The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #124

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What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Mike Bruzzese Another Space Jazz CanCon
Matthew Holtby Yesterday – EP Rock CanCon
Cameron Nickerson The Wagon Folk CanCon
Black Dog Otis Fire Hazard Rock Five NSFR tracks No
Monette Le vieux corbeau – Single Folk CanCon
Ethan Cray Irish Goodbyes Pop No
Nemnogo Nervno Atlantica Folk CanCon
Thanos Night Ride Pop CanCon
Michael Whalen When the Rain Learned to Sing New Age No
Elizabeth Clyde Cherries – Single Rock CanCon
prchr. feel – Single Rock No
Spencer Krug Timebomb – Single Rock CanCon
Cendric Dind-Lavoie Chrysalide – Single New Age CanCon
Ellie Heath Pushing Forty – Single Pop NSFR CanCon
Allegories Horrible Wonder – Single Pop CanCon
Jont You In The World – Single Folk CanCon
Mulberry Creek Mulberry Creek Folk CanCon
Tricia Danieli Mirage – Single Pop No
Karmian Horror Vacui Metal No
Imaad Wasif Superconsciousness Rock CanCon
Cherokee Social Calling Catalina – Single Pop No
Various Artists Across the Horizon Vol. 2, Drop 3 Jazz No
Lukas Ligeti Notebook Jazz No
JC & the Tree Outrun the Sun – Single Folk No
Lay-Far Dance Orchestra Skybreak Dance No
Philipe B Cigale Folk CanCon
Tanya Tagaq Saputjiji Alternative 1 NSFR Track CanCon
The Yum Yum Tree Turn Down the Noise Rock No
J Mau & the Kiss Off Poison – Single Country No
Emir Cello Decolmuseum Rock No
Stimmerman Challenging Music for Difficult People Rock No
Em Spel Bird or Snake Folk No
Benny Bleu When I Am A Fossil – Single Folk No
Kyle Morgan Where To Start – Single Folk No
Dylan Hennessy Just Slow Down – Single Pop CanCon
Chloe Lebon Bad Guy – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available No
Chloe Lebon Grateful – Single Pop No
Chloe Lebon Rotten – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available No
Can You Not? Thanks, Homie! – Single Rock No
Tara Formosa Peace Not Problems – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Finely Tuned Elephant – Thievius Raccoonus
Mango Street Trio – The Lovers
Mike Bruzzese – Blues 975
Lukas Ligeti – Uncommon Notion
Chloe Lebon – Bad Guy
Tara Formosa – Peace Not Problems
Cherokee Social – Calling Catalina
Lay-Far Dance Orchestra – Head in the Clouds
DRAEMUS – Dreams Like These
Thanos – Even When (Night Is Calling)
Electric City Underground – Bass Pop
Ellie Heath – Pushing Forty
Allegories – Horrible Wonder
Nemnogo Nervno – Cradle Song
JC & the Tree – Outrun the Sun
Cédric Dind-Lavoie – Chrysalide
Benny Bleu – When I Am A Fossil
Em Spel – Mourning Time
Monette – Le vieux corbeau, l’ourse noir et moi
Nikamu Mamuitun – Yatie’
J Mau and the Kiss Off – Poison
Can You Not? – Thanks, Homie!
Stimmerman – Comedy Gold
Black Dog Otis – Grown A** Man
Karmian – Libido et mors
Kpec3 arrival – got the freedom
Camino Sound – Snowstorm

See y’all next time!

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