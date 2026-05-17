Download: Synthetronic 80s – #24 – May 18, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:50
|Have In Mind (Extended Mix)
|Cetu Javu
|05:05
|Listening
|Pseudo Echo
|08:00
|Too Shy (Midnight Mix)
|Kajagoogoo
|13:35
|The Storm
|New Scientists
|18:17
|My Dreams Of You
|The Box
|22:10
|Here Comes The Rain Again
|Eurythmics
|27:27
|Power Of Love
|Huey Lewis And The News
|31:14
|Stay In The Light
|Honeymoon Suite
|34:52
|Love Is
|Alannah Myles
|38:25
|When It’s Love
|Van Halen
|44:00
|Some People
|Belouis Some
|47:44
|Nobody’s Diary
|Yazoo
|52:49
|The Night (Matt Pop Mix)
|Valerie Dore
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage