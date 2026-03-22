New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #123

What’s up, y’all? As always, first up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Jacquie Daniels Taxman – Single Country CanCon Lethal Limits Elevate Punk No Jazzlab Orchestra Glissement du temps Jazz CanCon Such a Daze The Race – Single Rock No Ivory Layne Skim – Single Pop No Trouble With Normal I’m Not Sure – Single Alternative No Prolific Tricks Down to Earth Hip Hop Tracks 2, 5, 10 are NSFR CanCon JAIYN !JAIYN Electronic No Otheose Dreaming Myself Away Electronic CanCon Psychlo Psychlo Rock CanCon Sophia Bouvier Poison Apple – Single Country CanCon Adam Bailie I Found God – Single Folk Explicit and Clean Versions Available CanCon kpec3 arrival got the freedom – Single Religious No Ryan Chambers Green Crack – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Scandinavian Cello School Hymne a l’amour – Single Classical No Eric Reinhart Chances – Single Pop CanCon Empty Melon Hoping to Find – Single Folk CanCon Scarlett Macfarlane Immortal – Single Pop No Allen Dobb Lone Tree of Your Heart – Single Folk CanCon Jesse Roper Sweet Little Caroline – Single Folk CanCon City Builders Healing Revenge Pop CanCon Arkells Ride – Single Rock CanCon Libby Ember News at the Party – Single Pop CanCon Ian Flare WARM Rock CanCon John Sweenie Mysticism for Intellectuals Jazz CanCon Joseph Marchand Treize Miniatures Classical CanCon Ivan Boivin-Flamand Nitehi Folk CanCon Nikamu Mamuitum Mamowi, ensemble Folk CanCon Mike Paul Kuekuatsheu Nutshemit Folk CanCon Alexander IV Alchemist World No AySay Mal World No Electric City Underground Rebel Rock Reality Electronic CanCon Draemus Dreams Like These – Single Pop CanCon Chromatophores Chromatophores Electronic CanCon Boy Golden Best of Our Possible Lives Folk Tracks 1, 2, and 9 are NSFR CanCon Dean Baltesson You’re All I’ve Got Jazz CanCon 5th PROJEKT The Labryinth (Live) – Single Rock CanCon Greazy G Low Lights – Single Electronic NSFR No Nikko Baby Won’t Be Long – Single R&B NSFR No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Scandinavian Cello School – Hymne à l’amour

Joseph Marchand – 60 rue Maude

Jazzlab Orchestra – Night Bus

John Sweenie – When You’re Gone (We Sing Of You)

Alexander IV – Bop

AySay – Amed

Prolific Tricks – Cherry Red Lips

Mapea & Raawly – End of Time

Nikko Baby – Won’t Be Long

Greazy G – Low Lights

OTHEOSE – Dreaming Myself Away (Radio Edit)

Monotronic – Miracles

Jordan Whitlock, Memory Spells – A Flower Blooming for No One

JAIYN – 2Lefts

City Builders – Learning To Miss You

Sophia Bouvier – Poison Apple

Jacquie Daniels – Taxman

Johnny Beachit – Groundhog Day

Adam Bailie – I Found God

Empty Melon – Hoping to Find

Allen Dobb – Lone Tree Of Your Heart

Ryan Chambers – Green Crack

Jonathon Goldie – The Party

Christopher Mazzei – Starlight

Such a Daze – The Race

Trouble with Normal – I’m Not Sure

Psychlo – Reflections

Lethal Limits – Along the Way

Danny Webster – Second Life

The R.E.S.E.A.R.C.H – Fast Forward

Fingerless – Hell Is Othering People

5th PROJEKT – The Labyrinth (Live)

latecomber – keeping up (arthur russell)

See y’all next time!