New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #132

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here are the submissions I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Get Alongs Second to None Rock CanCon 64 Funnycars Happy Go Lucky Rock CanCon Intermontane Superterrane Back in the Direction Home Folk CanCon Jasmyn Wright Chasin’ Two Lives – Single Country CanCon Jasmyn Wright My Whole Life – Single Country CanCon Jasmyn Wright Someplace I Don’t Gotta Run Away From – Single Country CanCon The Howling Faith World of Hurt – Single Rock No Heavenfall Thorn Metal No Graham Parker & The Goldtops Quality Footwear: Live at the Brook Rock No Lois Brooks Red Run – Single Pop No Stonehocker Songs From Yesterday Alternative CanCon JABFUNG In Real Life Jazz CanCon Michael Melia We Are Here – Single Folk No Angela Verbrugge In the Wonder of the Night Jazz CanCon Softcase Last Goodbye – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Wreckless Harbour Step Lightly (Live Sessions) Folk CanCon Fuses Sawdust in the Transmission Alternative CanCon Tori Lord Conman – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Kari Lyn Killing Time (the Fish Song) – Single Folk CanCon Jont Walk Right Through Folk CanCon Pickle Juice A Little More Time – Single Rock CanCon Black and White Rewrite The Wreckage – Single Punk CanCon Leeroy Stagger Pilgrimage Folk CanCon MN$R Outta Sight – Single Hip Hop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Lettsom Neil G-Mix – Single Hip Hop No Ivo Perelman & Damon Smith Duologue: Core of Existence Jazz No Kris Tiner & Cathlene Pineda Sung Jazz No Kyle Morgan Ghost of a Problem Folk No jesus is the path to heaven the lord bleeds a line – Single Folk No Benny Bleu When I Am A Fossil Folk No Zuffalo Flock of the Town Rock CanCon David Safran A Few Lines Later Rock No Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Beyond the Years (Cover) – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Jungle Cruise – Single Jazz CanCon/KWCon Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing When Echoes Speak – Single Electronic CanCon/KWCon Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Now What – EP Folk CanCon/KWCon Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Lost in Space Electronic CanCon/KWCon Nathan Yell Back Alley – Single Folk CanCon Luna’s Wereld Bunnies in the Clover – Single Folk No Fuzzdolly The Last Door Punk No Kevin O’Meara Bumbalo Bambo Folk CanCon Dahlia Wakefield Light of the Phoenix – Single Rock CanCon it foot, it ears Tip Toe Loops Rock No Mark Trecka Romance Wake Naming Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

JabFung – Methadone for Doomscrolling

Angela Verbrugge – It’s De-Lovely

Ivo Perelman & Damon Smith – Eight

Kris Tiner & Cathlene Pineda – Wheeler Song

Tyler Sabbag – Lo Spettacolo

MN$R – Outta Sight

Lettsom Neil – G-Mix

LOV – Can I?

Beau Nectar – Artichoke

Rebecca Helen – Sensations

Brandon Markell Holmes – It Goes On (At the Afterparty) [feat. Joey Mercedes & Dee Diggs]

Tori Lord – Conman

Lois Brooks – Red Run

Sara Sue Vallee – Sea Monsters x Coastline

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing – Unthinkable

Kevin O’Meara – Songs of Summer

Nathan Yell – Back Alley

Luna’s Wereld – Bunnies in the Clover

Intermontane Superterrane – The Chickadee Song

Michael Melia – We Are Here

Kari Lyn – Killing Time (the Fish Song)

Jasmyn Wright – Someplace I Don’t Gotta Run Away From

Softcase – Last Goodbye

David Safran – Regional Hit

Zuffalo – Why Don’t You Get Into My K-Car?

Fuses – Floor is Lava

Stonehocker – Little Star Flake

The Howling Faith – World of Hurt

Fuzzdolly – Just Like Knives

Heavenfall – The Wind Chimes Garden

it foot, it ears – Cannonball lesson #2

See y’all next time!