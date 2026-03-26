The Clean Up Hour, Mix 363

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s mix; as part of the usual “transitioning into April tradition,” it is the show’s 8th dedication mix to the late Nipsey Hussle. Time flies, even when you’re not having fun. RIP Nip — the marathon continues.
Tracklist
Dre Jackin For Beats
***** I’m Good (feat. June Summers)
Top Floor
Judas Closet (The Game & Nipsey Hussle)
Question #1 (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Ride With Me (YG, RJ, & Nipsey Hussle)
We Gangbangin (feat. Coby Supreme, Jay Rock, & Glasses Malone)
Grinding All My Life
Making Them Swerves
Chocolate Thai (Blanco, Nipsey Hussle, Dorrough, & Lucky Luciano)
My Side To Your Side (feat. Slauson Boyz)
That’s Hot It Go (Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux)
Bullets RMX (feat. The Game)
Speak My Language (feat. Lloyd Banks, Cory Gunz, & June Summers)
Grams and Goldchains
Blue Dream (Blanco, Nipsey Hussle, & Stevie Joe)
She Said Stop (feat. Sean Kingston)
I Run (Remix) [Slim Thug, Nipsey Hussle, Yo Gotti, E-40, & Brisco]
Husslas State Of Mind
Rich Roll (feat. Taslema)
Karma (Cap 1, Yung Berg, Nipsey Hussle, & Question)
If U Were Mine (feat. Sade & James Fauntleroy)
It’s Hard Out Here
Dream Supplier
Something From Nothing
The Weather (feat. Rick Ross & Cuzzy Capone)
The Best Rapper
Never Gonna Change
Fly Away
All Money In (feat. June Summers)
Thug Life (feat. Young Thug)
Change Tomorrow
Count Up That Loot
See y’all next week!