie – Tumbleweed
The Jump Off – Pasture
The Fizzgigs – End of the World
Rachelle Van Zanten – Peace for the Children

Heads up that The Horizon Broadening Hour is not on next week, so see y’all in the new year!

