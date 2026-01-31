Synthetronic 80s – Episode #9 – 2026-01-31

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #9 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m59s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:41
|Love’s Great Adventure (Extended Version)
|Ultravox
|06:17
|Electric Blue
|Icehouse
|10:29
|I Want A New Drug (Dance Mix)
|Huey Lewis And The News
|15:59
|Electric Youth (House Edit Remix)
|Debbie Gibson
|19:02
|Somewhere In Arabia
|Age Of Mirrors
|22:29
|Go Go Yellow Screen
|Digital Emotion
|28:29
|Savin’ Myself (Blaster Mix)
|Eria Fachin
|35:45
|Do You Wanna Get Away
|Shannon
|40:31
|Venus (Extended Version)
|Bananarama
|47:45
|[spoken interlude]
|54:37
|Crockett’s Theme
|Jan Hammer
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage