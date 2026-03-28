Synthetronic 80s – Episode #17 – 2026-03-28

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #17 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:40
|The Sun Always Shines On T.V. (Extended Version)
|a-ha
|08:33
|Never Gonna Give You Up (Cake Mix)
|Rick Astley
|14:13
|Dangerous
|Roxette
|17:57
|Everybody Wants To Rule The World
|Tears For Fears
|22:03
|Mickey
|Toni Basil
|26:05
|Summer Of ’69
|Bryan Adams
|29:32
|(Keep Feeling) Fascination
|The Human League
|33:10
|Cars
|Gary Numan
|36:53
|The Sound Of Breaking Hearts
|Espionage
|39:51
|Introspection
|Erth
|43:25
|It’s Nature’s Way (No Problem) (12” Mix Edit)
|Dollar
|48:45
|[spoken interlude]
|55:07
|Le Meilleur Des Mondes
|Rational Youth
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage