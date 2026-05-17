New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #131

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Troubles
|Red Alert
|Punk
|No
|Sara Sue Vallee
|Snakes in Paradise
|Pop
|CanCon
|Pepi
|Skin
|Pop
|No
|64 Funnycars
|Barbeque Party – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Tony Stevens
|Nothing On Me – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|The Rabbit Council
|Caught Between – Single
|Folk
|No
|The Zaxons
|Videopticons
|Rock
|CanCon
|LOV
|Can I? – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Lazarettes
|Do It All Again / Chantale – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Milhowse
|Turntables – Single
|Punk
|CanCon/KWCon
|La Mousse
|Cants
|World
|No
|Burgundy
|Marathon – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Bitch Stick
|When I Start – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|ER & The Other
|Deploy – Single
|Rock
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Brandon Markell Holmes
|Try (Remixes)
|Electronic
|Two NSFR tracks
|No
|Ripperton & Joey Frempong
|Sirens – EP
|Electronic
|No
|Brooklyn Funk Essentials
|Black Butterfly
|R&B
|No
|Doug Wyatt
|On the Up – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Son of Dave
|Four Sod Kickers
|Folk
|1 NSFR Track
|CanCon
|The Real McKenzies
|Paul McKenzie Sings On Yer Bike
|Punk
|CanCon
|Mark Fenster
|Cascades, Part One: Glacial Overflow
|New Age
|CanCon
|Heliara
|Everything’s a Love Song – EP
|Pop
|CanCon
|Beau Nectar
|Dandy
|Pop
|CanCon
|Next Week’s Washing
|All You Fear Is All You Feel – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Tennyson King
|Big Mountain High (大山高) – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Teagan Johnston
|Beat a Dead Horse – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Eric Reinhart
|Keep It Simple – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Igor Lisul
|A Whistling Song – Single
|Rock/Instrumental
|No
|Spencer Krug
|Same Fangs
|Rock
|CanCon
|Rebecca Helen
|Sensations – Single
|Pop
|No
|Christina Tourin
|Velveteen Green – Single
|New Age
|No
|Cedar Roots
|Show Me What You Got – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|SUSS
|Counting Sunsets
|Folk
|No
|Ben Alleman
|Underneath the Orange Tree
|Folk
|No
|Izzy Oram Brown
|Got Me Down – Single
|Folk
|No
|Phillip Golub
|Partisan Ship
|Jazz
|No
|Tyler Sabbag
|Lo Spettacolo – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Micah Thomas
|Interface – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Sam Hoyek
|demonstration_01: anomalous
|Electronic
|No
|Paulina Morgan
|1 AM in Mexico City – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Uproot Group
|Vampires
|Jazz
|No
|Frankie Flowers
|let’s talk about last night – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon/KWCon
|Alicia Kayley
|New Beginnings – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Alicia Kayley
|Don’t Break My Heart – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Bree Taylor
|More – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|PLZ RESPOND
|Gold Rush – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|PLZ RESPOND
|Budgets and Bootstraps – Single
|Punk
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|tenmonthsummer
|your name is my ocean – EP
|Rock
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Mark Fenster – Cascades, Part One: Glacial Riverflow
Christina Tourin – Velveteen Green (feat. Peter Sprague)
Doug Wyatt – On The Up
Phillip Golub – mutiny meeting
Brooklyn Funk Essentials – Bust the Bus Stop
The Uproot Group – Blue Shadow
Paulina Morgan – 1 AM in Mexico City
Burgundy – Marathon
La Mousse – La Lune
Pepi – Skin
Eric Reinhart – Keep It Simple
Alicia Kayley – New Beginnings
World Famous Ink Spots & April Brucker – That’s The Way It Is
Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – All Night Long
Chris Oledude – Turning Tables
Julia Mae Stone – Road
Tony Stevens – Nothing On Me
Tennyson King – Big Mountain High
SUSS – Sunset IX
Cedar Roots – Show Me What You Got
The Rabbit Council – Caught Between
Son of Dave – Got to Get My S**t Back Home
Frankie Flowers – let’s talk about last night
Milhowse – turntables
Tenmonthsummer – Holstein
PLZ RESPOND – Gold Rush
Troubles – Cry Days
General Chaos – ’65 Cadillac
Ashen Horde – A Place in the Rot
Torchia – Black Cat
64 Funnycars – Flat World
The Zaxons – Television Play
Lazarettes – Do It All Again
See y’all next time!