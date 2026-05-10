Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – #23 – May 11, 2026

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Download: Synthetronic 80s – #23 – May 11, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:43 Love In The First Degree (Eurobeat Style Edit) Bananarama
06:15 Respectable Mel & Kim
09:30 The Promise When In Rome
13:07 Double Trouble Sass Jordan
17:25 Beat It Michael Jackson
21:31 Big League Tom Cochrane & Red Rider
25:58 Let’s Go All The Way Sly Fox
30:26 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes Ultravox
34:26 (I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena Sandra
38:18 Lena 2 Belgen
42:08 Samurai (Did You Ever Dream) Michael Cretu
46:05 Hit That Perfect Beat Bronski Beat
49:33 Talking To The Night (12” Version Edit) Brian Ice
54:29 Hands Up Sway

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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