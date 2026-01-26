Reader’s Delight Episode 26, January 25, 2026

Episode XXVI of Reader’s Delight features authors Cindy Matthews, Brad Smith, and Melissa Schnarr.

Cindy Matthews joins us to talk about her third short story collection Audrey Droop (DarkWinter Press, 2026), her writing routines and processes, and reads an excerpt from one of her favourite stories.

Instagram: @cindymatthews1957

Book Site: The Roach Family and Other Stories

Brad Smith discusses his love of history, politics, and baseball and their influences on his work, as well as his writing routine, before reading from his latest novel, Billy Crawford’s Double Play (Wolsak and Wynn, 2025).

Instagram: @virgilcain3

Website: Brad Smith Books

Melissa Schnarr tells our listeners about her new poetry collection A Bow Forged from Ash (Palimpsest Press, 2025), her publishing journey and the background to the creation of the collection, then reads several pieces from the collection.

Instagram: @mel_schnarr

Book Site: A Bow Forged from Ash