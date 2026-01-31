Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #9 – 2026-01-31

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:41 Love’s Great Adventure (Extended Version) Ultravox
06:17 Electric Blue Icehouse
10:29 I Want A New Drug (Dance Mix) Huey Lewis And The News
15:59 Electric Youth (House Edit Remix) Debbie Gibson
19:02 Somewhere In Arabia Age Of Mirrors
22:29 Go Go Yellow Screen Digital Emotion
28:29 Savin’ Myself (Blaster Mix) Eria Fachin
35:45 Do You Wanna Get Away Shannon
40:31 Venus (Extended Version) Bananarama
47:45 [spoken interlude]
54:37 Crockett’s Theme Jan Hammer

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

