The Clean Up Hour, Mix 355

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 78th All Things Considered! This one makes the case for the one and only Khary, whose discography is more than his big breakthrough record; so, as always, it’s time to dive deep, all things considered, into his work.
Tracklist:
Internlude (feat. Jermaine Fowler)
Revenge of the Intern
WaterFire
Wifi
Donkey Kong 64
French Toast (skit)
Tidal Graves
i’m sorry (Freestyle)
Aliens
Cursed
Elmer’s
Extra Mile (feat. Jermaine Fowler)
Control Pt. 1
Control Pt. 2
Why
I Hate Everything
The Hardest Part Is…
Quitting (feat. Latrell James)
Anyway (feat. Cloud Atrium)
Did I Fail?
Fuchsia (feat. Kota the Friend & Haasan Barclay)
More to Life
The Giving Tree
No One Knows
Good Luck (skit)
Reckless, Abandoned
A Year In Space (feat. Jon Hope)
Chappelle Free
She’s Fine
Proud Of Us
2
Father’s Gun
Cut Your Hair (skit) [feat. Jermaine Fowler]
Holy Ghost (feat. Topaz Jones & Haasan Barclay)
Gibraltar
10 Speed (feat. JZAC)
Nomad
Big Fan (skit) [feat. Jermaine Fowler]
Mobius
Fembrook Dr
Skate Park
Cinema
Summer With Friends
Dolores (skit) [feat. Jermaine Fowler]
Calypso (feat. Marian Mereba)
Say My Peace
Society
Purple Dye
Obvious
Blueberry Biscotti
Find Me
See y’all next time!
PS — got the Substack poppin’ in case you want to check it out: https://mopheadmusings.substack.com/