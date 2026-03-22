The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #123

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What’s up, y’all? As always, first up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Jacquie Daniels Taxman – Single Country CanCon
Lethal Limits Elevate Punk No
Jazzlab Orchestra Glissement du temps Jazz CanCon
Such a Daze The Race – Single Rock No
Ivory Layne Skim – Single Pop No
Trouble With Normal I’m Not Sure – Single Alternative No
Prolific Tricks Down to Earth Hip Hop Tracks 2, 5, 10 are NSFR CanCon
JAIYN !JAIYN Electronic No
Otheose Dreaming Myself Away Electronic CanCon
Psychlo Psychlo Rock CanCon
Sophia Bouvier Poison Apple – Single Country CanCon
Adam Bailie I Found God – Single Folk Explicit and Clean Versions Available CanCon
kpec3 arrival got the freedom – Single Religious No
Ryan Chambers Green Crack – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Scandinavian Cello School Hymne a l’amour – Single Classical No
Eric Reinhart Chances – Single Pop CanCon
Empty Melon Hoping to Find – Single Folk CanCon
Scarlett Macfarlane Immortal – Single Pop No
Allen Dobb Lone Tree of Your Heart – Single Folk CanCon
Jesse Roper Sweet Little Caroline – Single Folk CanCon
City Builders Healing Revenge Pop CanCon
Arkells Ride – Single Rock CanCon
Libby Ember News at the Party – Single Pop CanCon
Ian Flare WARM Rock CanCon
John Sweenie Mysticism for Intellectuals Jazz CanCon
Joseph Marchand Treize Miniatures Classical CanCon
Ivan Boivin-Flamand Nitehi Folk CanCon
Nikamu Mamuitum Mamowi, ensemble Folk CanCon
Mike Paul Kuekuatsheu Nutshemit Folk CanCon
Alexander IV Alchemist World No
AySay Mal World No
Electric City Underground Rebel Rock Reality Electronic CanCon
Draemus Dreams Like These – Single Pop CanCon
Chromatophores Chromatophores Electronic CanCon
Boy Golden Best of Our Possible Lives Folk Tracks 1, 2, and 9 are NSFR CanCon
Dean Baltesson You’re All I’ve Got Jazz CanCon
5th PROJEKT The Labryinth (Live) – Single Rock CanCon
Greazy G Low Lights – Single Electronic NSFR No
Nikko Baby Won’t Be Long – Single R&B NSFR No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Scandinavian Cello School – Hymne à l’amour
Joseph Marchand – 60 rue Maude
Jazzlab Orchestra – Night Bus
John Sweenie – When You’re Gone (We Sing Of You)
Alexander IV – Bop
AySay – Amed
Prolific Tricks – Cherry Red Lips
Mapea & Raawly – End of Time
Nikko Baby – Won’t Be Long
Greazy G – Low Lights
OTHEOSE – Dreaming Myself Away (Radio Edit)
Monotronic – Miracles
Jordan Whitlock, Memory Spells – A Flower Blooming for No One
JAIYN – 2Lefts
City Builders – Learning To Miss You
Sophia Bouvier – Poison Apple
Jacquie Daniels – Taxman
Johnny Beachit – Groundhog Day
Adam Bailie – I Found God
Empty Melon – Hoping to Find
Allen Dobb – Lone Tree Of Your Heart
Ryan Chambers – Green Crack
Jonathon Goldie – The Party
Christopher Mazzei – Starlight
Such a Daze – The Race
Trouble with Normal – I’m Not Sure
Psychlo – Reflections
Lethal Limits – Along the Way
Danny Webster – Second Life
The R.E.S.E.A.R.C.H – Fast Forward
Fingerless – Hell Is Othering People
5th PROJEKT – The Labyrinth (Live)
latecomber – keeping up (arthur russell)

See y’all next time!

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