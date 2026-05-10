Download: Synthetronic 80s – #23 – May 11, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:43
|Love In The First Degree (Eurobeat Style Edit)
|Bananarama
|06:15
|Respectable
|Mel & Kim
|09:30
|The Promise
|When In Rome
|13:07
|Double Trouble
|Sass Jordan
|17:25
|Beat It
|Michael Jackson
|21:31
|Big League
|Tom Cochrane & Red Rider
|25:58
|Let’s Go All The Way
|Sly Fox
|30:26
|Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
|Ultravox
|34:26
|(I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena
|Sandra
|38:18
|Lena
|2 Belgen
|42:08
|Samurai (Did You Ever Dream)
|Michael Cretu
|46:05
|Hit That Perfect Beat
|Bronski Beat
|49:33
|Talking To The Night (12” Version Edit)
|Brian Ice
|54:29
|Hands Up
|Sway
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage