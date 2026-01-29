The Clean Up Hour, Mix 355

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 78th All Things Considered! This one makes the case for the one and only Khary, whose discography is more than his big breakthrough record; so, as always, it’s time to dive deep, all things considered, into his work.

Tracklist:

Internlude (feat. Jermaine Fowler)

Revenge of the Intern

WaterFire

Wifi

Donkey Kong 64

French Toast (skit)

Tidal Graves

i’m sorry (Freestyle)

Aliens

Cursed

Elmer’s

Extra Mile (feat. Jermaine Fowler)

Control Pt. 1

Control Pt. 2

Why

I Hate Everything

The Hardest Part Is…

Quitting (feat. Latrell James)

Anyway (feat. Cloud Atrium)

Did I Fail?

Fuchsia (feat. Kota the Friend & Haasan Barclay)

More to Life

The Giving Tree

No One Knows

Good Luck (skit)

Reckless, Abandoned

A Year In Space (feat. Jon Hope)

Chappelle Free

She’s Fine

Proud Of Us

2

Father’s Gun

Cut Your Hair (skit) [feat. Jermaine Fowler]

Holy Ghost (feat. Topaz Jones & Haasan Barclay)

Gibraltar

10 Speed (feat. JZAC)

Nomad

Big Fan (skit) [feat. Jermaine Fowler]

Mobius

Fembrook Dr

Skate Park

Cinema

Summer With Friends

Dolores (skit) [feat. Jermaine Fowler]

Calypso (feat. Marian Mereba)

Say My Peace

Society

Purple Dye

Obvious

Blueberry Biscotti

Find Me

See y’all next time!

