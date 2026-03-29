New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #124

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Mike Bruzzese Another Space Jazz CanCon Matthew Holtby Yesterday – EP Rock CanCon Cameron Nickerson The Wagon Folk CanCon Black Dog Otis Fire Hazard Rock Five NSFR tracks No Monette Le vieux corbeau – Single Folk CanCon Ethan Cray Irish Goodbyes Pop No Nemnogo Nervno Atlantica Folk CanCon Thanos Night Ride Pop CanCon Michael Whalen When the Rain Learned to Sing New Age No Elizabeth Clyde Cherries – Single Rock CanCon prchr. feel – Single Rock No Spencer Krug Timebomb – Single Rock CanCon Cendric Dind-Lavoie Chrysalide – Single New Age CanCon Ellie Heath Pushing Forty – Single Pop NSFR CanCon Allegories Horrible Wonder – Single Pop CanCon Jont You In The World – Single Folk CanCon Mulberry Creek Mulberry Creek Folk CanCon Tricia Danieli Mirage – Single Pop No Karmian Horror Vacui Metal No Imaad Wasif Superconsciousness Rock CanCon Cherokee Social Calling Catalina – Single Pop No Various Artists Across the Horizon Vol. 2, Drop 3 Jazz No Lukas Ligeti Notebook Jazz No JC & the Tree Outrun the Sun – Single Folk No Lay-Far Dance Orchestra Skybreak Dance No Philipe B Cigale Folk CanCon Tanya Tagaq Saputjiji Alternative 1 NSFR Track CanCon The Yum Yum Tree Turn Down the Noise Rock No J Mau & the Kiss Off Poison – Single Country No Emir Cello Decolmuseum Rock No Stimmerman Challenging Music for Difficult People Rock No Em Spel Bird or Snake Folk No Benny Bleu When I Am A Fossil – Single Folk No Kyle Morgan Where To Start – Single Folk No Dylan Hennessy Just Slow Down – Single Pop CanCon Chloe Lebon Bad Guy – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available No Chloe Lebon Grateful – Single Pop No Chloe Lebon Rotten – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available No Can You Not? Thanks, Homie! – Single Rock No Tara Formosa Peace Not Problems – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Finely Tuned Elephant – Thievius Raccoonus

Mango Street Trio – The Lovers

Mike Bruzzese – Blues 975

Lukas Ligeti – Uncommon Notion

Chloe Lebon – Bad Guy

Tara Formosa – Peace Not Problems

Cherokee Social – Calling Catalina

Lay-Far Dance Orchestra – Head in the Clouds

DRAEMUS – Dreams Like These

Thanos – Even When (Night Is Calling)

Electric City Underground – Bass Pop

Ellie Heath – Pushing Forty

Allegories – Horrible Wonder

Nemnogo Nervno – Cradle Song

JC & the Tree – Outrun the Sun

Cédric Dind-Lavoie – Chrysalide

Benny Bleu – When I Am A Fossil

Em Spel – Mourning Time

Monette – Le vieux corbeau, l’ourse noir et moi

Nikamu Mamuitun – Yatie’

J Mau and the Kiss Off – Poison

Can You Not? – Thanks, Homie!

Stimmerman – Comedy Gold

Black Dog Otis – Grown A** Man

Karmian – Libido et mors

Kpec3 arrival – got the freedom

Camino Sound – Snowstorm

See y’all next time!