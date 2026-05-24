Synthetronic 80s plays 1980s synth-pop, dance-pop, hi-NRG, Italo-disco, and up-tempo pop/rock music. A mix of mainstream and lesser-known tracks.
Download: Synthetronic 80s – #25 – May 25, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:47
|Together Forever (Lover’s Leap Extended Remix) (Edit)
|Rick Astley
|05:49
|Invisible Touch
|Genesis
|09:12
|Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
|Paul Lekakis
|13:00
|We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off
|Jermaine Stewart
|17:02
|Doctor! Doctor!
|Thompson Twins
|21:24
|Let The Music Play
|Shannon
|26:31
|Bye Bye Mon Cowboy
|Mitsou
|30:13
|19
|Paul Hardcastle
|33:50
|Soul City
|The Partland Brothers
|37:37
|Let’s Hear It For The Boy
|Deniece Williams
|41:52
|Tokyo Rose
|Idle Eyes
|45:37
|Tenderness
|General Public
|49:12
|Pour Some Sugar On Me
|Def Leppard
|54:22
|Oh L’Amour (1986/August Mix)
|Erasure
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage