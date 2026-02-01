New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #116

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The New Hires Where the Sun Sets Rock CanCon autodealer conclusions Ambient No Our Wits Let Me Join You Rock No Monotronic Cozy Times – Single Electronic No Amy Hopwood Breadcrumbs – Single Folk No Yongefame Find – Single R&B CanCon Acoustic Joint Fire of Embers – Single Rock CanCon Ona Ensemble Traces of Brazil, Voices of Toronto World CanCon Menzies Appy – Single Rock No Gravewitch Gravewitch Metal No Homesick Ghosts Crossroads Ambient No Anour Maybe I’m Crazy – Single Pop CanCon Marianne Leigh like me a lot – Single Pop No Skip Waiters Insecure R&B Tracks 1 and 4 are explicit CanCon Greg Boyer Perfectly Gone – Single Folk No Dylan De Braga Hold the Door – Single Folk CanCon Justin Maki Old School Heart – Single Pop CanCon Jont The One I’ve Never Met Who I Long For – Single Folk CanCon St. Arnaud Love You (For Real) – Single Pop CanCon Libby Ember Let Me Go – Single Folk CanCon Julian Taylor Anthology, Vol. 2 Folk CanCon The Sarandons Wrong Guy – Single Rock CanCon Mango Street Trio The Lovers – Single Jazz CanCon Awful Din Anti Body Rock Tracks 1, 3, 4, 7, 10 are explicit No mapea Good Night – Single Hip Hop No Sean Bienhaus The Coastline – Single Alternative CanCon The Fake Friends Let’s Not Overthink This Punk Four NSFR tracks CanCon The Lam Sinners – Single Blues CanCon Kristen Miller Dwellings New Age No Kitsch Jazz Chords – Single Rock CanCon Everly Lux Nature Has a Way to Speak to Me – Single Folk CanCon Andrew MacKelvie’s Many Worlds Many Worlds Jazz CanCon Spencer Mackenzie Empty Chairs Blues CanCon Cassidy Taylor Birdy – Single Pop Features Nolan Hubbard CanCon Mike Van Eyes Big Band Ain’t That Loving You, Baby Blues CanCon Victoria Staff Sweet Blue Moon – Single Pop CanCon Apollo EXODUS: XDS Electronic Tracks 1, 2, 7-10 are NSFR No Leo Chang Live at CPR Ambient No Toni Geitani Wahj Electronic No Secondhand Dreamcar Answer the Call Blues CanCon The Dunlop Brothers Vol. 2 Blues CanCon Dina Ögon Människobarn World No Natan AK In Your Denim Rock CanCon The Whythouse Full Tank of Gas Country CanCon/KWCon Adam Weintraub Drift Away – Single Punk CanCon Home By Nine The Sound – Single Rock CanCon Michelle Birkballe Raised on Rock & Roll – Single Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Homesick Ghosts – Violets

Leo Chang – sway

Kristen Miller – Tea with the Ancestors

Ona Ensemble – Sambado

Larry Willis – Te Quiero Mi Hermano

Ola Onabulee with the Hazelrigg Brothers – Dark Matter

Cassidy Taylor & Nolan Hubbard – Birdy

Victoria Staff – Sweet Blue Moon

St. Arnaud – Love You (For Real)

Yongefame – Find

Skip Waiters – 1-800-MAN-DOWN

Mapea – Good Night

Monotronic – Cozy Times

Boyboy Militia – Moment

Dina Ogon – Margaretas Sang

The Whythouse – Concrete For Dirt

Julian Taylor – Living on 45

Amy Hopwood – Breadcrumbs

Everly Lux – Nature Has a Way to Greet Me

Greg Boyer – Perfectly Gone

Secondhand Dreamcar – Eight of Spades

Babaux and the Peacemakers – Wildflower

The New Hires – Where the Sun Sets

Menzies – ‘appy

Our Wits – Why Is It That Only You Were Saved

Kitsch – Jazz Chords

The Fake Friends – Backstreet’s Back Pt. II

Awful Din – Goodbye Delaware

Acoustic Joint – Fires of Ember

Kpec3 arrival – match my name

See y’all next time!