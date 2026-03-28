Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #17 – 2026-03-28

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Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #17 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:40 The Sun Always Shines On T.V. (Extended Version) a-ha
08:33 Never Gonna Give You Up (Cake Mix) Rick Astley
14:13 Dangerous Roxette
17:57 Everybody Wants To Rule The World Tears For Fears
22:03 Mickey Toni Basil
26:05 Summer Of ’69 Bryan Adams
29:32 (Keep Feeling) Fascination The Human League
33:10 Cars Gary Numan
36:53 The Sound Of Breaking Hearts Espionage
39:51 Introspection Erth
43:25 It’s Nature’s Way (No Problem) (12” Mix Edit) Dollar
48:45 [spoken interlude]
55:07 Le Meilleur Des Mondes Rational Youth

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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