New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #114

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Nathan Yell Vista – Single Ambient CanCon JusJrdn + Babbage Atmosphere – Single Hip Hop CanCon Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree Get Your Feathers Ready Blues CanCon AUBURN with Liz Lenten Behind the Scenes Folk No Sweet Virginia Sweet Virginia Folk No Tyson Ray Borsboom Marley & Me – Single Folk CanCon Liz Barnez Wholehearted Folk No The Charlie Stevens Band Circles Round the Sun Folk No The Grocery Story The Grocery Story Folk No Johnny Beachit The Post Holiday Blues – Single Country No Johnny Beachit Christmas is Over, Again – Single Country No Chick Boyd Necropolis Resurrection Pop Released in 1994/NSFR CanCon Melo Devil’s Feet – Single Pop CanCon Babaux and the Peacemakers Keep Your Hands on the Wheel Blues No Victoria McDougall Commonwealth – Single Country CanCon Ilhan Ersahin Instanbul Sessions: Mahalle World No Mike Van Eyes Big Band Ain’t That Loving You, Baby – Single Blues CanCon East of Nowhere Still Young and Cool – EP Rock CanCon Bellbird The Call Jazz CanCon Yvan Sheremetieff The Interpretation of Voices, Vol. 1 Experimental CanCon Stereo_IMG Under the Knife Electronic CanCon Karl Escape Songs About Nothing Punk CanCon The Legal Matters Lost at Sea Rock No City of Dawn & Eddy Ruyter Silfira Ambient No Otheose Dukkha – Single Electronic Full version and radio edit are available CanCon Catrin Finch Notes to Self Classical No Mighty Sampson Sunshowers Hip Hop CanCon Chellz Me Encanta Latin CanCon Kon-Fusion Tinku – Single Rock CanCon Less Toches Un Guaro a Lafontaine Latin CanCon WAAN WE WANT WAAN Jazz No Signee Florence Signee Florence Pop CanCon Josh Odair Against the Ropes – Single Rock CanCon 5th PROJEKT Oblivion – Single Rock CanCon Johnny Beachit The Day Only Goes Downhill From Here – Single Country No Matt Greenwood Daybreak Jazz No Adam Berry Do You Care? – Single Pop No Paolo di Carlo Songs for Weirdos: Volume 3 Rock CanCon Sadie Fine 3AM – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Nathan Yell – Vista

City of Dawn & Eddy Ruyter – Sun-Kissed Sea

Yvan Sheremetieff – Horniman Garden Playground

WAAN – Talking Trees

Bellbird – Soft Animal

Matt Garrity – 376A

Matt Greenwood – Paper Planes

Sadie Fine – 3AM

Adam Berry – Do You Care

Otheose – Dukkha

Caput Medusae – Schwarzschild

Melo – Devil’s Feet

Signee Florence – DDTEW (Different Date To Every Wedding)

JusJrdn + Babbage – Atmosphere

Mighty Sampson – Sunshowers

Liz Barnez – Snow on the Bayou

AUBURN with Liz Lenten – Lie as Easy as You Breathe

Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree – Dirt Road Blues

Victoria McDougall – Commonwealth

Johnny Beachit – The Day Only Goes Downhill From Here

Sweet Virginia – Redman

Tyson Ray Borsboom – Marley & Me

The Grocery Story – Situation on Aisle #3

Mike Van Eyes Big Band – Ain’t That Loving You, Baby

Matthew Holtby – Pretending

East of Nowhere – Green Grass

Josh Odair – Against the Ropes

Paolo Di Carlo – The Pane

Karl Escape – Emily Stormdrain

Remy Verreault – Let Go of the Meddling

Octavium – Anticipate (Radio Edit)

See y’all next time!