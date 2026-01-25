New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #115

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Linda Sussman Don’t Drink the Poison Folk No The Vlade It Could Be Better Rock CanCon i.liedtomyself winter demos Rock No Softcase Come On – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Softcase Make a Scene – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Softcase Only I Know – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Gene Champagne I Can’t Pretend – Single Rock CanCon Femi Luna Some Things – Single Alternative CanCon Femi Luna Empty – Single Alternative CanCon Femi Luna Tired – Single Alternative CanCon Dr. Ben Cure Your Blues – Single Blues CanCon Afrotronix KOD Electronic CanCon David Nyro Ghosted – Single Folk No Odd Marshall Outta Here – Single Folk CanCon The Sling Sisters What I Hope To Find Folk CanCon/KWCon K-Blitz Reminder – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Funky Fantasy Jazzotronics Electronic No Octavium Non-Vicious Entity Metal CanCon kpec3 arrival match my name – Single Religious No Mark Fenster Sacred Yearning – Single New Age CanCon Satya Note To Myself Pop CanCon Lauren Minear Perfect Girl – Single Pop No Keegan Powell Too Hard – Single Rock CanCon Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature Istanbul – Single Rock CanCon Maddy Little All My Fault – Single Pop CanCon John Michael Lind Lightning Rod Country CanCon DJ Jackpine Hold Me While It Breaks – Single Electronic CanCon Jacqueline Madsen you were in my dreams – Single Pop CanCon Gavyn Bernhardt Dead Sound on the Radio – Single Rock No T. Speakman Flesh Out Electronic CanCon Ola Onabulee with the Hazelrigg Brothers It’s Never Over Jazz No TIBET Monastery of Gyuto The Voice of the Tantra World No Tanner Christian Gesek Diaphane New Age No Boyboy Militia Eternity Electronic No Imaad Wasif Believe – Single Rock CanCon Robert Peterson and the Crusade Sometime – Single Rock No Kris Anders Open Road – Single Country CanCon Mudqueen Mudqueen Rock No Twilark Foxheart EP Folk No T. Gold Life is a Wonder and It’s Cruel Folk No Em Spel Geographic – Single Folk No Steve and the Not Steves Eddie Came Downstairs – Single Rock No Sinkcharmer This Place Is Ruined – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available No 54-40 Porto Rock CanCon Red Orkestra Letters From Afar Rock CanCon/KWCon Fresh Finesse Can’t Look Away – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Tibet Monastery of Gyuto – Prier de Bon augure

Mark Fenster & Sharanjeet Singh Mand – Sacred Yearning

Tanner Christian Gesek – Days Depart of You

Catrin Finch – Be Gone, Begin

Dave Pietro – Free Man in Paris

Ilhan Ersahin – Galata

Funky Fantasy – Drum n Bass Jazzotronics

T. Speakman – Easy Does It (Easy Mix)

Stereo_IMG – Seizures

DJ Jackpine – Hold Me While It Breaks

Satya – All My Girls

Lauren Minear – Perfect Girl

Maddy Little – All My Fault

Jacqueline Madsen – you were in my dreams

K-Blitz – Reminder (I’m That One)

The Sling Sisters – Daisy Dukes

Odd Marshall – Outta Here

Linda Sussman – I Fell Into the Moon

John Michael Lind – Valentine’s Day (Wasn’t So Great)

Kris Anders – Open Road

T. Gold – 305 ‘Til I Die

The Charlie Stevens Band – Ship of Fools

Red Orkestra – Mao & Stalin

Softcase – Make a Scene

Octavium – Non-Viscous Entity

Steve and the Not Steves – Eddie Came Downstairs

Robert Peterson and the Crusade – Sometime

54-40 – Running for the Fence

The Vlade – Don’t Even Try To Live That Way

Femi Luna – Tired

i.liedtomyself – winter hangs heavy with you

See y’all next time!