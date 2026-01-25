CAR287 Presents "The Manitoba Rockin' Revolution", Shows

The Manitoba Rockin Revolution – Show 2 – Jan 12 2026

Leave a comment
Page with pictures of the 5 artists who were interviewed and featured in the 2nd show of the Manitoba Rockin' Revolution on Jan 12 2026
Tonight’s Artists

CKMS sunflower logo with wavies coming out the sidesSubscribe to the podcast!

 

 

Time Content Creator/Artist Album/Show Category
00:00 CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 1 Show Intro.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitboa Rockin Revolution
03:35 Opening Song CAR287 Looking Through The Lens Rock / CanCon
07:58 CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 2 Silas Presley Interview.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution
15:19 Oceanum Rosea Silas Presley Transcendent – EP Rock / CanCon
18:53 CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 3 Irvin Miller Interview.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution
25:01 Horsepower Irvin Miller Band I’m Drunk Again b/w Horsepower – Single Blues/Soul/Country/cancon
30:19 CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 4 Irvin Miller Outro and Spectre Interview.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution
38:19 THE ALCHEMIST SPECTRE ARMAGEDDON – EP Rock / CanCon/Heavy Metal
41:04 CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 5 Valley Narrow Interview.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution
47:04 Witching Hour Valley Narrow The Where and the When – EP Rock / CanCon / Indie
52:35 CAR287 presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 6 Intro Ronnie Ladobruk .mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution
52:57 Fake Love Ronnie Ladobruk Fake Love – Single Rock / CanCon
56:43 CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin’ Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 7 show outro.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitoba Rockin Revolution
57:47 Deep Undercover CAR287 Looking Through The Lens Rock / CanCon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.