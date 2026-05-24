The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #132

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What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here are the submissions I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Get Alongs Second to None Rock CanCon
64 Funnycars Happy Go Lucky Rock CanCon
Intermontane Superterrane Back in the Direction Home Folk CanCon
Jasmyn Wright Chasin’ Two Lives – Single Country CanCon
Jasmyn Wright My Whole Life – Single Country CanCon
Jasmyn Wright Someplace I Don’t Gotta Run Away From – Single Country CanCon
The Howling Faith World of Hurt – Single Rock No
Heavenfall Thorn Metal No
Graham Parker & The Goldtops Quality Footwear: Live at the Brook Rock No
Lois Brooks Red Run – Single Pop No
Stonehocker Songs From Yesterday Alternative CanCon
JABFUNG In Real Life Jazz CanCon
Michael Melia We Are Here – Single Folk No
Angela Verbrugge In the Wonder of the Night Jazz CanCon
Softcase Last Goodbye – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Wreckless Harbour Step Lightly (Live Sessions) Folk CanCon
Fuses Sawdust in the Transmission Alternative CanCon
Tori Lord Conman – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Kari Lyn Killing Time (the Fish Song) – Single Folk CanCon
Jont Walk Right Through Folk CanCon
Pickle Juice A Little More Time – Single Rock CanCon
Black and White Rewrite The Wreckage – Single Punk CanCon
Leeroy Stagger Pilgrimage Folk CanCon
MN$R Outta Sight – Single Hip Hop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Lettsom Neil G-Mix – Single Hip Hop No
Ivo Perelman & Damon Smith Duologue: Core of Existence Jazz No
Kris Tiner & Cathlene Pineda Sung Jazz No
Kyle Morgan Ghost of a Problem Folk No
jesus is the path to heaven the lord bleeds a line – Single Folk No
Benny Bleu When I Am A Fossil Folk No
Zuffalo Flock of the Town Rock CanCon
David Safran A Few Lines Later Rock No
Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Beyond the Years (Cover) – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Jungle Cruise – Single Jazz CanCon/KWCon
Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing When Echoes Speak – Single Electronic CanCon/KWCon
Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Now What – EP Folk CanCon/KWCon
Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Lost in Space Electronic CanCon/KWCon
Nathan Yell Back Alley – Single Folk CanCon
Luna’s Wereld Bunnies in the Clover – Single Folk No
Fuzzdolly The Last Door Punk No
Kevin O’Meara Bumbalo Bambo Folk CanCon
Dahlia Wakefield Light of the Phoenix – Single Rock CanCon
it foot, it ears Tip Toe Loops Rock No
Mark Trecka Romance Wake Naming Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

JabFung – Methadone for Doomscrolling
Angela Verbrugge – It’s De-Lovely
Ivo Perelman & Damon Smith – Eight
Kris Tiner & Cathlene Pineda – Wheeler Song
Tyler Sabbag – Lo Spettacolo
MN$R – Outta Sight
Lettsom Neil – G-Mix
LOV – Can I?
Beau Nectar – Artichoke
Rebecca Helen – Sensations
Brandon Markell Holmes – It Goes On (At the Afterparty) [feat. Joey Mercedes & Dee Diggs]
Tori Lord – Conman
Lois Brooks – Red Run
Sara Sue Vallee – Sea Monsters x Coastline
Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing – Unthinkable
Kevin O’Meara – Songs of Summer
Nathan Yell – Back Alley
Luna’s Wereld – Bunnies in the Clover
Intermontane Superterrane – The Chickadee Song
Michael Melia – We Are Here
Kari Lyn – Killing Time (the Fish Song)
Jasmyn Wright – Someplace I Don’t Gotta Run Away From
Softcase – Last Goodbye
David Safran – Regional Hit
Zuffalo – Why Don’t You Get Into My K-Car?
Fuses – Floor is Lava
Stonehocker – Little Star Flake
The Howling Faith – World of Hurt
Fuzzdolly – Just Like Knives
Heavenfall – The Wind Chimes Garden
it foot, it ears – Cannonball lesson #2

See y’all next time!

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