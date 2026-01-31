Synthetronic 80s – Episode #9 – 2026-01-31

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #9 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m59s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:41 Love’s Great Adventure (Extended Version) Ultravox 06:17 Electric Blue Icehouse 10:29 I Want A New Drug (Dance Mix) Huey Lewis And The News 15:59 Electric Youth (House Edit Remix) Debbie Gibson 19:02 Somewhere In Arabia Age Of Mirrors 22:29 Go Go Yellow Screen Digital Emotion 28:29 Savin’ Myself (Blaster Mix) Eria Fachin 35:45 Do You Wanna Get Away Shannon 40:31 Venus (Extended Version) Bananarama 47:45 [spoken interlude] 54:37 Crockett’s Theme Jan Hammer

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

