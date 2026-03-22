New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #123

What’s up, y’all? As always, first up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Jacquie Daniels
|Taxman – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Lethal Limits
|Elevate
|Punk
|No
|Jazzlab Orchestra
|Glissement du temps
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Such a Daze
|The Race – Single
|Rock
|No
|Ivory Layne
|Skim – Single
|Pop
|No
|Trouble With Normal
|I’m Not Sure – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Prolific Tricks
|Down to Earth
|Hip Hop
|Tracks 2, 5, 10 are NSFR
|CanCon
|JAIYN
|!JAIYN
|Electronic
|No
|Otheose
|Dreaming Myself Away
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Psychlo
|Psychlo
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sophia Bouvier
|Poison Apple – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Adam Bailie
|I Found God – Single
|Folk
|Explicit and Clean Versions Available
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|got the freedom – Single
|Religious
|No
|Ryan Chambers
|Green Crack – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Scandinavian Cello School
|Hymne a l’amour – Single
|Classical
|No
|Eric Reinhart
|Chances – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Empty Melon
|Hoping to Find – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Scarlett Macfarlane
|Immortal – Single
|Pop
|No
|Allen Dobb
|Lone Tree of Your Heart – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jesse Roper
|Sweet Little Caroline – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|City Builders
|Healing Revenge
|Pop
|CanCon
|Arkells
|Ride – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Libby Ember
|News at the Party – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ian Flare
|WARM
|Rock
|CanCon
|John Sweenie
|Mysticism for Intellectuals
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Joseph Marchand
|Treize Miniatures
|Classical
|CanCon
|Ivan Boivin-Flamand
|Nitehi
|Folk
|CanCon
|Nikamu Mamuitum
|Mamowi, ensemble
|Folk
|CanCon
|Mike Paul Kuekuatsheu
|Nutshemit
|Folk
|CanCon
|Alexander IV
|Alchemist
|World
|No
|AySay
|Mal
|World
|No
|Electric City Underground
|Rebel Rock Reality
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Draemus
|Dreams Like These – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Chromatophores
|Chromatophores
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Boy Golden
|Best of Our Possible Lives
|Folk
|Tracks 1, 2, and 9 are NSFR
|CanCon
|Dean Baltesson
|You’re All I’ve Got
|Jazz
|CanCon
|5th PROJEKT
|The Labryinth (Live) – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Greazy G
|Low Lights – Single
|Electronic
|NSFR
|No
|Nikko Baby
|Won’t Be Long – Single
|R&B
|NSFR
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Scandinavian Cello School – Hymne à l’amour
Joseph Marchand – 60 rue Maude
Jazzlab Orchestra – Night Bus
John Sweenie – When You’re Gone (We Sing Of You)
Alexander IV – Bop
AySay – Amed
Prolific Tricks – Cherry Red Lips
Mapea & Raawly – End of Time
Nikko Baby – Won’t Be Long
Greazy G – Low Lights
OTHEOSE – Dreaming Myself Away (Radio Edit)
Monotronic – Miracles
Jordan Whitlock, Memory Spells – A Flower Blooming for No One
JAIYN – 2Lefts
City Builders – Learning To Miss You
Sophia Bouvier – Poison Apple
Jacquie Daniels – Taxman
Johnny Beachit – Groundhog Day
Adam Bailie – I Found God
Empty Melon – Hoping to Find
Allen Dobb – Lone Tree Of Your Heart
Ryan Chambers – Green Crack
Jonathon Goldie – The Party
Christopher Mazzei – Starlight
Such a Daze – The Race
Trouble with Normal – I’m Not Sure
Psychlo – Reflections
Lethal Limits – Along the Way
Danny Webster – Second Life
The R.E.S.E.A.R.C.H – Fast Forward
Fingerless – Hell Is Othering People
5th PROJEKT – The Labyrinth (Live)
latecomber – keeping up (arthur russell)
See y’all next time!