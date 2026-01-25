New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #115

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Linda Sussman
|Don’t Drink the Poison
|Folk
|No
|The Vlade
|It Could Be Better
|Rock
|CanCon
|i.liedtomyself
|winter demos
|Rock
|No
|Softcase
|Come On – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Softcase
|Make a Scene – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Softcase
|Only I Know – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Gene Champagne
|I Can’t Pretend – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Femi Luna
|Some Things – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Femi Luna
|Empty – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Femi Luna
|Tired – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Dr. Ben
|Cure Your Blues – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Afrotronix
|KOD
|Electronic
|CanCon
|David Nyro
|Ghosted – Single
|Folk
|No
|Odd Marshall
|Outta Here – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Sling Sisters
|What I Hope To Find
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|K-Blitz
|Reminder – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Funky Fantasy
|Jazzotronics
|Electronic
|No
|Octavium
|Non-Vicious Entity
|Metal
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|match my name – Single
|Religious
|No
|Mark Fenster
|Sacred Yearning – Single
|New Age
|CanCon
|Satya
|Note To Myself
|Pop
|CanCon
|Lauren Minear
|Perfect Girl – Single
|Pop
|No
|Keegan Powell
|Too Hard – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature
|Istanbul – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Maddy Little
|All My Fault – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|John Michael Lind
|Lightning Rod
|Country
|CanCon
|DJ Jackpine
|Hold Me While It Breaks – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Jacqueline Madsen
|you were in my dreams – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Gavyn Bernhardt
|Dead Sound on the Radio – Single
|Rock
|No
|T. Speakman
|Flesh Out
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Ola Onabulee with the Hazelrigg Brothers
|It’s Never Over
|Jazz
|No
|TIBET Monastery of Gyuto
|The Voice of the Tantra
|World
|No
|Tanner Christian Gesek
|Diaphane
|New Age
|No
|Boyboy Militia
|Eternity
|Electronic
|No
|Imaad Wasif
|Believe – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Robert Peterson and the Crusade
|Sometime – Single
|Rock
|No
|Kris Anders
|Open Road – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Mudqueen
|Mudqueen
|Rock
|No
|Twilark
|Foxheart EP
|Folk
|No
|T. Gold
|Life is a Wonder and It’s Cruel
|Folk
|No
|Em Spel
|Geographic – Single
|Folk
|No
|Steve and the Not Steves
|Eddie Came Downstairs – Single
|Rock
|No
|Sinkcharmer
|This Place Is Ruined – Single
|Rock
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|No
|54-40
|Porto
|Rock
|CanCon
|Red Orkestra
|Letters From Afar
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Fresh Finesse
|Can’t Look Away – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Tibet Monastery of Gyuto – Prier de Bon augure
Mark Fenster & Sharanjeet Singh Mand – Sacred Yearning
Tanner Christian Gesek – Days Depart of You
Catrin Finch – Be Gone, Begin
Dave Pietro – Free Man in Paris
Ilhan Ersahin – Galata
Funky Fantasy – Drum n Bass Jazzotronics
T. Speakman – Easy Does It (Easy Mix)
Stereo_IMG – Seizures
DJ Jackpine – Hold Me While It Breaks
Satya – All My Girls
Lauren Minear – Perfect Girl
Maddy Little – All My Fault
Jacqueline Madsen – you were in my dreams
K-Blitz – Reminder (I’m That One)
The Sling Sisters – Daisy Dukes
Odd Marshall – Outta Here
Linda Sussman – I Fell Into the Moon
John Michael Lind – Valentine’s Day (Wasn’t So Great)
Kris Anders – Open Road
T. Gold – 305 ‘Til I Die
The Charlie Stevens Band – Ship of Fools
Red Orkestra – Mao & Stalin
Softcase – Make a Scene
Octavium – Non-Viscous Entity
Steve and the Not Steves – Eddie Came Downstairs
Robert Peterson and the Crusade – Sometime
54-40 – Running for the Fence
The Vlade – Don’t Even Try To Live That Way
Femi Luna – Tired
i.liedtomyself – winter hangs heavy with you
See y’all next time!
2 thoughts on “New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #115”
Hi, I was wondering how I submit my songs for Horizon Broadening Hour consideration? Here is the link to my artist profile/songs on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5xJPKbHL8q0eMVKZJG1FvI?si=C6b-V7wJS8Sp_a5mLXsSpA
Also, I am having an album release show on March 13 at Huether Hotel. What would be the process to advertise this event on your show? (I’m a University of Waterloo student.)
Thank-you for your time and consideration.
Hi Eric: You can send your music submissions to office@radiowaterloo.ca
Check https://radiowaterloo.ca/how-to/submit-music/ for more information on submitting music.
When you submit music our Music Committee Coordinator will send your info to all the Radio Waterloo programmers, and tell them about your availability for interviews.
And we have “Host Your Own Show” https://radiowaterloo.ca/host-your-own-show/ Become a member of Radio Waterloo and you can host a radio show episode to showcase your own music and upcoming concert. And you can even host your own regular radio show! https://radiowaterloo.ca/how-to/start-a-new-show/
–Bob.