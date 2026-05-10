The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #130

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What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar A Beautiful Buzz Blues CanCon
Blair Sparrow I Gave You Everything – Single Rock CanCon
Among Legends H/A/C/K – Single Punk CanCon
James McGowen Ensemble Threads of Fate Jazz CanCon
World Famous Ink Spots & April Brucker That’s The Way It Is – Single Blues No
5th PROJEKT Live in London Rock CanCon
Sean Bienhaus Easy Target – Single Alternative CanCon
Tammy Rae Higher R&B CanCon
Dolphin Hyperspace Echolocation Jazz No
General Chaos Can’t Please ‘Em All Punk CanCon
PUAH Sabato, Domenica e una Studentessa Electronic No
Tim Swaddling Not Dark Yet – Single Folk CanCon
Tim Swaddling Manifests Folk CanCon
Brettyn Rose The Wild West Folk Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Heather Feather The Cat Came Back Jazz CanCon
Federal Lights Celebration of Failure Alternative CanCon
Dillon Jones Town Like Mine – Single Country No
MOONRIIVR Force of Habit – Single Folk CanCon
Apryll Aileen Call Me Anytime – Single Pop CanCon
Jessica Pearson and the East Wind Wilding Part One Folk CanCon
Faiyaz and the Wasted Chances Bleeding Out – Single Punk CanCon
Libby Ember I’ll Stand in the Dooryway – Single Pop CanCon
The Wavebirds In All Their 2.4 GHZ Glory Rock CanCon
Mar De Novo Last Disco On Earth Electronic No
Mars Lasar A Kind Of Stillness New Age No
Rick Sparks Mykonos New Age No
Michel Heroux Home – Single Jazz CanCon
Michel Heroux 6 String Blues Jazz CanCon
Michel Heroux Collage Jazz CanCon
Shannon Jade Starlit Dreams Pop No
Shannon Jade Jack & Rose – Single Pop No
Velour on Tap Cruel Harbour Rock CanCon
Kyle Morgan Ghost of a Problem – Single Folk No
Trippers and Askers Tried To Do’s Folk No
Eric Gabriel Lucky Day Roadrunner Folk Tracks 2 and 7 are NSFR No
josy and the mind readers Shut It Out – Single Folk No
Benny Bleu Serenity Song – Single Folk No
Richard Carr & Budapest Symphony Orchestra Manannan Mac Lir and Other Tales Jazz No
Agonized Void Metal No
Prolific Tricks Get Unified – Single Reggae / Hip Hop CanCon
Stonegate Gone – Single Rock CanCon
Ellen Froese Solitary Songs Folk CanCon
def sera kind – Single Electronic CanCon
Heavy Metal Chess Club I Think It’ll Haunt Me Forever Rock No
The Get Alongs Sunday Afternoon – Single Rock CanCon
Ashen Horde The Harvest Metal No
Without Mercy Infinite Loss Metal CanCon
Torchia They Are Born Under Rules of Darkness Metal No
Barbara Anne A Little Country – Single Country CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Michel Heroux – Home
Dolphin Hyperspace, Bad Snacks, & Justin Brown – Dolphin Mode
James McGowan Ensemble – Protagonist Tango
Heather Feather – The Cat Came Back
Richard Carr & Budapest Symphony Orchestra – 10 ate 9
Mars Lasar – Dusk and Cabernet
Rick Sparks – Mykonos
def sera – kind
Mar De Novo – Last Disco On Earth
PUAH – Imperial Sushi
Tammy Rae – Higher
Elyssa Plaza – Charm
Libby Ember – I’ll Stand in the Doorway
Shannon Jade – In This Light
Prolific Tricks – Get Unified
Ellen Froese – Practicing My Wink
Barbara Anne – A Little Country
Dillon Jones – Town Like Mine
Jessica Pearson and the East Wind – Beautiful Broken Life
Brettyn Rose – Even Your Mama
Trippers and Askers – Seven Homecomings
Eric Gabriel – Lucky Day Roadrunner
Tim Swaddling – Not Dark Yet
Faiyaz and the Wasted Chances – Bleeding Out
The Wavebirds – Blue Shell Breakup
Without Mercy – Glass
Agonized – Unimaginable Fear
Heavy Metal Chess Club – That’s Gross, Michael
Velour on Tap – Sand in the Hardest Shell
Federal Lights – Night Movers
Sean Bienhaus – Easy Target
Blair Sparrow – I Gave You Everything
Kpec3 Arrival – Some Guy Named Paul

See y’all next time!

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