Synthetronic 80s – Episode #17 – 2026-03-28

TIME TITLE ARTIST

00:40 The Sun Always Shines On T.V. (Extended Version) a-ha

08:33 Never Gonna Give You Up (Cake Mix) Rick Astley

14:13 Dangerous Roxette

17:57 Everybody Wants To Rule The World Tears For Fears

22:03 Mickey Toni Basil

26:05 Summer Of ’69 Bryan Adams

29:32 (Keep Feeling) Fascination The Human League

33:10 Cars Gary Numan

36:53 The Sound Of Breaking Hearts Espionage

39:51 Introspection Erth

43:25 It’s Nature’s Way (No Problem) (12” Mix Edit) Dollar

48:45 [spoken interlude]