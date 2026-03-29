New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #124

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Mike Bruzzese
|Another Space
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Matthew Holtby
|Yesterday – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Cameron Nickerson
|The Wagon
|Folk
|CanCon
|Black Dog Otis
|Fire Hazard
|Rock
|Five NSFR tracks
|No
|Monette
|Le vieux corbeau – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ethan Cray
|Irish Goodbyes
|Pop
|No
|Nemnogo Nervno
|Atlantica
|Folk
|CanCon
|Thanos
|Night Ride
|Pop
|CanCon
|Michael Whalen
|When the Rain Learned to Sing
|New Age
|No
|Elizabeth Clyde
|Cherries – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|prchr.
|feel – Single
|Rock
|No
|Spencer Krug
|Timebomb – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Cendric Dind-Lavoie
|Chrysalide – Single
|New Age
|CanCon
|Ellie Heath
|Pushing Forty – Single
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Allegories
|Horrible Wonder – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jont
|You In The World – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Mulberry Creek
|Mulberry Creek
|Folk
|CanCon
|Tricia Danieli
|Mirage – Single
|Pop
|No
|Karmian
|Horror Vacui
|Metal
|No
|Imaad Wasif
|Superconsciousness
|Rock
|CanCon
|Cherokee Social
|Calling Catalina – Single
|Pop
|No
|Various Artists
|Across the Horizon Vol. 2, Drop 3
|Jazz
|No
|Lukas Ligeti
|Notebook
|Jazz
|No
|JC & the Tree
|Outrun the Sun – Single
|Folk
|No
|Lay-Far Dance Orchestra
|Skybreak
|Dance
|No
|Philipe B
|Cigale
|Folk
|CanCon
|Tanya Tagaq
|Saputjiji
|Alternative
|1 NSFR Track
|CanCon
|The Yum Yum Tree
|Turn Down the Noise
|Rock
|No
|J Mau & the Kiss Off
|Poison – Single
|Country
|No
|Emir Cello
|Decolmuseum
|Rock
|No
|Stimmerman
|Challenging Music for Difficult People
|Rock
|No
|Em Spel
|Bird or Snake
|Folk
|No
|Benny Bleu
|When I Am A Fossil – Single
|Folk
|No
|Kyle Morgan
|Where To Start – Single
|Folk
|No
|Dylan Hennessy
|Just Slow Down – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Chloe Lebon
|Bad Guy – Single
|Pop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|No
|Chloe Lebon
|Grateful – Single
|Pop
|No
|Chloe Lebon
|Rotten – Single
|Pop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|No
|Can You Not?
|Thanks, Homie! – Single
|Rock
|No
|Tara Formosa
|Peace Not Problems – Single
|Pop
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Finely Tuned Elephant – Thievius Raccoonus
Mango Street Trio – The Lovers
Mike Bruzzese – Blues 975
Lukas Ligeti – Uncommon Notion
Chloe Lebon – Bad Guy
Tara Formosa – Peace Not Problems
Cherokee Social – Calling Catalina
Lay-Far Dance Orchestra – Head in the Clouds
DRAEMUS – Dreams Like These
Thanos – Even When (Night Is Calling)
Electric City Underground – Bass Pop
Ellie Heath – Pushing Forty
Allegories – Horrible Wonder
Nemnogo Nervno – Cradle Song
JC & the Tree – Outrun the Sun
Cédric Dind-Lavoie – Chrysalide
Benny Bleu – When I Am A Fossil
Em Spel – Mourning Time
Monette – Le vieux corbeau, l’ourse noir et moi
Nikamu Mamuitun – Yatie’
J Mau and the Kiss Off – Poison
Can You Not? – Thanks, Homie!
Stimmerman – Comedy Gold
Black Dog Otis – Grown A** Man
Karmian – Libido et mors
Kpec3 arrival – got the freedom
Camino Sound – Snowstorm
See y’all next time!