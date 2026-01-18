The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #114

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Nathan Yell Vista – Single Ambient CanCon
JusJrdn + Babbage Atmosphere – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree Get Your Feathers Ready Blues CanCon
AUBURN with Liz Lenten Behind the Scenes Folk No
Sweet Virginia Sweet Virginia Folk No
Tyson Ray Borsboom Marley & Me – Single Folk CanCon
Liz Barnez Wholehearted Folk No
The Charlie Stevens Band Circles Round the Sun Folk No
The Grocery Story The Grocery Story Folk No
Johnny Beachit The Post Holiday Blues – Single Country No
Johnny Beachit Christmas is Over, Again – Single Country No
Chick Boyd Necropolis Resurrection Pop Released in 1994/NSFR CanCon
Melo Devil’s Feet – Single Pop CanCon
Babaux and the Peacemakers Keep Your Hands on the Wheel Blues No
Victoria McDougall Commonwealth – Single Country CanCon
Ilhan Ersahin Instanbul Sessions: Mahalle World No
Mike Van Eyes Big Band Ain’t That Loving You, Baby – Single Blues CanCon
East of Nowhere Still Young and Cool – EP Rock CanCon
Bellbird The Call Jazz CanCon
Yvan Sheremetieff The Interpretation of Voices, Vol. 1 Experimental CanCon
Stereo_IMG Under the Knife Electronic CanCon
Karl Escape Songs About Nothing Punk CanCon
The Legal Matters Lost at Sea Rock No
City of Dawn & Eddy Ruyter Silfira Ambient No
Otheose Dukkha – Single Electronic Full version and radio edit are available CanCon
Catrin Finch Notes to Self Classical No
Mighty Sampson Sunshowers Hip Hop CanCon
Chellz Me Encanta Latin CanCon
Kon-Fusion Tinku – Single Rock CanCon
Less Toches Un Guaro a Lafontaine Latin CanCon
WAAN WE WANT WAAN Jazz No
Signee Florence Signee Florence Pop CanCon
Josh Odair Against the Ropes – Single Rock CanCon
5th PROJEKT Oblivion – Single Rock CanCon
Johnny Beachit The Day Only Goes Downhill From Here – Single Country No
Matt Greenwood Daybreak Jazz No
Adam Berry Do You Care? – Single Pop No
Paolo di Carlo Songs for Weirdos: Volume 3 Rock CanCon
Sadie Fine 3AM – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Nathan Yell – Vista
City of Dawn & Eddy Ruyter – Sun-Kissed Sea
Yvan Sheremetieff – Horniman Garden Playground
WAAN – Talking Trees
Bellbird – Soft Animal
Matt Garrity – 376A
Matt Greenwood – Paper Planes
Sadie Fine – 3AM
Adam Berry – Do You Care
Otheose – Dukkha
Caput Medusae – Schwarzschild
Melo – Devil’s Feet
Signee Florence – DDTEW (Different Date To Every Wedding)
JusJrdn + Babbage – Atmosphere
Mighty Sampson – Sunshowers
Liz Barnez – Snow on the Bayou
AUBURN with Liz Lenten – Lie as Easy as You Breathe
Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree – Dirt Road Blues
Victoria McDougall – Commonwealth
Johnny Beachit – The Day Only Goes Downhill From Here
Sweet Virginia – Redman
Tyson Ray Borsboom – Marley & Me
The Grocery Story – Situation on Aisle #3
Mike Van Eyes Big Band – Ain’t That Loving You, Baby
Matthew Holtby – Pretending
East of Nowhere – Green Grass
Josh Odair – Against the Ropes
Paolo Di Carlo – The Pane
Karl Escape – Emily Stormdrain
Remy Verreault – Let Go of the Meddling
Octavium – Anticipate (Radio Edit)

See y’all next time!

  1. What a great way of showing new music.
    Thank you for playing my track Do you care? 32.22
    It was amazing it being played and also listening to some fantastic music and talent on the playlist 🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶

