New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #114

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Nathan Yell
|Vista – Single
|Ambient
|CanCon
|JusJrdn + Babbage
|Atmosphere – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree
|Get Your Feathers Ready
|Blues
|CanCon
|AUBURN with Liz Lenten
|Behind the Scenes
|Folk
|No
|Sweet Virginia
|Sweet Virginia
|Folk
|No
|Tyson Ray Borsboom
|Marley & Me – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Liz Barnez
|Wholehearted
|Folk
|No
|The Charlie Stevens Band
|Circles Round the Sun
|Folk
|No
|The Grocery Story
|The Grocery Story
|Folk
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|The Post Holiday Blues – Single
|Country
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Christmas is Over, Again – Single
|Country
|No
|Chick Boyd
|Necropolis Resurrection
|Pop
|Released in 1994/NSFR
|CanCon
|Melo
|Devil’s Feet – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Babaux and the Peacemakers
|Keep Your Hands on the Wheel
|Blues
|No
|Victoria McDougall
|Commonwealth – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Ilhan Ersahin
|Instanbul Sessions: Mahalle
|World
|No
|Mike Van Eyes Big Band
|Ain’t That Loving You, Baby – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|East of Nowhere
|Still Young and Cool – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bellbird
|The Call
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Yvan Sheremetieff
|The Interpretation of Voices, Vol. 1
|Experimental
|CanCon
|Stereo_IMG
|Under the Knife
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Karl Escape
|Songs About Nothing
|Punk
|CanCon
|The Legal Matters
|Lost at Sea
|Rock
|No
|City of Dawn & Eddy Ruyter
|Silfira
|Ambient
|No
|Otheose
|Dukkha – Single
|Electronic
|Full version and radio edit are available
|CanCon
|Catrin Finch
|Notes to Self
|Classical
|No
|Mighty Sampson
|Sunshowers
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Chellz
|Me Encanta
|Latin
|CanCon
|Kon-Fusion
|Tinku – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Less Toches
|Un Guaro a Lafontaine
|Latin
|CanCon
|WAAN
|WE WANT WAAN
|Jazz
|No
|Signee Florence
|Signee Florence
|Pop
|CanCon
|Josh Odair
|Against the Ropes – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|5th PROJEKT
|Oblivion – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Johnny Beachit
|The Day Only Goes Downhill From Here – Single
|Country
|No
|Matt Greenwood
|Daybreak
|Jazz
|No
|Adam Berry
|Do You Care? – Single
|Pop
|No
|Paolo di Carlo
|Songs for Weirdos: Volume 3
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sadie Fine
|3AM – Single
|Pop
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Nathan Yell – Vista
City of Dawn & Eddy Ruyter – Sun-Kissed Sea
Yvan Sheremetieff – Horniman Garden Playground
WAAN – Talking Trees
Bellbird – Soft Animal
Matt Garrity – 376A
Matt Greenwood – Paper Planes
Sadie Fine – 3AM
Adam Berry – Do You Care
Otheose – Dukkha
Caput Medusae – Schwarzschild
Melo – Devil’s Feet
Signee Florence – DDTEW (Different Date To Every Wedding)
JusJrdn + Babbage – Atmosphere
Mighty Sampson – Sunshowers
Liz Barnez – Snow on the Bayou
AUBURN with Liz Lenten – Lie as Easy as You Breathe
Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree – Dirt Road Blues
Victoria McDougall – Commonwealth
Johnny Beachit – The Day Only Goes Downhill From Here
Sweet Virginia – Redman
Tyson Ray Borsboom – Marley & Me
The Grocery Story – Situation on Aisle #3
Mike Van Eyes Big Band – Ain’t That Loving You, Baby
Matthew Holtby – Pretending
East of Nowhere – Green Grass
Josh Odair – Against the Ropes
Paolo Di Carlo – The Pane
Karl Escape – Emily Stormdrain
Remy Verreault – Let Go of the Meddling
Octavium – Anticipate (Radio Edit)
See y’all next time!
One thought on “New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #114”
What a great way of showing new music.
Thank you for playing my track Do you care? 32.22
It was amazing it being played and also listening to some fantastic music and talent on the playlist 🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶