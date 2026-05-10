Synthetronic 80s – #23 – May 11, 2026

TIME TITLE ARTIST

00:43 Love In The First Degree (Eurobeat Style Edit) Bananarama

06:15 Respectable Mel & Kim

09:30 The Promise When In Rome

13:07 Double Trouble Sass Jordan

17:25 Beat It Michael Jackson

21:31 Big League Tom Cochrane & Red Rider

25:58 Let’s Go All The Way Sly Fox

30:26 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes Ultravox

34:26 (I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena Sandra

38:18 Lena 2 Belgen

42:08 Samurai (Did You Ever Dream) Michael Cretu

46:05 Hit That Perfect Beat Bronski Beat

49:33 Talking To The Night (12” Version Edit) Brian Ice