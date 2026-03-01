New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #120

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is everything I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Tiller’s Folly
|Far End of the Road
|Folk
|CanCon
|Hannah & Nathan
|Blood Is Thicker Than Water – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Silent Script
|Another Day in Bedlam
|Rock
|CanCon
|Imaad Wasif
|Echoing – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sass
|The Quiet Rebellion Radio EP
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|J Anders
|Both Of Us – Single
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Emanuel Casablanca
|It’s Getting Strange
|Blues
|No
|Ashlyn Sullivan
|Safer Grounds – Single
|Pop
|No
|Julia Nataly
|Gotta Be – Single
|Religious
|CanCon
|Poolgirl
|Money – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Half Dollar Dog
|Manu Militari – Single
|Rock
|No
|HAIDUK
|Archdevil
|Metal
|CanCon
|Daidalos
|Dante
|Metal
|No
|Dwayne Morgan
|Love You Right – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Why Machines
|Life is Long if You’re Lucky
|Alternative
|CanCon/KWCon
|The Corner Laughers
|Concerns of Wasp and Willow
|Rock
|No
|Dulcet Tones
|Back to Bassett
|Rock
|No
|Maiden Lane
|Bedouin Medicine
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Maiden Lane
|Maiden Lane
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Maiden Lane
|The Black Cat Project
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Maiden Lane
|Lap Dog – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Maiden Lane
|Dig Until I Die – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Jeari Czapla
|For Ella
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Jeari Czapla
|Dear Leonardo
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Jeari Czapla
|Dolce
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Jeari Czapla
|Not Only But Also
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Bree Taylor
|Worship – Single
|Country
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|John Ward
|Ecclesiastes
|Rock
|No
|Marty Kolls
|Drive – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Gay Nineties
|Internet, Sex & Drugs – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jon and Roy
|I Can Dream
|Folk
|CanCon
|John Muirhead
|Loved You Well – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Orhan Demir & Neil Swainson
|Wicked Demon
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Zachary Lucky
|The Lost River Sessions
|Folk
|CanCon
|Chick Boyd
|Thirsty For Malaria
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Dave Soroka
|Tonight the Road
|Folk
|CanCon
|Dave Soroka
|Eholt Pass
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sir
|Vatromet – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Divine Project
|Rebirth
|Metal
|CanCon
|Sadie Fine
|Rodeo – Single
|Pop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|No
|Ryan Valentine
|Oh Sunshine – Single
|Pop
|CanCon/KWCon
|10 Day Notice
|Plastic Epiphany
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bloom Filter
|Closed Sets
|Metal/Instrumental
|CanCon
|Ayman Famous
|4 – Single
|World
|No
|Triple Blind
|Cold Walk
|Jazz
|No
|Asher Gamesdze
|A Semblance: Of Return
|Jazz
|No
|Brettyn Rose
|Leavin On My Lips – Single
|Country
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Wilson Tanner Smith – Cherry Picking
John Hart – The Blues Left
Kirk Knuffke – Small White Flowers
Autodealer – going home, going home for the last time
Orhan Demir & Neil Swainson – Oasis
Jeari Czapla – Seven Quarter Moon
Nicole McCabe – Loop
Ryan Valentine – Oh Sunshine
Sadie Fine – Rodeo
Sass – Pressure
Dwayne Morgan – Love You Right
J Anders – Both Of US
Vinnin – WTM (What’s the Move?)
Sir – Vatromet (feat. Nina Romic)
Scarlett Sullivan – Obvious (Reimagined)
Ashlyn Sullivan – Safer Grounds
Marty Kolls – Drive
Dave Soroka – Since Peter Quit the Band
Jon and Roy – More Than I Can Dream
Zachary Lucky – Sunday Morning at the Dragstrip
Hannah & Nathan – Blood is Thicker Than Water
Tiller’s Folly – Far End of the Road
Brettyn Rose – Leavin’ On My Lips
Bree Taylor – Worship
Why Machines – Life is Long if You’re Lucky
Maiden Lane – Dear Mr. Lane
Dulcet Tones – Dream Home
Gay Nineties – Internet, Sex and Drugs
Kpec3 arrival – victory bound
Poolgirl – Money
Infuriate Souls – Chew the Sun
HAIDUK – Venomer
The Divine Project – Don’t Startle the Murder
Bloom Filter – Plight
See y’all next time!