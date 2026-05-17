The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #131

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What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Troubles Red Alert Punk No
Sara Sue Vallee Snakes in Paradise Pop CanCon
Pepi Skin Pop No
64 Funnycars Barbeque Party – Single Rock CanCon
Tony Stevens Nothing On Me – Single Country CanCon
The Rabbit Council Caught Between – Single Folk No
The Zaxons Videopticons Rock CanCon
LOV Can I? – Single Pop CanCon
Lazarettes Do It All Again / Chantale – Single Rock CanCon
Milhowse Turntables – Single Punk CanCon/KWCon
La Mousse Cants World No
Burgundy Marathon – Single Pop CanCon
Bitch Stick When I Start – Single Punk CanCon
ER & The Other Deploy – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Brandon Markell Holmes Try (Remixes) Electronic Two NSFR tracks No
Ripperton & Joey Frempong Sirens – EP Electronic No
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Black Butterfly R&B No
Doug Wyatt On the Up – Single Jazz No
Son of Dave Four Sod Kickers Folk 1 NSFR Track CanCon
The Real McKenzies Paul McKenzie Sings On Yer Bike Punk CanCon
Mark Fenster Cascades, Part One: Glacial Overflow New Age CanCon
Heliara Everything’s a Love Song – EP Pop CanCon
Beau Nectar Dandy Pop CanCon
Next Week’s Washing All You Fear Is All You Feel – Single Rock CanCon
Tennyson King Big Mountain High (大山高) – Single Folk CanCon
Teagan Johnston Beat a Dead Horse – Single Alternative CanCon
Eric Reinhart Keep It Simple – Single Pop CanCon
Igor Lisul A Whistling Song – Single Rock/Instrumental No
Spencer Krug Same Fangs Rock CanCon
Rebecca Helen Sensations – Single Pop No
Christina Tourin Velveteen Green – Single New Age No
Cedar Roots Show Me What You Got – Single Folk CanCon
SUSS Counting Sunsets Folk No
Ben Alleman Underneath the Orange Tree Folk No
Izzy Oram Brown Got Me Down – Single Folk No
Phillip Golub Partisan Ship Jazz No
Tyler Sabbag Lo Spettacolo – Single Jazz No
Micah Thomas Interface – Single Jazz No
Sam Hoyek demonstration_01: anomalous Electronic No
Paulina Morgan 1 AM in Mexico City – Single Pop CanCon
The Uproot Group Vampires Jazz No
Frankie Flowers let’s talk about last night – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon
Alicia Kayley New Beginnings – Single Pop CanCon
Alicia Kayley Don’t Break My Heart – Single Pop CanCon
Bree Taylor More – Single Country CanCon
PLZ RESPOND Gold Rush – Single Punk CanCon
PLZ RESPOND Budgets and Bootstraps – Single Punk Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
tenmonthsummer your name is my ocean – EP Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mark Fenster – Cascades, Part One: Glacial Riverflow
Christina Tourin – Velveteen Green (feat. Peter Sprague)
Doug Wyatt – On The Up
Phillip Golub – mutiny meeting
Brooklyn Funk Essentials – Bust the Bus Stop
The Uproot Group – Blue Shadow
Paulina Morgan – 1 AM in Mexico City
Burgundy – Marathon
La Mousse – La Lune
Pepi – Skin
Eric Reinhart – Keep It Simple
Alicia Kayley – New Beginnings
World Famous Ink Spots & April Brucker – That’s The Way It Is
Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – All Night Long
Chris Oledude – Turning Tables
Julia Mae Stone – Road
Tony Stevens – Nothing On Me
Tennyson King – Big Mountain High
SUSS – Sunset IX
Cedar Roots – Show Me What You Got
The Rabbit Council – Caught Between
Son of Dave – Got to Get My S**t Back Home
Frankie Flowers – let’s talk about last night
Milhowse – turntables
Tenmonthsummer – Holstein
PLZ RESPOND – Gold Rush
Troubles – Cry Days
General Chaos – ’65 Cadillac
Ashen Horde – A Place in the Rot
Torchia – Black Cat
64 Funnycars – Flat World
The Zaxons – Television Play
Lazarettes – Do It All Again

See y’all next time!

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