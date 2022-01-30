The First Sixteen is Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s podcast series that explores the freshest ideas in agriculture and food. Each episode explores a single topic in depth—digging deep into new practices, innovative ideas, and their impacts on the industry. Learn about Canada’s agricultural sector from the people making the breakthroughs and knocking down the barriers! Farmers and foodies, scientists and leaders, and anyone with an eye on the future of the sector—this podcast is for you!.

The First Sixteen is hosted by Kirk Finken and Sara Boivin-Chabot, and airs on CKMS-FM on Tuesdays from 8:30pm to 9:00pm.

The First Sixteen podcast from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is copyright by the Government of Canada and used under the Terms and Conditions permitting non-commercial reproduction.