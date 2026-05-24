Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – #25 – May 25, 2026

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Synthetronic 80s plays 1980s synth-pop, dance-pop, hi-NRG, Italo-disco, and up-tempo pop/rock music. A mix of mainstream and lesser-known tracks.

Download: Synthetronic 80s – #25 – May 25, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:47 Together Forever (Lover’s Leap Extended Remix) (Edit) Rick Astley
05:49 Invisible Touch Genesis
09:12 Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room) Paul Lekakis
13:00 We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off Jermaine Stewart
17:02 Doctor! Doctor! Thompson Twins
21:24 Let The Music Play Shannon
26:31 Bye Bye Mon Cowboy Mitsou
30:13 19 Paul Hardcastle
33:50 Soul City The Partland Brothers
37:37 Let’s Hear It For The Boy Deniece Williams
41:52 Tokyo Rose Idle Eyes
45:37 Tenderness General Public
49:12 Pour Some Sugar On Me Def Leppard
54:22 Oh L’Amour (1986/August Mix) Erasure

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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