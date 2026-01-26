Music & interview with: MC Zogho on Regime Radio – followed by Afro beats, Latin beats & more! Thank you DJ Carmelo

Great session on Regime Radio with MC Zogho who inspired us greatly with positive thinking and creating a better world starting with ourselves. We listened to a tonne of his music, which you can find on streaming platsforms: MC Zogho, thank you! We followed by playing beats provided by DJ Carmelo: Ayra Starr, Omah Lay, Ruger, Rema, Bayanni, Tayc, Patoranking, Joeboy and more. Music makes the world go round.
Next Time on Regime Radio: Madame J! She will bring history and songs. Can’t wait! February 5th at 8:01 PM. We will also check in with local antipoverty & beats from the streets: Ye-Yo Voy aka William Ramirez.