Shuffle Time is a show where you get the experience of listening on shuffle without the chaos. I love listening to my library on shuffle. It gives me the chance to surprise myself with tracks I’d forgotten about, get more familiar with tracks I haven’t heard much, and spontaneously meet my old favourites again. Plus, I still get a kick from the whiplash of jumping from quiet folk to ecstatic dance music to abstract jazz. I won’t subject you to the complete disorder of shuffle, but I can give you a taste (with some of my own chatter on the side!). Expect music from any genre, any time period, anywhere in the world.

Shuffle Time is hosted by Aaron Cornies and airs on CKMS-FM alternate Saturdays from Midnight to 1:00am.







