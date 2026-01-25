The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #115

2 Comments

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Linda Sussman Don’t Drink the Poison Folk No
The Vlade It Could Be Better Rock CanCon
i.liedtomyself winter demos Rock No
Softcase Come On – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Softcase Make a Scene – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Softcase Only I Know – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Gene Champagne I Can’t Pretend – Single Rock CanCon
Femi Luna Some Things – Single Alternative CanCon
Femi Luna Empty – Single Alternative CanCon
Femi Luna Tired – Single Alternative CanCon
Dr. Ben Cure Your Blues – Single Blues CanCon
Afrotronix KOD Electronic CanCon
David Nyro Ghosted – Single Folk No
Odd Marshall Outta Here – Single Folk CanCon
The Sling Sisters What I Hope To Find Folk CanCon/KWCon
K-Blitz Reminder – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Funky Fantasy Jazzotronics Electronic No
Octavium Non-Vicious Entity Metal CanCon
kpec3 arrival match my name – Single Religious No
Mark Fenster Sacred Yearning – Single New Age CanCon
Satya Note To Myself Pop CanCon
Lauren Minear Perfect Girl – Single Pop No
Keegan Powell Too Hard – Single Rock CanCon
Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature Istanbul – Single Rock CanCon
Maddy Little All My Fault – Single Pop CanCon
John Michael Lind Lightning Rod Country CanCon
DJ Jackpine Hold Me While It Breaks – Single Electronic CanCon
Jacqueline Madsen you were in my dreams – Single Pop CanCon
Gavyn Bernhardt Dead Sound on the Radio – Single Rock No
T. Speakman Flesh Out Electronic CanCon
Ola Onabulee with the Hazelrigg Brothers It’s Never Over Jazz No
TIBET Monastery of Gyuto The Voice of the Tantra World No
Tanner Christian Gesek Diaphane New Age No
Boyboy Militia Eternity Electronic No
Imaad Wasif Believe – Single Rock CanCon
Robert Peterson and the Crusade Sometime – Single Rock No
Kris Anders Open Road – Single Country CanCon
Mudqueen Mudqueen Rock No
Twilark Foxheart EP Folk No
T. Gold Life is a Wonder and It’s Cruel Folk No
Em Spel Geographic – Single Folk No
Steve and the Not Steves Eddie Came Downstairs – Single Rock No
Sinkcharmer This Place Is Ruined – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available No
54-40 Porto Rock CanCon
Red Orkestra Letters From Afar Rock CanCon/KWCon
Fresh Finesse Can’t Look Away – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Tibet Monastery of Gyuto – Prier de Bon augure
Mark Fenster & Sharanjeet Singh Mand – Sacred Yearning
Tanner Christian Gesek – Days Depart of You
Catrin Finch – Be Gone, Begin
Dave Pietro – Free Man in Paris
Ilhan Ersahin – Galata
Funky Fantasy – Drum n Bass Jazzotronics
T. Speakman – Easy Does It (Easy Mix)
Stereo_IMG – Seizures
DJ Jackpine – Hold Me While It Breaks
Satya – All My Girls
Lauren Minear – Perfect Girl
Maddy Little – All My Fault
Jacqueline Madsen – you were in my dreams
K-Blitz – Reminder (I’m That One)
The Sling Sisters – Daisy Dukes
Odd Marshall – Outta Here
Linda Sussman – I Fell Into the Moon
John Michael Lind – Valentine’s Day (Wasn’t So Great)
Kris Anders – Open Road
T. Gold – 305 ‘Til I Die
The Charlie Stevens Band – Ship of Fools
Red Orkestra – Mao & Stalin
Softcase – Make a Scene
Octavium – Non-Viscous Entity
Steve and the Not Steves – Eddie Came Downstairs
Robert Peterson and the Crusade – Sometime
54-40 – Running for the Fence
The Vlade – Don’t Even Try To Live That Way
Femi Luna – Tired
i.liedtomyself – winter hangs heavy with you

See y’all next time!

2 thoughts on “New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #115”

    1. Hi Eric: You can send your music submissions to office@radiowaterloo.ca

      Check https://radiowaterloo.ca/how-to/submit-music/ for more information on submitting music.

      When you submit music our Music Committee Coordinator will send your info to all the Radio Waterloo programmers, and tell them about your availability for interviews.

      And we have “Host Your Own Show” https://radiowaterloo.ca/host-your-own-show/ Become a member of Radio Waterloo and you can host a radio show episode to showcase your own music and upcoming concert. And you can even host your own regular radio show! https://radiowaterloo.ca/how-to/start-a-new-show/

      –Bob.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.