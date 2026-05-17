New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #131

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Troubles Red Alert Punk No Sara Sue Vallee Snakes in Paradise Pop CanCon Pepi Skin Pop No 64 Funnycars Barbeque Party – Single Rock CanCon Tony Stevens Nothing On Me – Single Country CanCon The Rabbit Council Caught Between – Single Folk No The Zaxons Videopticons Rock CanCon LOV Can I? – Single Pop CanCon Lazarettes Do It All Again / Chantale – Single Rock CanCon Milhowse Turntables – Single Punk CanCon/KWCon La Mousse Cants World No Burgundy Marathon – Single Pop CanCon Bitch Stick When I Start – Single Punk CanCon ER & The Other Deploy – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Brandon Markell Holmes Try (Remixes) Electronic Two NSFR tracks No Ripperton & Joey Frempong Sirens – EP Electronic No Brooklyn Funk Essentials Black Butterfly R&B No Doug Wyatt On the Up – Single Jazz No Son of Dave Four Sod Kickers Folk 1 NSFR Track CanCon The Real McKenzies Paul McKenzie Sings On Yer Bike Punk CanCon Mark Fenster Cascades, Part One: Glacial Overflow New Age CanCon Heliara Everything’s a Love Song – EP Pop CanCon Beau Nectar Dandy Pop CanCon Next Week’s Washing All You Fear Is All You Feel – Single Rock CanCon Tennyson King Big Mountain High (大山高) – Single Folk CanCon Teagan Johnston Beat a Dead Horse – Single Alternative CanCon Eric Reinhart Keep It Simple – Single Pop CanCon Igor Lisul A Whistling Song – Single Rock/Instrumental No Spencer Krug Same Fangs Rock CanCon Rebecca Helen Sensations – Single Pop No Christina Tourin Velveteen Green – Single New Age No Cedar Roots Show Me What You Got – Single Folk CanCon SUSS Counting Sunsets Folk No Ben Alleman Underneath the Orange Tree Folk No Izzy Oram Brown Got Me Down – Single Folk No Phillip Golub Partisan Ship Jazz No Tyler Sabbag Lo Spettacolo – Single Jazz No Micah Thomas Interface – Single Jazz No Sam Hoyek demonstration_01: anomalous Electronic No Paulina Morgan 1 AM in Mexico City – Single Pop CanCon The Uproot Group Vampires Jazz No Frankie Flowers let’s talk about last night – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon Alicia Kayley New Beginnings – Single Pop CanCon Alicia Kayley Don’t Break My Heart – Single Pop CanCon Bree Taylor More – Single Country CanCon PLZ RESPOND Gold Rush – Single Punk CanCon PLZ RESPOND Budgets and Bootstraps – Single Punk Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon tenmonthsummer your name is my ocean – EP Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mark Fenster – Cascades, Part One: Glacial Riverflow

Christina Tourin – Velveteen Green (feat. Peter Sprague)

Doug Wyatt – On The Up

Phillip Golub – mutiny meeting

Brooklyn Funk Essentials – Bust the Bus Stop

The Uproot Group – Blue Shadow

Paulina Morgan – 1 AM in Mexico City

Burgundy – Marathon

La Mousse – La Lune

Pepi – Skin

Eric Reinhart – Keep It Simple

Alicia Kayley – New Beginnings

World Famous Ink Spots & April Brucker – That’s The Way It Is

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – All Night Long

Chris Oledude – Turning Tables

Julia Mae Stone – Road

Tony Stevens – Nothing On Me

Tennyson King – Big Mountain High

SUSS – Sunset IX

Cedar Roots – Show Me What You Got

The Rabbit Council – Caught Between

Son of Dave – Got to Get My S**t Back Home

Frankie Flowers – let’s talk about last night

Milhowse – turntables

Tenmonthsummer – Holstein

PLZ RESPOND – Gold Rush

Troubles – Cry Days

General Chaos – ’65 Cadillac

Ashen Horde – A Place in the Rot

Torchia – Black Cat

64 Funnycars – Flat World

The Zaxons – Television Play

Lazarettes – Do It All Again

See y’all next time!