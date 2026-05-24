New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #132

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here are the submissions I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|The Get Alongs
|Second to None
|Rock
|CanCon
|64 Funnycars
|Happy Go Lucky
|Rock
|CanCon
|Intermontane Superterrane
|Back in the Direction Home
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jasmyn Wright
|Chasin’ Two Lives – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Jasmyn Wright
|My Whole Life – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Jasmyn Wright
|Someplace I Don’t Gotta Run Away From – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|The Howling Faith
|World of Hurt – Single
|Rock
|No
|Heavenfall
|Thorn
|Metal
|No
|Graham Parker & The Goldtops
|Quality Footwear: Live at the Brook
|Rock
|No
|Lois Brooks
|Red Run – Single
|Pop
|No
|Stonehocker
|Songs From Yesterday
|Alternative
|CanCon
|JABFUNG
|In Real Life
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Michael Melia
|We Are Here – Single
|Folk
|No
|Angela Verbrugge
|In the Wonder of the Night
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Softcase
|Last Goodbye – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Wreckless Harbour
|Step Lightly (Live Sessions)
|Folk
|CanCon
|Fuses
|Sawdust in the Transmission
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Tori Lord
|Conman – Single
|Pop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Kari Lyn
|Killing Time (the Fish Song) – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jont
|Walk Right Through
|Folk
|CanCon
|Pickle Juice
|A Little More Time – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Black and White Rewrite
|The Wreckage – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Leeroy Stagger
|Pilgrimage
|Folk
|CanCon
|MN$R
|Outta Sight – Single
|Hip Hop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Lettsom Neil
|G-Mix – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Ivo Perelman & Damon Smith
|Duologue: Core of Existence
|Jazz
|No
|Kris Tiner & Cathlene Pineda
|Sung
|Jazz
|No
|Kyle Morgan
|Ghost of a Problem
|Folk
|No
|jesus is the path to heaven
|the lord bleeds a line – Single
|Folk
|No
|Benny Bleu
|When I Am A Fossil
|Folk
|No
|Zuffalo
|Flock of the Town
|Rock
|CanCon
|David Safran
|A Few Lines Later
|Rock
|No
|Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing
|Beyond the Years (Cover) – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing
|Jungle Cruise – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon/KWCon
|Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing
|When Echoes Speak – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon/KWCon
|Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing
|Now What – EP
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing
|Lost in Space
|Electronic
|CanCon/KWCon
|Nathan Yell
|Back Alley – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Luna’s Wereld
|Bunnies in the Clover – Single
|Folk
|No
|Fuzzdolly
|The Last Door
|Punk
|No
|Kevin O’Meara
|Bumbalo Bambo
|Folk
|CanCon
|Dahlia Wakefield
|Light of the Phoenix – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|it foot, it ears
|Tip Toe Loops
|Rock
|No
|Mark Trecka
|Romance Wake Naming
|Rock
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
JabFung – Methadone for Doomscrolling
Angela Verbrugge – It’s De-Lovely
Ivo Perelman & Damon Smith – Eight
Kris Tiner & Cathlene Pineda – Wheeler Song
Tyler Sabbag – Lo Spettacolo
MN$R – Outta Sight
Lettsom Neil – G-Mix
LOV – Can I?
Beau Nectar – Artichoke
Rebecca Helen – Sensations
Brandon Markell Holmes – It Goes On (At the Afterparty) [feat. Joey Mercedes & Dee Diggs]
Tori Lord – Conman
Lois Brooks – Red Run
Sara Sue Vallee – Sea Monsters x Coastline
Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing – Unthinkable
Kevin O’Meara – Songs of Summer
Nathan Yell – Back Alley
Luna’s Wereld – Bunnies in the Clover
Intermontane Superterrane – The Chickadee Song
Michael Melia – We Are Here
Kari Lyn – Killing Time (the Fish Song)
Jasmyn Wright – Someplace I Don’t Gotta Run Away From
Softcase – Last Goodbye
David Safran – Regional Hit
Zuffalo – Why Don’t You Get Into My K-Car?
Fuses – Floor is Lava
Stonehocker – Little Star Flake
The Howling Faith – World of Hurt
Fuzzdolly – Just Like Knives
Heavenfall – The Wind Chimes Garden
it foot, it ears – Cannonball lesson #2
See y’all next time!