The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #120

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is everything I have added to Libretime since last week:

Tiller’s Folly Far End of the Road Folk CanCon
Hannah & Nathan Blood Is Thicker Than Water – Single Folk CanCon
Silent Script Another Day in Bedlam Rock CanCon
Imaad Wasif Echoing – Single Rock CanCon
Sass The Quiet Rebellion Radio EP Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
J Anders Both Of Us – Single Pop NSFR CanCon
Emanuel Casablanca It’s Getting Strange Blues No
Ashlyn Sullivan Safer Grounds – Single Pop No
Julia Nataly Gotta Be – Single Religious CanCon
Poolgirl Money – Single Punk CanCon
Half Dollar Dog Manu Militari – Single Rock No
HAIDUK Archdevil Metal CanCon
Daidalos Dante Metal No
Dwayne Morgan Love You Right – Single R&B CanCon
Why Machines Life is Long if You’re Lucky Alternative CanCon/KWCon
The Corner Laughers Concerns of Wasp and Willow Rock No
Dulcet Tones Back to Bassett Rock No
Maiden Lane Bedouin Medicine Rock CanCon/KWCon
Maiden Lane Maiden Lane Rock CanCon/KWCon
Maiden Lane The Black Cat Project Rock CanCon/KWCon
Maiden Lane Lap Dog – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Maiden Lane Dig Until I Die – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Jeari Czapla For Ella Jazz CanCon
Jeari Czapla Dear Leonardo Jazz CanCon
Jeari Czapla Dolce Jazz CanCon
Jeari Czapla Not Only But Also Jazz CanCon
Bree Taylor Worship – Single Country Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
John Ward Ecclesiastes Rock No
Marty Kolls Drive – Single Folk CanCon
Gay Nineties Internet, Sex & Drugs – Single Rock CanCon
Jon and Roy I Can Dream Folk CanCon
John Muirhead Loved You Well – Single Folk CanCon
Orhan Demir & Neil Swainson Wicked Demon Jazz CanCon
Zachary Lucky The Lost River Sessions Folk CanCon
Chick Boyd Thirsty For Malaria Pop NSFR CanCon
Dave Soroka Tonight the Road Folk CanCon
Dave Soroka Eholt Pass Folk CanCon
Sir Vatromet – Single Pop No
The Divine Project Rebirth Metal CanCon
Sadie Fine Rodeo – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available No
Ryan Valentine Oh Sunshine – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon
10 Day Notice Plastic Epiphany Rock CanCon
Bloom Filter Closed Sets Metal/Instrumental CanCon
Ayman Famous 4 – Single World No
Triple Blind Cold Walk Jazz No
Asher Gamesdze A Semblance: Of Return Jazz No
Brettyn Rose Leavin On My Lips – Single Country CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Wilson Tanner Smith – Cherry Picking
John Hart – The Blues Left
Kirk Knuffke – Small White Flowers
Autodealer – going home, going home for the last time
Orhan Demir & Neil Swainson – Oasis
Jeari Czapla – Seven Quarter Moon
Nicole McCabe – Loop
Ryan Valentine – Oh Sunshine
Sadie Fine – Rodeo
Sass – Pressure
Dwayne Morgan – Love You Right
J Anders – Both Of US
Vinnin – WTM (What’s the Move?)
Sir – Vatromet (feat. Nina Romic)
Scarlett Sullivan – Obvious (Reimagined)
Ashlyn Sullivan – Safer Grounds
Marty Kolls – Drive
Dave Soroka – Since Peter Quit the Band
Jon and Roy – More Than I Can Dream
Zachary Lucky – Sunday Morning at the Dragstrip
Hannah & Nathan – Blood is Thicker Than Water
Tiller’s Folly – Far End of the Road
Brettyn Rose – Leavin’ On My Lips
Bree Taylor – Worship
Why Machines – Life is Long if You’re Lucky
Maiden Lane – Dear Mr. Lane
Dulcet Tones – Dream Home
Gay Nineties – Internet, Sex and Drugs
Kpec3 arrival – victory bound
Poolgirl – Money
Infuriate Souls – Chew the Sun
HAIDUK – Venomer
The Divine Project – Don’t Startle the Murder
Bloom Filter – Plight

See y’all next time!

