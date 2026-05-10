New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #130

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar A Beautiful Buzz Blues CanCon Blair Sparrow I Gave You Everything – Single Rock CanCon Among Legends H/A/C/K – Single Punk CanCon James McGowen Ensemble Threads of Fate Jazz CanCon World Famous Ink Spots & April Brucker That’s The Way It Is – Single Blues No 5th PROJEKT Live in London Rock CanCon Sean Bienhaus Easy Target – Single Alternative CanCon Tammy Rae Higher R&B CanCon Dolphin Hyperspace Echolocation Jazz No General Chaos Can’t Please ‘Em All Punk CanCon PUAH Sabato, Domenica e una Studentessa Electronic No Tim Swaddling Not Dark Yet – Single Folk CanCon Tim Swaddling Manifests Folk CanCon Brettyn Rose The Wild West Folk Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Heather Feather The Cat Came Back Jazz CanCon Federal Lights Celebration of Failure Alternative CanCon Dillon Jones Town Like Mine – Single Country No MOONRIIVR Force of Habit – Single Folk CanCon Apryll Aileen Call Me Anytime – Single Pop CanCon Jessica Pearson and the East Wind Wilding Part One Folk CanCon Faiyaz and the Wasted Chances Bleeding Out – Single Punk CanCon Libby Ember I’ll Stand in the Dooryway – Single Pop CanCon The Wavebirds In All Their 2.4 GHZ Glory Rock CanCon Mar De Novo Last Disco On Earth Electronic No Mars Lasar A Kind Of Stillness New Age No Rick Sparks Mykonos New Age No Michel Heroux Home – Single Jazz CanCon Michel Heroux 6 String Blues Jazz CanCon Michel Heroux Collage Jazz CanCon Shannon Jade Starlit Dreams Pop No Shannon Jade Jack & Rose – Single Pop No Velour on Tap Cruel Harbour Rock CanCon Kyle Morgan Ghost of a Problem – Single Folk No Trippers and Askers Tried To Do’s Folk No Eric Gabriel Lucky Day Roadrunner Folk Tracks 2 and 7 are NSFR No josy and the mind readers Shut It Out – Single Folk No Benny Bleu Serenity Song – Single Folk No Richard Carr & Budapest Symphony Orchestra Manannan Mac Lir and Other Tales Jazz No Agonized Void Metal No Prolific Tricks Get Unified – Single Reggae / Hip Hop CanCon Stonegate Gone – Single Rock CanCon Ellen Froese Solitary Songs Folk CanCon def sera kind – Single Electronic CanCon Heavy Metal Chess Club I Think It’ll Haunt Me Forever Rock No The Get Alongs Sunday Afternoon – Single Rock CanCon Ashen Horde The Harvest Metal No Without Mercy Infinite Loss Metal CanCon Torchia They Are Born Under Rules of Darkness Metal No Barbara Anne A Little Country – Single Country CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Michel Heroux – Home

Dolphin Hyperspace, Bad Snacks, & Justin Brown – Dolphin Mode

James McGowan Ensemble – Protagonist Tango

Heather Feather – The Cat Came Back

Richard Carr & Budapest Symphony Orchestra – 10 ate 9

Mars Lasar – Dusk and Cabernet

Rick Sparks – Mykonos

def sera – kind

Mar De Novo – Last Disco On Earth

PUAH – Imperial Sushi

Tammy Rae – Higher

Elyssa Plaza – Charm

Libby Ember – I’ll Stand in the Doorway

Shannon Jade – In This Light

Prolific Tricks – Get Unified

Ellen Froese – Practicing My Wink

Barbara Anne – A Little Country

Dillon Jones – Town Like Mine

Jessica Pearson and the East Wind – Beautiful Broken Life

Brettyn Rose – Even Your Mama

Trippers and Askers – Seven Homecomings

Eric Gabriel – Lucky Day Roadrunner

Tim Swaddling – Not Dark Yet

Faiyaz and the Wasted Chances – Bleeding Out

The Wavebirds – Blue Shell Breakup

Without Mercy – Glass

Agonized – Unimaginable Fear

Heavy Metal Chess Club – That’s Gross, Michael

Velour on Tap – Sand in the Hardest Shell

Federal Lights – Night Movers

Sean Bienhaus – Easy Target

Blair Sparrow – I Gave You Everything

Kpec3 Arrival – Some Guy Named Paul

See y’all next time!