New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #130

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
|A Beautiful Buzz
|Blues
|CanCon
|Blair Sparrow
|I Gave You Everything – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Among Legends
|H/A/C/K – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|James McGowen Ensemble
|Threads of Fate
|Jazz
|CanCon
|World Famous Ink Spots & April Brucker
|That’s The Way It Is – Single
|Blues
|No
|5th PROJEKT
|Live in London
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sean Bienhaus
|Easy Target – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Tammy Rae
|Higher
|R&B
|CanCon
|Dolphin Hyperspace
|Echolocation
|Jazz
|No
|General Chaos
|Can’t Please ‘Em All
|Punk
|CanCon
|PUAH
|Sabato, Domenica e una Studentessa
|Electronic
|No
|Tim Swaddling
|Not Dark Yet – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Tim Swaddling
|Manifests
|Folk
|CanCon
|Brettyn Rose
|The Wild West
|Folk
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Heather Feather
|The Cat Came Back
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Federal Lights
|Celebration of Failure
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Dillon Jones
|Town Like Mine – Single
|Country
|No
|MOONRIIVR
|Force of Habit – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Apryll Aileen
|Call Me Anytime – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jessica Pearson and the East Wind
|Wilding Part One
|Folk
|CanCon
|Faiyaz and the Wasted Chances
|Bleeding Out – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Libby Ember
|I’ll Stand in the Dooryway – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Wavebirds
|In All Their 2.4 GHZ Glory
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mar De Novo
|Last Disco On Earth
|Electronic
|No
|Mars Lasar
|A Kind Of Stillness
|New Age
|No
|Rick Sparks
|Mykonos
|New Age
|No
|Michel Heroux
|Home – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Michel Heroux
|6 String Blues
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Michel Heroux
|Collage
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Shannon Jade
|Starlit Dreams
|Pop
|No
|Shannon Jade
|Jack & Rose – Single
|Pop
|No
|Velour on Tap
|Cruel Harbour
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kyle Morgan
|Ghost of a Problem – Single
|Folk
|No
|Trippers and Askers
|Tried To Do’s
|Folk
|No
|Eric Gabriel
|Lucky Day Roadrunner
|Folk
|Tracks 2 and 7 are NSFR
|No
|josy and the mind readers
|Shut It Out – Single
|Folk
|No
|Benny Bleu
|Serenity Song – Single
|Folk
|No
|Richard Carr & Budapest Symphony Orchestra
|Manannan Mac Lir and Other Tales
|Jazz
|No
|Agonized
|Void
|Metal
|No
|Prolific Tricks
|Get Unified – Single
|Reggae / Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Stonegate
|Gone – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ellen Froese
|Solitary Songs
|Folk
|CanCon
|def sera
|kind – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Heavy Metal Chess Club
|I Think It’ll Haunt Me Forever
|Rock
|No
|The Get Alongs
|Sunday Afternoon – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ashen Horde
|The Harvest
|Metal
|No
|Without Mercy
|Infinite Loss
|Metal
|CanCon
|Torchia
|They Are Born Under Rules of Darkness
|Metal
|No
|Barbara Anne
|A Little Country – Single
|Country
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Michel Heroux – Home
Dolphin Hyperspace, Bad Snacks, & Justin Brown – Dolphin Mode
James McGowan Ensemble – Protagonist Tango
Heather Feather – The Cat Came Back
Richard Carr & Budapest Symphony Orchestra – 10 ate 9
Mars Lasar – Dusk and Cabernet
Rick Sparks – Mykonos
def sera – kind
Mar De Novo – Last Disco On Earth
PUAH – Imperial Sushi
Tammy Rae – Higher
Elyssa Plaza – Charm
Libby Ember – I’ll Stand in the Doorway
Shannon Jade – In This Light
Prolific Tricks – Get Unified
Ellen Froese – Practicing My Wink
Barbara Anne – A Little Country
Dillon Jones – Town Like Mine
Jessica Pearson and the East Wind – Beautiful Broken Life
Brettyn Rose – Even Your Mama
Trippers and Askers – Seven Homecomings
Eric Gabriel – Lucky Day Roadrunner
Tim Swaddling – Not Dark Yet
Faiyaz and the Wasted Chances – Bleeding Out
The Wavebirds – Blue Shell Breakup
Without Mercy – Glass
Agonized – Unimaginable Fear
Heavy Metal Chess Club – That’s Gross, Michael
Velour on Tap – Sand in the Hardest Shell
Federal Lights – Night Movers
Sean Bienhaus – Easy Target
Blair Sparrow – I Gave You Everything
Kpec3 Arrival – Some Guy Named Paul
See y’all next time!