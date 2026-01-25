Time Content Creator/Artist Album/Show Category

00:00 CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 1 Show Intro.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitboa Rockin Revolution

03:35 Opening Song CAR287 Looking Through The Lens Rock / CanCon

07:58 CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 2 Silas Presley Interview.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution

15:19 Oceanum Rosea Silas Presley Transcendent – EP Rock / CanCon

18:53 CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 3 Irvin Miller Interview.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution

25:01 Horsepower Irvin Miller Band I’m Drunk Again b/w Horsepower – Single Blues/Soul/Country/cancon

30:19 CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 4 Irvin Miller Outro and Spectre Interview.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution

38:19 THE ALCHEMIST SPECTRE ARMAGEDDON – EP Rock / CanCon/Heavy Metal

41:04 CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 5 Valley Narrow Interview.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution

47:04 Witching Hour Valley Narrow The Where and the When – EP Rock / CanCon / Indie

52:35 CAR287 presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 6 Intro Ronnie Ladobruk .mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution

52:57 Fake Love Ronnie Ladobruk Fake Love – Single Rock / CanCon

56:43 CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin’ Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 7 show outro.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution