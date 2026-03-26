The Clean Up Hour, Mix 363

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s mix; as part of the usual “transitioning into April tradition,” it is the show’s 8th dedication mix to the late Nipsey Hussle. Time flies, even when you’re not having fun. RIP Nip — the marathon continues.

Tracklist

Dre Jackin For Beats

***** I’m Good (feat. June Summers)

Top Floor

Judas Closet (The Game & Nipsey Hussle)

Question #1 (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Ride With Me (YG, RJ, & Nipsey Hussle)

We Gangbangin (feat. Coby Supreme, Jay Rock, & Glasses Malone)

Grinding All My Life

Making Them Swerves

Chocolate Thai (Blanco, Nipsey Hussle, Dorrough, & Lucky Luciano)

My Side To Your Side (feat. Slauson Boyz)

That’s Hot It Go (Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux)

Bullets RMX (feat. The Game)

Speak My Language (feat. Lloyd Banks, Cory Gunz, & June Summers)

Grams and Goldchains

Blue Dream (Blanco, Nipsey Hussle, & Stevie Joe)

She Said Stop (feat. Sean Kingston)

I Run (Remix) [Slim Thug, Nipsey Hussle, Yo Gotti, E-40, & Brisco]

Husslas State Of Mind

Rich Roll (feat. Taslema)

Karma (Cap 1, Yung Berg, Nipsey Hussle, & Question)

If U Were Mine (feat. Sade & James Fauntleroy)

It’s Hard Out Here

Dream Supplier

Something From Nothing

The Weather (feat. Rick Ross & Cuzzy Capone)

The Best Rapper

Never Gonna Change

Fly Away

All Money In (feat. June Summers)

Thug Life (feat. Young Thug)

Change Tomorrow

Count Up That Loot

See y’all next week!