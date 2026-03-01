New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #120

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is everything I have added to Libretime since last week:

Tiller’s Folly Far End of the Road Folk CanCon Hannah & Nathan Blood Is Thicker Than Water – Single Folk CanCon Silent Script Another Day in Bedlam Rock CanCon Imaad Wasif Echoing – Single Rock CanCon Sass The Quiet Rebellion Radio EP Hip Hop NSFR CanCon J Anders Both Of Us – Single Pop NSFR CanCon Emanuel Casablanca It’s Getting Strange Blues No Ashlyn Sullivan Safer Grounds – Single Pop No Julia Nataly Gotta Be – Single Religious CanCon Poolgirl Money – Single Punk CanCon Half Dollar Dog Manu Militari – Single Rock No HAIDUK Archdevil Metal CanCon Daidalos Dante Metal No Dwayne Morgan Love You Right – Single R&B CanCon Why Machines Life is Long if You’re Lucky Alternative CanCon/KWCon The Corner Laughers Concerns of Wasp and Willow Rock No Dulcet Tones Back to Bassett Rock No Maiden Lane Bedouin Medicine Rock CanCon/KWCon Maiden Lane Maiden Lane Rock CanCon/KWCon Maiden Lane The Black Cat Project Rock CanCon/KWCon Maiden Lane Lap Dog – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Maiden Lane Dig Until I Die – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Jeari Czapla For Ella Jazz CanCon Jeari Czapla Dear Leonardo Jazz CanCon Jeari Czapla Dolce Jazz CanCon Jeari Czapla Not Only But Also Jazz CanCon Bree Taylor Worship – Single Country Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon John Ward Ecclesiastes Rock No Marty Kolls Drive – Single Folk CanCon Gay Nineties Internet, Sex & Drugs – Single Rock CanCon Jon and Roy I Can Dream Folk CanCon John Muirhead Loved You Well – Single Folk CanCon Orhan Demir & Neil Swainson Wicked Demon Jazz CanCon Zachary Lucky The Lost River Sessions Folk CanCon Chick Boyd Thirsty For Malaria Pop NSFR CanCon Dave Soroka Tonight the Road Folk CanCon Dave Soroka Eholt Pass Folk CanCon Sir Vatromet – Single Pop No The Divine Project Rebirth Metal CanCon Sadie Fine Rodeo – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available No Ryan Valentine Oh Sunshine – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon 10 Day Notice Plastic Epiphany Rock CanCon Bloom Filter Closed Sets Metal/Instrumental CanCon Ayman Famous 4 – Single World No Triple Blind Cold Walk Jazz No Asher Gamesdze A Semblance: Of Return Jazz No Brettyn Rose Leavin On My Lips – Single Country CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Wilson Tanner Smith – Cherry Picking

John Hart – The Blues Left

Kirk Knuffke – Small White Flowers

Autodealer – going home, going home for the last time

Orhan Demir & Neil Swainson – Oasis

Jeari Czapla – Seven Quarter Moon

Nicole McCabe – Loop

Ryan Valentine – Oh Sunshine

Sadie Fine – Rodeo

Sass – Pressure

Dwayne Morgan – Love You Right

J Anders – Both Of US

Vinnin – WTM (What’s the Move?)

Sir – Vatromet (feat. Nina Romic)

Scarlett Sullivan – Obvious (Reimagined)

Ashlyn Sullivan – Safer Grounds

Marty Kolls – Drive

Dave Soroka – Since Peter Quit the Band

Jon and Roy – More Than I Can Dream

Zachary Lucky – Sunday Morning at the Dragstrip

Hannah & Nathan – Blood is Thicker Than Water

Tiller’s Folly – Far End of the Road

Brettyn Rose – Leavin’ On My Lips

Bree Taylor – Worship

Why Machines – Life is Long if You’re Lucky

Maiden Lane – Dear Mr. Lane

Dulcet Tones – Dream Home

Gay Nineties – Internet, Sex and Drugs

Kpec3 arrival – victory bound

Poolgirl – Money

Infuriate Souls – Chew the Sun

HAIDUK – Venomer

The Divine Project – Don’t Startle the Murder

Bloom Filter – Plight

See y’all next time!