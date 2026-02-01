New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #116

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|The New Hires
|Where the Sun Sets
|Rock
|CanCon
|autodealer
|conclusions
|Ambient
|No
|Our Wits
|Let Me Join You
|Rock
|No
|Monotronic
|Cozy Times – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Amy Hopwood
|Breadcrumbs – Single
|Folk
|No
|Yongefame
|Find – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Acoustic Joint
|Fire of Embers – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ona Ensemble
|Traces of Brazil, Voices of Toronto
|World
|CanCon
|Menzies
|Appy – Single
|Rock
|No
|Gravewitch
|Gravewitch
|Metal
|No
|Homesick Ghosts
|Crossroads
|Ambient
|No
|Anour
|Maybe I’m Crazy – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Marianne Leigh
|like me a lot – Single
|Pop
|No
|Skip Waiters
|Insecure
|R&B
|Tracks 1 and 4 are explicit
|CanCon
|Greg Boyer
|Perfectly Gone – Single
|Folk
|No
|Dylan De Braga
|Hold the Door – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Justin Maki
|Old School Heart – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jont
|The One I’ve Never Met Who I Long For – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|St. Arnaud
|Love You (For Real) – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Libby Ember
|Let Me Go – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Julian Taylor
|Anthology, Vol. 2
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Sarandons
|Wrong Guy – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mango Street Trio
|The Lovers – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Awful Din
|Anti Body
|Rock
|Tracks 1, 3, 4, 7, 10 are explicit
|No
|mapea
|Good Night – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Sean Bienhaus
|The Coastline – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|The Fake Friends
|Let’s Not Overthink This
|Punk
|Four NSFR tracks
|CanCon
|The Lam
|Sinners – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Kristen Miller
|Dwellings
|New Age
|No
|Kitsch
|Jazz Chords – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Everly Lux
|Nature Has a Way to Speak to Me – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Andrew MacKelvie’s Many Worlds
|Many Worlds
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Spencer Mackenzie
|Empty Chairs
|Blues
|CanCon
|Cassidy Taylor
|Birdy – Single
|Pop
|Features Nolan Hubbard
|CanCon
|Mike Van Eyes Big Band
|Ain’t That Loving You, Baby
|Blues
|CanCon
|Victoria Staff
|Sweet Blue Moon – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Apollo
|EXODUS: XDS
|Electronic
|Tracks 1, 2, 7-10 are NSFR
|No
|Leo Chang
|Live at CPR
|Ambient
|No
|Toni Geitani
|Wahj
|Electronic
|No
|Secondhand Dreamcar
|Answer the Call
|Blues
|CanCon
|The Dunlop Brothers
|Vol. 2
|Blues
|CanCon
|Dina Ögon
|Människobarn
|World
|No
|Natan AK
|In Your Denim
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Whythouse
|Full Tank of Gas
|Country
|CanCon/KWCon
|Adam Weintraub
|Drift Away – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Home By Nine
|The Sound – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Michelle Birkballe
|Raised on Rock & Roll – Single
|Rock
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Homesick Ghosts – Violets
Leo Chang – sway
Kristen Miller – Tea with the Ancestors
Ona Ensemble – Sambado
Larry Willis – Te Quiero Mi Hermano
Ola Onabulee with the Hazelrigg Brothers – Dark Matter
Cassidy Taylor & Nolan Hubbard – Birdy
Victoria Staff – Sweet Blue Moon
St. Arnaud – Love You (For Real)
Yongefame – Find
Skip Waiters – 1-800-MAN-DOWN
Mapea – Good Night
Monotronic – Cozy Times
Boyboy Militia – Moment
Dina Ogon – Margaretas Sang
The Whythouse – Concrete For Dirt
Julian Taylor – Living on 45
Amy Hopwood – Breadcrumbs
Everly Lux – Nature Has a Way to Greet Me
Greg Boyer – Perfectly Gone
Secondhand Dreamcar – Eight of Spades
Babaux and the Peacemakers – Wildflower
The New Hires – Where the Sun Sets
Menzies – ‘appy
Our Wits – Why Is It That Only You Were Saved
Kitsch – Jazz Chords
The Fake Friends – Backstreet’s Back Pt. II
Awful Din – Goodbye Delaware
Acoustic Joint – Fires of Ember
Kpec3 arrival – match my name
See y’all next time!