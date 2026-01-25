|Time
|Content
|Creator/Artist
|Album/Show
|Category
|00:00
|CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 1 Show Intro.mp3
|TERRENCE FERGUSON
|Manitboa Rockin Revolution
|03:35
|Opening Song
|CAR287
|Looking Through The Lens
|Rock / CanCon
|07:58
|CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 2 Silas Presley Interview.mp3
|TERRENCE FERGUSON
|Manitoba Rockin Revolution
|15:19
|Oceanum Rosea
|Silas Presley
|Transcendent – EP
|Rock / CanCon
|18:53
|CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 3 Irvin Miller Interview.mp3
|TERRENCE FERGUSON
|Manitoba Rockin Revolution
|25:01
|Horsepower
|Irvin Miller Band
|I’m Drunk Again b/w Horsepower – Single
|Blues/Soul/Country/cancon
|30:19
|CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 4 Irvin Miller Outro and Spectre Interview.mp3
|TERRENCE FERGUSON
|Manitoba Rockin Revolution
|38:19
|THE ALCHEMIST
|SPECTRE
|ARMAGEDDON – EP
|Rock / CanCon/Heavy Metal
|41:04
|CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 5 Valley Narrow Interview.mp3
|TERRENCE FERGUSON
|Manitoba Rockin Revolution
|47:04
|Witching Hour
|Valley Narrow
|The Where and the When – EP
|Rock / CanCon / Indie
|52:35
|CAR287 presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 6 Intro Ronnie Ladobruk .mp3
|TERRENCE FERGUSON
|Manitoba Rockin Revolution
|52:57
|Fake Love
|Ronnie Ladobruk
|Fake Love – Single
|Rock / CanCon
|56:43
|CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin’ Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 7 show outro.mp3
|TERRENCE FERGUSON
|Manitoba Rockin Revolution
|57:47
|Deep Undercover
|CAR287
|Looking Through The Lens
|Rock / CanCon