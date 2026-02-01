The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Clean Up Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #116

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The New Hires Where the Sun Sets Rock CanCon
autodealer conclusions Ambient No
Our Wits Let Me Join You Rock No
Monotronic Cozy Times – Single Electronic No
Amy Hopwood Breadcrumbs – Single Folk No
Yongefame Find – Single R&B CanCon
Acoustic Joint Fire of Embers – Single Rock CanCon
Ona Ensemble Traces of Brazil, Voices of Toronto World CanCon
Menzies Appy – Single Rock No
Gravewitch Gravewitch Metal No
Homesick Ghosts Crossroads Ambient No
Anour Maybe I’m Crazy – Single Pop CanCon
Marianne Leigh like me a lot – Single Pop No
Skip Waiters Insecure R&B Tracks 1 and 4 are explicit CanCon
Greg Boyer Perfectly Gone – Single Folk No
Dylan De Braga Hold the Door – Single Folk CanCon
Justin Maki Old School Heart – Single Pop CanCon
Jont The One I’ve Never Met Who I Long For – Single Folk CanCon
St. Arnaud Love You (For Real) – Single Pop CanCon
Libby Ember Let Me Go – Single Folk CanCon
Julian Taylor Anthology, Vol. 2 Folk CanCon
The Sarandons Wrong Guy – Single Rock CanCon
Mango Street Trio The Lovers – Single Jazz CanCon
Awful Din Anti Body Rock Tracks 1, 3, 4, 7, 10 are explicit No
mapea Good Night – Single Hip Hop No
Sean Bienhaus The Coastline – Single Alternative CanCon
The Fake Friends Let’s Not Overthink This Punk Four NSFR tracks CanCon
The Lam Sinners – Single Blues CanCon
Kristen Miller Dwellings New Age No
Kitsch Jazz Chords – Single Rock CanCon
Everly Lux Nature Has a Way to Speak to Me – Single Folk CanCon
Andrew MacKelvie’s Many Worlds Many Worlds Jazz CanCon
Spencer Mackenzie Empty Chairs Blues CanCon
Cassidy Taylor Birdy – Single Pop Features Nolan Hubbard CanCon
Mike Van Eyes Big Band Ain’t That Loving You, Baby Blues CanCon
Victoria Staff Sweet Blue Moon – Single Pop CanCon
Apollo EXODUS: XDS Electronic Tracks 1, 2, 7-10 are NSFR No
Leo Chang Live at CPR Ambient No
Toni Geitani Wahj Electronic No
Secondhand Dreamcar Answer the Call Blues CanCon
The Dunlop Brothers Vol. 2 Blues CanCon
Dina Ögon Människobarn World No
Natan AK In Your Denim Rock CanCon
The Whythouse Full Tank of Gas Country CanCon/KWCon
Adam Weintraub Drift Away – Single Punk CanCon
Home By Nine The Sound – Single Rock CanCon
Michelle Birkballe Raised on Rock & Roll – Single Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Homesick Ghosts – Violets
Leo Chang – sway
Kristen Miller – Tea with the Ancestors
Ona Ensemble – Sambado
Larry Willis – Te Quiero Mi Hermano
Ola Onabulee with the Hazelrigg Brothers – Dark Matter
Cassidy Taylor & Nolan Hubbard – Birdy
Victoria Staff – Sweet Blue Moon
St. Arnaud – Love You (For Real)
Yongefame – Find
Skip Waiters – 1-800-MAN-DOWN
Mapea – Good Night
Monotronic – Cozy Times
Boyboy Militia – Moment
Dina Ogon – Margaretas Sang
The Whythouse – Concrete For Dirt
Julian Taylor – Living on 45
Amy Hopwood – Breadcrumbs
Everly Lux – Nature Has a Way to Greet Me
Greg Boyer – Perfectly Gone
Secondhand Dreamcar – Eight of Spades
Babaux and the Peacemakers – Wildflower
The New Hires – Where the Sun Sets
Menzies – ‘appy
Our Wits – Why Is It That Only You Were Saved
Kitsch – Jazz Chords
The Fake Friends – Backstreet’s Back Pt. II
Awful Din – Goodbye Delaware
Acoustic Joint – Fires of Ember
Kpec3 arrival – match my name

See y’all next time!

