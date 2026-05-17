Download: Synthetronic 80s – #24 – May 18, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:50 Have In Mind (Extended Mix) Cetu Javu 05:05 Listening Pseudo Echo 08:00 Too Shy (Midnight Mix) Kajagoogoo 13:35 The Storm New Scientists 18:17 My Dreams Of You The Box 22:10 Here Comes The Rain Again Eurythmics 27:27 Power Of Love Huey Lewis And The News 31:14 Stay In The Light Honeymoon Suite 34:52 Love Is Alannah Myles 38:25 When It’s Love Van Halen 44:00 Some People Belouis Some 47:44 Nobody’s Diary Yazoo 52:49 The Night (Matt Pop Mix) Valerie Dore

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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